Basics for Chemistry
1st Edition
Authors: David A. Ucko
eBook ISBN: 9781483271101
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 704
Description
Basics of Chemistry provides the tools needed in the study of General Chemistry such as problem solving skills, calculation methods and the language and basic concepts of chemistry. The book is designed to meet the specific needs of underprepared students. Concepts are presented only as they are needed, and developed from the simple to the complex. The text is divided into 18 chapters, each covering some particular aspect of chemistry such as matter, energy, and measurement; the properties of atoms; description of chemical bonding; study of chemical change; and nuclear and organic chemistry. Undergraduate students will find the book as a very valuable academic material.
Table of Contents
Contents
One. Introduction
1.1 Chemistry Defined
1.2 The Nature of Science
1.3 The Background of Chemistry
1.4 Studying Chemistry
1.5 Studying This Textbook
Summary
Progress Chart
Two. Matter, Energy, and Measurement
2.1 Matter
2.2 Measurement and the Metric System
2.3 Exponential Notation
2.4 Mass
2.5 Length
2.6 Volume
2.7 Energy
2.8 Significant Figures
2.9 Rounding-of Numbers
2.10 Calculations Using Exponential Notation
2.11 Estimating Calculations
Summary
Exercises
Progress Chart
Three. Problem Solving and Measurement Applied
3.1 Problem Solving
3.2 Conversion Factor Method
3.3 Metric Conversions
3.4 Multiple Conversions
3.5 Metric—English Conversions
3.6 Temperature Conversion
3.7 Heat
3.8 Density
Summary
Exercises
Progress Chart
Four. The Atom
4.1 Atoms
4.2 Charges of Subatomic Particles
4.3 Masses of Subatomic Particles, and the Amu
4.4 Atomic Number and Mass Number
4.5 Elements
4.6 Isotopes and Atomic Weight
4.7 Simplified Atomic Diagrams
4.8 Quantum Theory
4.9 Atomic Orbitals
4.10 Electron Configuration
4.11 Electron Transitions and Radiation
A Brief History of The Modern Atom
Summary
Exercises
Progress Chart
Five. The Periodic Table
5.1 Periodic Law
5.2 Periods
5.3 Groups
5.4 Metals and Nonmetals
5.5 Periodic Properties
5.6 Periodic Trends in Metals and Nonmetals
5.7 Other Periodic Tables
5.8 Brief Survey of the Elements
Summary
Exercises
Progress Chart
Six. Chemical Bonding
6.1 The Chemical Bond
6.2 Covalent Bond Formation
6.3 Molecules
6.4 Electronegativity
6.5 Polar Covalent Bonding
6.6 Combining Capacity
6.7 Drawing Lewis Structures
6.8 Ions
6.9 Ionic Bonding
6.10 Polyatomic Ions
6.11 Overview of Bonding
Summary
Exercises
Progress Chart
Seven. Writing Names and Formulas of Compounds
7.1 Covalent Compounds
7.2 Ionic Compounds
7.3 Compounds with Polyatomic Ions
7.4 Writing Formulas of Ionic Compounds
7.5 Naming Acids
7.6 Brief Survey of Chemical Compounds
Summary
Exercises
Progress Chart
Eight. Chemical Formulas and the Mole
8.1 Formula Or Molecular Weight of Compounds
8.2 The Mole
8.3 Converting Moles to Grams
8.4 Converting Grams to Moles
8.5 Conversions Based On Avogadro's Number
8.6 Percentage Composition
8.7 Determining Chemical Formulas
Summary
Exercises
Progress Chart
Nine. Chemical Reactions
9.1 Chemical and Physical Change
9.2 Chemical Equations
9.3 Conservation of Mass
9.4 Balancing Chemical Equations
9.5 Interpreting Balanced Equations
9.6 Types of Chemical Reactions
9.7 Writing Chemical Equations
9.8 Energy Changes in Reactions
9.9 Sources and Uses of Energy
9.10 Important Industrial Reactions
Summary
Exercises
Progress Chart
Ten. Calculations Based On Equations
10.1 Stoichiometry
10.2 Mole—Mole Problems
10.3 Mole—Mass Problems
10.4 Mass—Mass Problems
10.5 Problems Involving Avogadro's Number
10.6 Limiting Reagent Problems
10.7 Percent Yield
Summary
Exercises
Progress Chart
