Baxter's The Foot and Ankle in Sport
2nd Edition
Description
An injury to the foot and ankle can be devastating to an athlete’s performance. Get your patients back to their peak physical condition using authoritative guidance from the only reference book focusing solely on sports-related injuries of the foot and ankle!
Key Features
- Authoritative guidance on athletic evaluation, sports syndromes, anatomic disorders, athletic shoes, orthoses and rehabilitation, and more, provides you with the know-how you need to overcome virtually any challenge you face.
- A chapter focusing on sports and dance equips you to better understand and manage the unique problems of these high-impact activities.
- Comprehensive coverage of rehabilitation of the foot and ankle helps you ease your patients’ concerns regarding return to play.
- International contributors share their expertise and provide you with a global perspective on sports medicine.
- Case studies demonstrate how to approach specific clinical situations and injuries.
Table of Contents
SECTION I Athletic Evaluation
1 Athletic Evaluation and Management of the Elite Athlete
SECTION II Sport Syndromes
2 Impingement Syndromes of the ankle
3 Stress Fracture: Their Causes and Principles of Treatment
4 Problematic Stress Fractures of the Foot and Ankle
5 Ankle and Midfoot Fractures and Dislocations
6 Injuries to the Tibialis Anterior, Peroneal Tendons, and Long Flexors and Extensors of the Toes
7 Achilles Tendon Disorders including Tendinosis and Tears
8 Posterior Tibial Tendon Dysfunction
9 Functional Nerve Disorders and Plantar Heel Pain
10 Arthritic, Metabolic, and Vascular Disorders
11 Dermatologic, Infectious and Nail Disorders
SECTION III Anatomic Disorders in Sports
12 Chronic Ankle Instability, Non-operative Treatment and Rehabilitation
13 Ankle Sprains, Ankle Instability and Syndesmosis Injuries
14 Osteochondral lesions and Occult Fractures of the foot and ankle
15 Disorders of the Subtalar Joint, Including Subtalar Sprains and Tarsal Coalitions
16 Diagnostic and Operative Ankle and Subtalar Joint Arthroscopy
17 Lesser Toe Disorders
18 Great Toe Disorders
19 Bunion Deformity in Elite Athletes
20 Chronic Leg Pain
SECTION IV Unique Problems in Sport and Dance
21 Ballet Injuries and Rehabilitation back to Dance
22 An International Perspective on the Foot and Ankle in Sports
23 Pediatric Problems and Rehabilitation Geared to the Young Athlete
24 Unique Considerations for Foot and Ankle Injuries in the Female Athlete
25 New Advances in the Foot and Ankle
SECTION V Athletic Shoes, Orthoses, and Rehabilitation
26 The Shoe in Sports
27 Foot Orthoses for Sports Participation
28 Principles of Rehabilitation for the Foot and Ankle
29 Rehabilitation of the Elite Athletes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 27th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070218
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323023580
About the Author
David Porter
Affiliations and Expertise
Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Practice, Methodist Sports Medicine Center, Indianapolis, IN
Lew Schon
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Foot & Ankle Services, Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore, MD