Basics of Anesthesia, 6e - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131228982

Basics of Anesthesia, 6e

1st Edition

Authors: Ronald Miller Manuel Pardo
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131228982
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 30th June 2012
Page Count: 832
Description

With the most authoritative and complete overview of anesthesia theory and practice, the latest edition of Basic Anesthesia, edited by noted anesthesiologist Ronald D. Miller, MD and Manuel C. Pardo, Jr., MD, continues to serve as an excellent primer on the scope and practice of anesthesiology. Widely acknowledged as the foremost introductory text, the new edition—now presented in full color throughout—has been thoroughly updated to reflect new and rapidly changing areas in anesthesia practice including new chapters on awareness under anesthesia, quality and patient safety, orthopedics, and expanded coverage of new ultrasound techniques in regional anesthesiology with detailed illustrated guidance. You can access the full text and image library online at www.expertconsult.com.

Key Features

  • Obtain a clear overview of everything you need to know about the fundamentals of anesthesia, including basic science and emerging clinical topics.

  • Efficiently retain and synthesize information more easily thanks to a concise, at-a-glance format with numerous illustrations and tables throughout the book that condense complex concepts, and ‘Questions of the Day’ to assist you in understanding key material presented in each chapter.

Table of Contents

Basics of Anesthesia, 6th Edition

Table of Contents

SECTION I. INTRODUCTION

1. History of Anesthesia

2. Scope of Practice

3. Approach to Learning

4. Medical Informatics

SECTION II. PHARMACOLOGY AND PHYSIOLOGY

5. Basic Pharmacologic Principles

6. Clinical Cardiac and Pulmonary Physiology

7. Autonomic Nervous System

8. Inhaled Anesthetics

9. Intravenous Anesthetics

10. Opioids

11. Local Anesthetics

12. Neuromuscular Blocking Drugs

SECTION III. PREOPERATIVE PREPARATION AND INTRAOPERATIVE MANAGEMENT

13. Preoperative Evaluation and Medication

14. Choice of Anesthetic Technique

15. Anesthesia Delivery systems

16. Airway Management

17. Spinal and Epidural Anesthesia

18. Peripheral Nerve Blocks

19. Positioning and Associated Risks

20. Anesthetic Monitoring

21. Acid-Base Balance and Blood Gas Analysis

22. Hemostasis

23. Fluid Management

24. Blood Therapy

SECTION IV. SPECIAL ANESTHETIC CONSIDERATIONS

25. Cardiovascular Disease

26. Congenital Heart Disease

27. Chronic Pulmonary Disease

28. Renal, Liver, and Biliary Tract Disease

29. Nutritional and Gastrointestinal Disease

30. Central Nervous System

31. Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology

32. Orthopedics

33. Obstetrics

34. Pediatrics

35. Elderly Patients

36. Organ Transplantation

37. Outpatient Surgery

38. Procedures Performed Outside the Operating Room

SECTION V. RECOVERY PERIOD

39. Postanesthesia Recovery

40. Acute Postoperative Pain Management

SECTION VI. CONSULTANT ANESTHETIC PRACTICE

41. Critical Care Medicine

42. Trauma, Bioterrorism and Natural Disasters

43. Chronic Pain Management

44. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

45. Medical Direction in the Operating Room

46. Awareness under Anesthesia

47. Quality and Patient Safety

Details

No. of pages: 832
832
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Hardcover ISBN:
9788131228982

About the Author

Ronald Miller

Ronald D. Miller, MD, MS, Professor Emertius of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emertius of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California

Manuel Pardo

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anesthesia, University of California, San Francisco; San Francisco, California

