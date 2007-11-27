Baxter's The Foot and Ankle in Sport

SECTION I Athletic Evaluation



1 Athletic Evaluation and Management of the Elite Athlete





SECTION II Sport Syndromes



2 Impingement Syndromes of the ankle



3 Stress Fracture: Their Causes and Principles of Treatment



4 Problematic Stress Fractures of the Foot and Ankle



5 Ankle and Midfoot Fractures and Dislocations



6 Injuries to the Tibialis Anterior, Peroneal Tendons, and Long Flexors and Extensors of the Toes



7 Achilles Tendon Disorders including Tendinosis and Tears



8 Posterior Tibial Tendon Dysfunction



9 Functional Nerve Disorders and Plantar Heel Pain



10 Arthritic, Metabolic, and Vascular Disorders



11 Dermatologic, Infectious and Nail Disorders





SECTION III Anatomic Disorders in Sports



12 Chronic Ankle Instability, Non-operative Treatment and Rehabilitation



13 Ankle Sprains, Ankle Instability and Syndesmosis Injuries



14 Osteochondral lesions and Occult Fractures of the foot and ankle



15 Disorders of the Subtalar Joint, Including Subtalar Sprains and Tarsal Coalitions



16 Diagnostic and Operative Ankle and Subtalar Joint Arthroscopy



17 Lesser Toe Disorders



18 Great Toe Disorders



19 Bunion Deformity in Elite Athletes



20 Chronic Leg Pain





SECTION IV Unique Problems in Sport and Dance



21 Ballet Injuries and Rehabilitation back to Dance



22 An International Perspective on the Foot and Ankle in Sports



23 Pediatric Problems and Rehabilitation Geared to the Young Athlete



24 Unique Considerations for Foot and Ankle Injuries in the Female Athlete



25 New Advances in the Foot and Ankle





SECTION V Athletic Shoes, Orthoses, and Rehabilitation



26 The Shoe in Sports



27 Foot Orthoses for Sports Participation



28 Principles of Rehabilitation for the Foot and Ankle



29 Rehabilitation of the Elite Athletes