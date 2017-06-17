Basics in Hip and Knee Arthroplasty - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9788131248881, 9788131249437

Basics in Hip and Knee Arthroplasty

2nd Edition

Authors: Shrinand Vaidya
eBook ISBN: 9788131249437
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131248881
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 17th June 2017
Page Count: 426
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

"Basics in Hip and Knee Arthroplasty" is a comprehensive compilation of basic steps to be regimented before, during and after primary hip and knee reconstruction in arthritic patients. Often this information is scattered and difficult to acquire even after exploring Internet and multiple references. It should benefit Fellows, beginners and once-in-a-while Arthroplasty Surgeons of hip and knee to plan surgery, select correct implant and execute the job to the level of perfection.

Key Features

  • "The night before" book for the beginners, wherein review of literature and other theoretical jargon are avoided.

  • Practical surgery tips, explained through figures, are the forte of this book.

  • Contains specialty work from leading authorities in the field, like Thomas P. Sculco, Douglas A. Dennis and Javad Parvizi.

  • Uses "My trolley" concept, which pictorially explains usage of critical tools, to make art of Primary Hip & Knee Replacement an enjoyable experience.

  • Videos accessible through EEB Shelf App on Radiological Planning in THA | Tips and Pearls in THA | TKA in Stiff Knee | Osteophytectomy for Varus TKR | Varus TKR-SMCL – Needling Technique | Subperiosteal Release of SMCL | Cementing in TKA | Patellar Resurfacing in TKA | Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty | Rotating Platform TKA | Tibial Bumpectomy for Varus TKR | Autologous Bone Graft Technique.

New to this Edition: Chapter on "Varus Knee Deformities", six more Videos and additional pages to accommodate the demand to increase size of some vital Figures, which can clarify better.

Table of Contents

Part I - Planning of the Hip and Knee Arthroplasty

1. Total Joint Arthroplasty: Medical Parameters

2. Blood Transfusion Reduction in Total Joint Arthroplasty

3. Role of Drains in Primary Total Joint Arthroplasty

4. Prevention of Periprosthetic Joint Infection

5. Pain Management in Arthroplasty

Part II - Total Hip Arthroplasty: Techniques and Pearls

6. Radiological Planning of Total Hip Arthroplasty

7. Choosing Implant for Total Hip Arthroplasty

8. Tips and Pearls in Total Hip Arthroplasty

9. The Cemented Hip: How to Get it Right

10. Uncemented Total Hip Arthroplasty

11. Total Hip Arthroplasty in Peritrochanteric Fractures

12. Fused Hips in Ankylosing Spondylitis

13. Total Hip Arthroplasty in Protrusio Acetabulae

Part III - Total Knee Arthroplasty: Techniques and Pearls

14. Radiological Planning in Primary Total Knee Arthroplasty

15. Selection of the Implant in Total Knee Arthroplasty

16. Tips and Pearls: Tourniquets and Position in Total Knee Arthroplasty

17. Tips and Pearls: Exposure and Retractors in Total Knee Arthroplasty

18. Tips and Pearls: Saw Technique in Total Knee Arthroplasty

19. Principles: Alignment and Balancing

20. Cementation Techniques in Total Knee Arthroplasty

21. Patellar Resurfacing in Total Knee Arthroplasty

22. Unicondylar Knee Arthroplasty

23. Technique: Fixed Bearing Total Knee Arthroplasty

24. Mobile-Bearing Total Knee Arthroplasty: Technique and Clinical Results

25. Correcting Varus Knee Deformities: An Algorithmic Approach

26. Management of Tibial Bone Defects

27. Total Knee Arthroplasty in Fixed Flexion Deformity

28. Total Knee Arthroplasty in Stiff Knee

29. Total Knee Arthroplasty in Post High Tibial Osteotomy

Part IV - Recent Advances in the Hip and Knee Arthroplasty

30. Trabecular Metal

31. Recent Advances in Short Stem Designs

32. Hi-Flex Knee Design

Part V - How do I Plan My Trolley: Special Instruments

33. My Trolley for Total Hip Arthroplasty

34. My Trolley for Total Knee Arthroplasty

Videos

  • Radiological Planning of Total Hip Arthroplasty

  • Tips and Pearls in Total Hip Arthroplasty

  • Total Knee Arthroplasty in Stiff Knee

  • Osteophytectomy for Varus TKR

  • Varus TKR-SMCL – Needling Technique

  • Subperiosteal Release of SMCL

  • Cementing in Total Knee Arthroplasty

  • Patellar Resurfacing in Total Knee Arthroplasty

  • Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty

  • Rotating Platform Total Knee Arthroplasty

  • Tibial Bumpectomy for Varus TKR

  • Autologous Bone Graft Technique

Details

No. of pages:
426
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131249437
Hardcover ISBN:
9788131248881

About the Author

Shrinand Vaidya

Affiliations and Expertise

M.S .orthopaedics, FACS(USA) Department of Orthopaedics,6 thFloor, Multistoreyed building, King Edward Memorial Hospital, Parel, Mumbai 400012

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.