Basics of Anesthesia
6th Edition
Description
With the most authoritative and complete overview of anesthesia theory and practice, the latest edition of Basic Anesthesia, edited by noted anesthesiologist Ronald D. Miller, MD and Manuel C. Pardo, Jr., MD, continues to serve as an excellent primer on the scope and practice of anesthesiology. Widely acknowledged as the foremost introductory text, the new edition—now presented in full color throughout—has been thoroughly updated to reflect new and rapidly changing areas in anesthesia practice including new chapters on awareness under anesthesia, quality and patient safety, orthopedics, and expanded coverage of new ultrasound techniques in regional anesthesiology with detailed illustrated guidance. You can access the full text and image library online at www.expertconsult.com.
Key Features
- Obtain a clear overview of everything you need to know about the fundamentals of anesthesia, including basic science and emerging clinical topics.
- Efficiently retain and synthesize information more easily thanks to a concise, at-a-glance format with numerous illustrations and tables throughout the book that condense complex concepts, and ‘Questions of the Day’ to assist you in understanding key material presented in each chapter.
Table of Contents
SECTION I. INTRODUCTION
1. History of Anesthesia
2. Scope of Practice
3. Approach to Learning
4. Medical Informatics
SECTION II. PHARMACOLOGY AND PHYSIOLOGY
5. Basic Pharmacologic Principles
6. Clinical Cardiac and Pulmonary Physiology
7. Autonomic Nervous System
8. Inhaled Anesthetics
9. Intravenous Anesthetics
10. Opioids
11. Local Anesthetics
12. Neuromuscular Blocking Drugs
SECTION III. PREOPERATIVE PREPARATION AND INTRAOPERATIVE MANAGEMENT
13. Preoperative Evaluation and Medication
14. Choice of Anesthetic Technique
15. Anesthesia Delivery systems
16. Airway Management
17. Spinal and Epidural Anesthesia
18. Peripheral Nerve Blocks
19. Positioning and Associated Risks
20. Anesthetic Monitoring
21. Acid-Base Balance and Blood Gas Analysis
22. Hemostasis
23. Fluid Management
24. Blood Therapy
SECTION IV. SPECIAL ANESTHETIC CONSIDERATIONS
25. Cardiovascular Disease
26. Congenital Heart Disease
27. Chronic Pulmonary Disease
28. Renal, Liver, and Biliary Tract Disease
29. Nutritional and Gastrointestinal Disease
30. Central Nervous System
31. Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology
32. Orthopedics
33. Obstetrics
34. Pediatrics
35. Elderly Patients
36. Organ Transplantation
37. Outpatient Surgery
38. Procedures Performed Outside the Operating Room
SECTION V. RECOVERY PERIOD
39. Postanesthesia Recovery
40. Acute Postoperative Pain Management
SECTION VI. CONSULTANT ANESTHETIC PRACTICE
41. Critical Care Medicine
42. Trauma, Bioterrorism and Natural Disasters
43. Chronic Pain Management
44. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
45. Medical Direction in the Operating Room
46. Awareness under Anesthesia
47. Quality and Patient Safety
Details
- 832
- English
- © Saunders 2011
- 24th June 2011
- Saunders
- 9781455753475
- 9781455751884
- 9781437703658
- 9781455756087
About the Author
Ronald Miller
Ronald D. Miller, MD, MS, Professor Emertius of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emertius of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California
Manuel Pardo
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesia, University of California, San Francisco; San Francisco, California
