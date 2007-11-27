Baxter's The Foot and Ankle in Sport - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323023580, 9780323070218

Baxter's The Foot and Ankle in Sport

2nd Edition

Authors: David Porter Lew Schon
eBook ISBN: 9780323070218
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323023580
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 27th November 2007
Page Count: 656
Description

An injury to the foot and ankle can be devastating to an athlete’s performance. Get your patients back to their peak physical condition using authoritative guidance from the only reference book focusing solely on sports-related injuries of the foot and ankle!

Key Features

  • Authoritative guidance on athletic evaluation, sports syndromes, anatomic disorders, athletic shoes, orthoses and rehabilitation, and more, provides you with the know-how you need to overcome virtually any challenge you face.
  • A chapter focusing on sports and dance equips you to better understand and manage the unique problems of these high-impact activities.
  • Comprehensive coverage of rehabilitation of the foot and ankle helps you ease your patients’ concerns regarding return to play.
  • International contributors share their expertise and provide you with a global perspective on sports medicine.
  • Case studies demonstrate how to approach specific clinical situations and injuries.

Table of Contents

SECTION I Athletic Evaluation

1 Athletic Evaluation and Management of the Elite Athlete


SECTION II Sport Syndromes

2 Impingement Syndromes of the ankle

3 Stress Fracture: Their Causes and Principles of Treatment

4 Problematic Stress Fractures of the Foot and Ankle

5 Ankle and Midfoot Fractures and Dislocations

6 Injuries to the Tibialis Anterior, Peroneal Tendons, and Long Flexors and Extensors of the Toes

7 Achilles Tendon Disorders including Tendinosis and Tears

8 Posterior Tibial Tendon Dysfunction

9 Functional Nerve Disorders and Plantar Heel Pain

10 Arthritic, Metabolic, and Vascular Disorders

11 Dermatologic, Infectious and Nail Disorders


SECTION III Anatomic Disorders in Sports

12 Chronic Ankle Instability, Non-operative Treatment and Rehabilitation

13 Ankle Sprains, Ankle Instability and Syndesmosis Injuries

14 Osteochondral lesions and Occult Fractures of the foot and ankle

15 Disorders of the Subtalar Joint, Including Subtalar Sprains and Tarsal Coalitions

16 Diagnostic and Operative Ankle and Subtalar Joint Arthroscopy

17 Lesser Toe Disorders

18 Great Toe Disorders

19 Bunion Deformity in Elite Athletes

20 Chronic Leg Pain


SECTION IV Unique Problems in Sport and Dance

21 Ballet Injuries and Rehabilitation back to Dance

22 An International Perspective on the Foot and Ankle in Sports

23 Pediatric Problems and Rehabilitation Geared to the Young Athlete

24 Unique Considerations for Foot and Ankle Injuries in the Female Athlete

25 New Advances in the Foot and Ankle


SECTION V Athletic Shoes, Orthoses, and Rehabilitation

26 The Shoe in Sports

27 Foot Orthoses for Sports Participation

28 Principles of Rehabilitation for the Foot and Ankle

29 Rehabilitation of the Elite Athletes

Details

No. of pages:
656
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323070218
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323023580

About the Author

David Porter

Affiliations and Expertise

Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Practice, Methodist Sports Medicine Center, Indianapolis, IN

Lew Schon

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Foot & Ankle Services, Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore, MD

