Batteries for Portable Devices
1st Edition
Description
Batteries for Portable Devices provides a comprehensive overview of all batteries used in portable electric and electronic, as well as medical devices. These range from the cellular phone to portable CD and cardiac pacemakers to remote micro-sensors. The author looks at the behaviour of batteries in the conditions encountered in the above applications. Information on the performance of the most recent commercial batteries are graphically illustrated and comparisons are made. This easy-to-read book also contains useful information on topics rarely discussed in the field, such as battery collection, recycling and market trends.
Key Features
- Contains an extensive bibliography
- Includes rarely discussed topics, such as battery collection and recycling
- Well illustrated and easy to read
Readership
Institutional/academic research libraries, industrial research libraries; Graduate students, researchers and technicians in electrochemistry; Industrial consultants and engineers
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Basic Battery Concepts
Chapter 2. Characteristics of Batteries for Portable Devices
Chapter 3. Battery Standard and Sizes
Chapter 4. Primary Batteries
Chapter 5. Rechargeable Batteries
Chapter 6. Batteries for Medical and Special Applications
Chapter 7. Battery Safety, Management and Charging
Chapter 8. Energy Sources Supporting, or Substituting, Batteries
Chapter 9. Spent Battery Collection and Recycling
Chapter 10.World Battery Market
Details
- No. of pages:
- 309
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 25th January 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080455563
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444516725
About the Author
Gianfranco Pistoia
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly Research Director, National Research Council, Rome, Italy
Reviews
@qu: "This book gives a very good overview about power sources for portable electric and electronic devices. It is addressed above all to users of batteries in portable systems. Besides a detailed description of the different battery this book helps the user to select the best battery for its application with information's to battery comparisons, safety questions, etc. In general, however, this book is very succeeded and to recommend for users of portable batteries and constructers of portable elctric and electronic devices." @source: J. Garche, Ulm, Germany, ELECTROCHIMICA ACTA, 2005 @qu: "This book generally reads very well and provides a substantial catalogue of information on portable battery types, their chemistries and applications. It is recommended for use by postgraduates, academics or industrial specialists working in the field of small-scale batteries. This book should prove to be a useful addition to reference books on modern batteries." @source: JOURNAL OF APPLIED ELECTROCHEMISTRY, R. Willis