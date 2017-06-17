Basics in Hip and Knee Arthroplasty
2nd Edition
Description
"Basics in Hip and Knee Arthroplasty" is a comprehensive compilation of basic steps to be regimented before, during and after primary hip and knee reconstruction in arthritic patients. Often this information is scattered and difficult to acquire even after exploring Internet and multiple references. It should benefit Fellows, beginners and once-in-a-while Arthroplasty Surgeons of hip and knee to plan surgery, select correct implant and execute the job to the level of perfection.
Key Features
- "The night before" book for the beginners, wherein review of literature and other theoretical jargon are avoided.
- Practical surgery tips, explained through figures, are the forte of this book.
- Contains specialty work from leading authorities in the field, like Thomas P. Sculco, Douglas A. Dennis and Javad Parvizi.
- Uses "My trolley" concept, which pictorially explains usage of critical tools, to make art of Primary Hip & Knee Replacement an enjoyable experience.
- Videos accessible through EEB Shelf App on Radiological Planning in THA | Tips and Pearls in THA | TKA in Stiff Knee | Osteophytectomy for Varus TKR | Varus TKR-SMCL – Needling Technique | Subperiosteal Release of SMCL | Cementing in TKA | Patellar Resurfacing in TKA | Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty | Rotating Platform TKA | Tibial Bumpectomy for Varus TKR | Autologous Bone Graft Technique.
New to this Edition: Chapter on "Varus Knee Deformities", six more Videos and additional pages to accommodate the demand to increase size of some vital Figures, which can clarify better.
Table of Contents
Part I - Planning of the Hip and Knee Arthroplasty
1. Total Joint Arthroplasty: Medical Parameters
2. Blood Transfusion Reduction in Total Joint Arthroplasty
3. Role of Drains in Primary Total Joint Arthroplasty
4. Prevention of Periprosthetic Joint Infection
5. Pain Management in Arthroplasty
Part II - Total Hip Arthroplasty: Techniques and Pearls
6. Radiological Planning of Total Hip Arthroplasty
7. Choosing Implant for Total Hip Arthroplasty
8. Tips and Pearls in Total Hip Arthroplasty
9. The Cemented Hip: How to Get it Right
10. Uncemented Total Hip Arthroplasty
11. Total Hip Arthroplasty in Peritrochanteric Fractures
12. Fused Hips in Ankylosing Spondylitis
13. Total Hip Arthroplasty in Protrusio Acetabulae
Part III - Total Knee Arthroplasty: Techniques and Pearls
14. Radiological Planning in Primary Total Knee Arthroplasty
15. Selection of the Implant in Total Knee Arthroplasty
16. Tips and Pearls: Tourniquets and Position in Total Knee Arthroplasty
17. Tips and Pearls: Exposure and Retractors in Total Knee Arthroplasty
18. Tips and Pearls: Saw Technique in Total Knee Arthroplasty
19. Principles: Alignment and Balancing
20. Cementation Techniques in Total Knee Arthroplasty
21. Patellar Resurfacing in Total Knee Arthroplasty
22. Unicondylar Knee Arthroplasty
23. Technique: Fixed Bearing Total Knee Arthroplasty
24. Mobile-Bearing Total Knee Arthroplasty: Technique and Clinical Results
25. Correcting Varus Knee Deformities: An Algorithmic Approach
26. Management of Tibial Bone Defects
27. Total Knee Arthroplasty in Fixed Flexion Deformity
28. Total Knee Arthroplasty in Stiff Knee
29. Total Knee Arthroplasty in Post High Tibial Osteotomy
Part IV - Recent Advances in the Hip and Knee Arthroplasty
30. Trabecular Metal
31. Recent Advances in Short Stem Designs
32. Hi-Flex Knee Design
Part V - How do I Plan My Trolley: Special Instruments
33. My Trolley for Total Hip Arthroplasty
34. My Trolley for Total Knee Arthroplasty
Videos
- Radiological Planning of Total Hip Arthroplasty
- Tips and Pearls in Total Hip Arthroplasty
- Total Knee Arthroplasty in Stiff Knee
- Osteophytectomy for Varus TKR
- Varus TKR-SMCL – Needling Technique
- Subperiosteal Release of SMCL
- Cementing in Total Knee Arthroplasty
- Patellar Resurfacing in Total Knee Arthroplasty
- Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty
- Rotating Platform Total Knee Arthroplasty
- Tibial Bumpectomy for Varus TKR
- Autologous Bone Graft Technique
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2017
- Published:
- 17th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131249437
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131248881
About the Author
Shrinand Vaidya
Affiliations and Expertise
M.S .orthopaedics, FACS(USA) Department of Orthopaedics,6 thFloor, Multistoreyed building, King Edward Memorial Hospital, Parel, Mumbai 400012