"Basics in Hip and Knee Arthroplasty" is a comprehensive compilation of basic steps to be regimented before, during and after primary hip and knee reconstruction in arthritic patients. Often this information is scattered and difficult to acquire even after exploring Internet and multiple references. It should benefit Fellows, beginners and once-in-a-while Arthroplasty Surgeons of hip and knee to plan surgery, select correct implant and execute the job to the level of perfection.