Basics of Anesthesia - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323401159, 9780323508919

Basics of Anesthesia

7th Edition

Authors: Manuel Pardo Ronald Miller
eBook ISBN: 9780323508919
eBook ISBN: 9780323508902
eBook ISBN: 9780323508940
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323401159
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th June 2017
Page Count: 936
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The undisputed leading text in its market, Basics of Anesthesia, 7th Edition, provides comprehensive coverage of both basic science and clinical topics in anesthesiology. Drs. Manuel C. Pardo, Jr. and Ronald D. Miller, in conjunction with many new contributors, have ensured that all chapters are thoroughly up to date and reflect the latest advances in today’s practice. Unparalleled authorship, concise text, easy-to-read chapters, and a user-friendly format make this text the #1 primer on the scope and practice of anesthesiology.

Key Features

  • Presents the combined expertise of two of the most prolific and renowned anesthesia experts worldwide, along with more than 80 expert contributing authors.

  • Uses a concise, at-a-glance format to cover both the basic science and essential clinical aspects of the field, including pathophysiology, pharmacology, regional anesthesia, anesthetic management, and special problems and patient groups.

  • Features high-quality images that offer a detailed visual understanding of regional anesthesiology and much more.

Table of Contents

SECTION I INTRODUCTION

1. Scope of Anesthesia Practice

2. Learning Anesthesia

3. Anesthesia Information Systems

SECTION II PHARMACOLOGY AND PHYSIOLOGY

4. Basic Pharmacologic Principles

5. Clinical Cardiac and Pulmonary Physiology

6. Autonomic Nervous System

7. Inhaled Anesthetics

8. Intravenous Anesthetics

9. Opioids

10. Local Anesthetics

11. Neuromuscular Blocking Drugs

12. Anesthesia Neurotoxicity

SECTION III PREOPERATIVE PREPARATION AND INTRAOPERATIVE MANAGEMENT

13. Preoperative Evaluation and Medication

14. Choice of Anesthetic Technique

15. Anesthesia Delivery Systems

16. Airway Management

17. Spinal, Epidural, and Caudal Anesthesia

18. Peripheral Nerve Blocks

19. Positioning and Associated Risks

20. Anesthetic Monitoring

21. Acid-Base Balance and Blood Gas Analysis

22. Hemostasis

23. Fluid Management

24. Blood Therapy

SECTION IV SPECIAL ANESTHETIC CONSIDERATIONS

25. Cardiovascular Disease

26. Congenital Heart Disease

27. Chronic Pulmonary Disease

28. Renal, Liver, and Biliary Tract Disease

29. Nutritional, Gastrointestinal, and Endocrine Disease

30. Central Nervous System Disease

31. Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology

32. Orthopedics

33. Obstetrics

34. Pediatrics

35. Elderly Patients

36. Organ Transplantation

37. Outpatient Surgery

38. Anesthesia for Procedures in Non-Operating Room Locations

SECTION V THE RECOVERY PERIOD

39. Postanesthesia Recovery

40. Perioperative Pain Management

SECTION VI CONSULTANT ANESTHETIC PRACTICE

41. Critical Care Medicine

42. Anesthesia for Trauma

43. Natural and Human-induced Disasters

44. Chronic Pain Management

45. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

46. Operating Room Management

47. Awareness under Anesthesia

48. Quality and Patient Safety

49. Palliative Care

50. Sleep Medicine

51. Perioperative Surgical Home

APPENDICES

Basic Standards for Preanesthesia Care

Standards for Basic Anesthetic Monitoring

Standards for Postanesthesia Care

Details

No. of pages:
936
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323508919
eBook ISBN:
9780323508902
eBook ISBN:
9780323508940
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323401159

About the Author

Manuel Pardo

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anesthesia, University of California, San Francisco; San Francisco, California

Ronald Miller

Ronald D. Miller, MD, MS, Professor Emertius of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emertius of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.