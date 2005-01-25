Batteries for Portable Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444516725, 9780080455563

Batteries for Portable Devices

1st Edition

Authors: Gianfranco Pistoia
eBook ISBN: 9780080455563
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444516725
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 25th January 2005
Page Count: 309
Description

Batteries for Portable Devices provides a comprehensive overview of all batteries used in portable electric and electronic, as well as medical devices. These range from the cellular phone to portable CD and cardiac pacemakers to remote micro-sensors. The author looks at the behaviour of batteries in the conditions encountered in the above applications. Information on the performance of the most recent commercial batteries are graphically illustrated and comparisons are made. This easy-to-read book also contains useful information on topics rarely discussed in the field, such as battery collection, recycling and market trends.

Key Features

  • Contains an extensive bibliography
  • Includes rarely discussed topics, such as battery collection and recycling
  • Well illustrated and easy to read

Readership

Institutional/academic research libraries, industrial research libraries; Graduate students, researchers and technicians in electrochemistry; Industrial consultants and engineers

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Basic Battery Concepts

Chapter 2. Characteristics of Batteries for Portable Devices

Chapter 3. Battery Standard and Sizes

Chapter 4. Primary Batteries

Chapter 5. Rechargeable Batteries

Chapter 6. Batteries for Medical and Special Applications

Chapter 7. Battery Safety, Management and Charging

Chapter 8. Energy Sources Supporting, or Substituting, Batteries

Chapter 9. Spent Battery Collection and Recycling

Chapter 10.World Battery Market

Details

No. of pages:
309
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080455563
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444516725

About the Author

Gianfranco Pistoia

Affiliations and Expertise

formerly Research Director, National Research Council, Rome, Italy

Reviews

@qu: "This book gives a very good overview about power sources for portable electric and electronic devices. It is addressed above all to users of batteries in portable systems. Besides a detailed description of the different battery this book helps the user to select the best battery for its application with information's to battery comparisons, safety questions, etc. In general, however, this book is very succeeded and to recommend for users of portable batteries and constructers of portable elctric and electronic devices." @source: J. Garche, Ulm, Germany, ELECTROCHIMICA ACTA, 2005 @qu: "This book generally reads very well and provides a substantial catalogue of information on portable battery types, their chemistries and applications. It is recommended for use by postgraduates, academics or industrial specialists working in the field of small-scale batteries. This book should prove to be a useful addition to reference books on modern batteries." @source: JOURNAL OF APPLIED ELECTROCHEMISTRY, R. Willis

Ratings and Reviews