Eleven. Gases
11.1 Kinetic Molecular Theory of Gases
11.2 Pressure
11.3 Pressure and Volume
11.4 Pressure and Temperature
11.5 Volume and Temperature
11.6 Combined Gas Law
11.7 Relating Moles to Volume
11.8 Stoichiometry Involving Gases
11.9 Ideal Gas Law
11.10 Air and Partial Pressure
11.11 Air Pollution
Summary
Exercises
Progress Chart
Twelve. Water: The Properties of A Liquid
12.1 Kinetic Theory of Liquids and Solids
12.2 Structure of Water
12.3 Density of Water and Specific Gravity
12.4 Vaporization
12.5 Heat Capacity and Specific Heat
12.6 Changes of State
12.7 Cohesion and Adhesion
12.8 Water of Hydration
12.9 Water Pollution
12.10 Water Treatment
12.11 Hard Water
Summary
Exercises
Progress Chart
Thirteen. Solutions
13.1 Types of Solutions
13.2 Process of Dissolving
13.3 Solubility
13.4 Saturation
13.5 Solubilities of Liquids and Gases
13.6 Solvents
13.7 Percentage Concentration of Solutions
13.8 Concentration Expressed in Moles
13.9 Dilution of Solutions
13.10 Reactions in Solution: Ionic Equations
13.11 Colligative Properties of Solutions
13.12 Colloids and Suspensions
Summary
Exercises
Progress Chart
Fourteen. Acids, Bases, and Salts
14.1 Acids
14.2 Properties and Preparation of Acids
14.3 Bases and their Relation to Acids
14.4 Properties of Bases
14.5 Ph of Acids and Bases
14.6 Neutralization and Salts
14.7 Titration
14.8 Hydrolysis
14.9 Buffers
Summary
Exercises
Progress Chart
Fifteen. Oxidation-Reduction Reactions and Electrochemistry
15.1 Oxidation Numbers
15.2 Oxidation and Reduction
15.3 Balancing Redox Equations byOxidation Numbers
15.4 Balancing by Half-Reactions
15.5 Galvanic Cells
15.6 Reduction Potentials
15.7 Electrolytic Cells
Summary
Exercises
Progress Chart
Sixteen. Chemical Kinetics and Chemical Equilibrium
Part A Chemical Kinetics
16.1 Reaction Rate
16.2 Activation Energy
16.3 Reaction Mechanism
16.4 Catalysis
Part B Chemical Equilibrium
16.5 Introduction to Chemical Equilibrium
16.6 Le Chatelier's Principle
16.7 Writing Equilibrium Constant Expressions
16.8 Examples of Ionic Equilibrium
16.9 Equilibrium Calculations
16.10 Calculations Involving Acid and Base Equilibrium
16.11 Calculations Involving Solubility Equilibrium
Summary
Exercises
Progress Chart
Seventeen. Nuclear Chemistry
17.1 Radioactivity
17.2 Nuclear Reactions
17.3 Natural Radioactivity
17.4 Artificial Radioactivity
17.5 Matter and Energy
17.6 Nuclear Binding Energy
17.7 Fission and Fusion
17.8 Half-Life
17.9 Radiation Detection and Units of Radiation
17.10 Applications of Radiation
17.11 Effects of Radiation On Human Health
Summary
Exercises
Progress Chart
Eighteen. Organic Chemistry and Biological Chemistry
Part A Organic Chemistry
18.1 Carbon Atom
18.2 Methane
18.3 Alkanes
18.4 Alkyl Groups
18.5 Isomers
18.6 Alkenes and Alkynes
18.7 Cyclic and Aromatic Hydrocarbons
18.8 Oxygen-Containing Organic Compounds
18.9 Other Organic Derivatives and Polymers
Summary
Exercises
Progress Chart
Part B Biological Chemistry
18.10 Carbohydrates
18.11 Lipids
18.12 Proteins and Enzymes
18.13 Metabolism
18.14 Nucleic Acids and Heredity
Summary
Exercises
Progress Chart
Appendix A: Overcoming Fear of Science and Math
Appendix B: Arithmetic Review
B.1 Basic Operations With Signed Numbers
B.2 Fractions
B.3 Decimals and Percent
Exercises
Appendix C: Algebra Review
C.1 Solving Equations
C.2 Proportions
C.3 Formulas
C.4 Graphs
Exercises
Appendix D: Using A Calculator
Appendix E: SI Units
Appendix F: Solubility Table
Appendix G: Table of Logarithms
Appendix H: Using A Log Table For ph Conversions
Exercises
Appendix I: Glossary
Appendix J: Numerical Answers to Exercises by Topic
Appendix K: Numerical Answers to Review Exercises
Index
About the Author
David A. Ucko
