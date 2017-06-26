Basics of Anesthesia
7th Edition
Description
The undisputed leading text in its market, Basics of Anesthesia, 7th Edition, provides comprehensive coverage of both basic science and clinical topics in anesthesiology. Drs. Manuel C. Pardo, Jr. and Ronald D. Miller, in conjunction with many new contributors, have ensured that all chapters are thoroughly up to date and reflect the latest advances in today’s practice. Unparalleled authorship, concise text, easy-to-read chapters, and a user-friendly format make this text the #1 primer on the scope and practice of anesthesiology.
Key Features
- Presents the combined expertise of two of the most prolific and renowned anesthesia experts worldwide, along with more than 80 expert contributing authors.
- Uses a concise, at-a-glance format to cover both the basic science and essential clinical aspects of the field, including pathophysiology, pharmacology, regional anesthesia, anesthetic management, and special problems and patient groups.
- Features high-quality images that offer a detailed visual understanding of regional anesthesiology and much more.
Table of Contents
SECTION I INTRODUCTION
1. Scope of Anesthesia Practice
2. Learning Anesthesia
3. Anesthesia Information Systems
SECTION II PHARMACOLOGY AND PHYSIOLOGY
4. Basic Pharmacologic Principles
5. Clinical Cardiac and Pulmonary Physiology
6. Autonomic Nervous System
7. Inhaled Anesthetics
8. Intravenous Anesthetics
9. Opioids
10. Local Anesthetics
11. Neuromuscular Blocking Drugs
12. Anesthesia Neurotoxicity
SECTION III PREOPERATIVE PREPARATION AND INTRAOPERATIVE MANAGEMENT
13. Preoperative Evaluation and Medication
14. Choice of Anesthetic Technique
15. Anesthesia Delivery Systems
16. Airway Management
17. Spinal, Epidural, and Caudal Anesthesia
18. Peripheral Nerve Blocks
19. Positioning and Associated Risks
20. Anesthetic Monitoring
21. Acid-Base Balance and Blood Gas Analysis
22. Hemostasis
23. Fluid Management
24. Blood Therapy
SECTION IV SPECIAL ANESTHETIC CONSIDERATIONS
25. Cardiovascular Disease
26. Congenital Heart Disease
27. Chronic Pulmonary Disease
28. Renal, Liver, and Biliary Tract Disease
29. Nutritional, Gastrointestinal, and Endocrine Disease
30. Central Nervous System Disease
31. Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology
32. Orthopedics
33. Obstetrics
34. Pediatrics
35. Elderly Patients
36. Organ Transplantation
37. Outpatient Surgery
38. Anesthesia for Procedures in Non-Operating Room Locations
SECTION V THE RECOVERY PERIOD
39. Postanesthesia Recovery
40. Perioperative Pain Management
SECTION VI CONSULTANT ANESTHETIC PRACTICE
41. Critical Care Medicine
42. Anesthesia for Trauma
43. Natural and Human-induced Disasters
44. Chronic Pain Management
45. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
46. Operating Room Management
47. Awareness under Anesthesia
48. Quality and Patient Safety
49. Palliative Care
50. Sleep Medicine
51. Perioperative Surgical Home
APPENDICES
Basic Standards for Preanesthesia Care
Standards for Basic Anesthetic Monitoring
Standards for Postanesthesia Care
Details
- No. of pages:
- 936
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 26th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323508919
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323508902
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323508940
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323401159
About the Author
Manuel Pardo
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesia, University of California, San Francisco; San Francisco, California
Ronald Miller
Ronald D. Miller, MD, MS, Professor Emertius of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California
Affiliations and Expertise
