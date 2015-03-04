Batch and Semi-batch Reactors
1st Edition
Practical Guides in Chemical Engineering
Description
Batch and Semi-batch Reactors: Practical Guides in Chemical Engineering is a cluster of short texts that provide a focused introductory view on a single subject.
The full library presents a basic understanding of the main topics in the chemical process industries, allowing engineering professionals to quickly access information.
Each ‘pocket publication’ can be easily carried or accessed electronically, giving users a highly practical and applied presentation of the first principles engineers need know on a moment's notice.
The focused facts provided in each guide help users converse with experts in the field, attempt their own initial troubleshooting, check calculations, and solve rudimentary problems.
Key Features
- Practical, short, concise information on the basics in a variety of topics related to chemical engineering
- Supported by industry examples to help readers solve real-world problems
- Single subject volumes provide key facts for professionals
- Pocket publication format can be easily carried or accessed electronically
Readership
Practicing engineers (primarily chemical engineers).
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Chemical Reactions and Processes
- Batch and Semi-Batch Reactors
- Design of Batch and Semi-Batch Reactors
- Summary
- References
- Chapter 2. Batch Reactors
- Quantitative Description of Batch Reactors
- What Is RA?
- Elucidation of Kinetic Relationships
- Summary
- References
- Chapter 3. Scaling Batch Reactors
- Scaling Concentration, Temperature, Volume, Agitation
- Scaling Heat Transfer
- Summary
- References
- Chapter 4. Semi-Batch Reactors
- Reactor Choice: Batch or Semi-Batch Reactor
- Miscible Liquid–Liquid Semi-Batch Processes
- Immiscible Liquid–liquid Semi-Batch Processes
- Gas–Liquid Semi-Batch Processes
- Summary
- References
- Chapter 5. Batch and Semi-Batch Operations
- Process Cycle Time
- Process Operating Temperature
- Summary
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 108
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 4th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128014653
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128013052
About the Author
Jonathan Worstell
Jonathan Worstell earned his Physics degree from Northwestern University then switched to the chemical sciences, earning an MS in Chemistry from Ball State University and a PhD in Applied Chemistry from Colorado School of Mines. Dr. Worstell worked at Eli Lilly and Company and Northwestern University Medical School prior to starting a thirty year career in the petrochemical industry. After retiring from the petrochemical industry, he began an academic career at University of Houston where he teaches senior level chemical engineering courses. Dr. Worstell also consults with several global petrochemical companies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Shell Chemical Company, Houston, TX, USA