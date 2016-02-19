Basics for Chemistry

Basics of Chemistry provides the tools needed in the study of General Chemistry such as problem solving skills, calculation methods and the language and basic concepts of chemistry. The book is designed to meet the specific needs of underprepared students. Concepts are presented only as they are needed, and developed from the simple to the complex. The text is divided into 18 chapters, each covering some particular aspect of chemistry such as matter, energy, and measurement; the properties of atoms; description of chemical bonding; study of chemical change; and nuclear and organic chemistry. Undergraduate students will find the book as a very valuable academic material.

Table of Contents



Contents

One. Introduction

1.1 Chemistry Defined

1.2 The Nature of Science

1.3 The Background of Chemistry

1.4 Studying Chemistry

1.5 Studying This Textbook

Summary

Two. Matter, Energy, and Measurement

2.1 Matter

2.2 Measurement and the Metric System

2.3 Exponential Notation

2.4 Mass

2.5 Length

2.6 Volume

2.7 Energy

2.8 Significant Figures

2.9 Rounding-of Numbers

2.10 Calculations Using Exponential Notation

2.11 Estimating Calculations

Summary

Exercises

Three. Problem Solving and Measurement Applied

3.1 Problem Solving

3.2 Conversion Factor Method

3.3 Metric Conversions

3.4 Multiple Conversions

3.5 Metric—English Conversions

3.6 Temperature Conversion

3.7 Heat

3.8 Density

Summary

Exercises

Four. The Atom

4.1 Atoms

4.2 Charges of Subatomic Particles

4.3 Masses of Subatomic Particles, and the Amu

4.4 Atomic Number and Mass Number

4.5 Elements

4.6 Isotopes and Atomic Weight

4.7 Simplified Atomic Diagrams

4.8 Quantum Theory

4.9 Atomic Orbitals

4.10 Electron Configuration

4.11 Electron Transitions and Radiation

A Brief History of The Modern Atom

Summary

Exercises

Five. The Periodic Table

5.1 Periodic Law

5.2 Periods

5.3 Groups

5.4 Metals and Nonmetals

5.5 Periodic Properties

5.6 Periodic Trends in Metals and Nonmetals

5.7 Other Periodic Tables

5.8 Brief Survey of the Elements

Summary

Exercises

Six. Chemical Bonding

6.1 The Chemical Bond

6.2 Covalent Bond Formation

6.3 Molecules

6.4 Electronegativity

6.5 Polar Covalent Bonding

6.6 Combining Capacity

6.7 Drawing Lewis Structures

6.8 Ions

6.9 Ionic Bonding

6.10 Polyatomic Ions

6.11 Overview of Bonding

Summary

Exercises

Seven. Writing Names and Formulas of Compounds

7.1 Covalent Compounds

7.2 Ionic Compounds

7.3 Compounds with Polyatomic Ions

7.4 Writing Formulas of Ionic Compounds

7.5 Naming Acids

7.6 Brief Survey of Chemical Compounds

Summary

Exercises

Eight. Chemical Formulas and the Mole

8.1 Formula Or Molecular Weight of Compounds

8.2 The Mole

8.3 Converting Moles to Grams

8.4 Converting Grams to Moles

8.5 Conversions Based On Avogadro's Number

8.6 Percentage Composition

8.7 Determining Chemical Formulas

Summary

Exercises

Nine. Chemical Reactions

9.1 Chemical and Physical Change

9.2 Chemical Equations

9.3 Conservation of Mass

9.4 Balancing Chemical Equations

9.5 Interpreting Balanced Equations

9.6 Types of Chemical Reactions

9.7 Writing Chemical Equations

9.8 Energy Changes in Reactions

9.9 Sources and Uses of Energy

9.10 Important Industrial Reactions

Summary

Exercises

Ten. Calculations Based On Equations

10.1 Stoichiometry

10.2 Mole—Mole Problems

10.3 Mole—Mass Problems

10.4 Mass—Mass Problems

10.5 Problems Involving Avogadro's Number

10.6 Limiting Reagent Problems

10.7 Percent Yield

Summary

Exercises

Eleven. Gases

11.1 Kinetic Molecular Theory of Gases

11.2 Pressure

11.3 Pressure and Volume

11.4 Pressure and Temperature

11.5 Volume and Temperature

11.6 Combined Gas Law

11.7 Relating Moles to Volume

11.8 Stoichiometry Involving Gases

11.9 Ideal Gas Law

11.10 Air and Partial Pressure

11.11 Air Pollution

Summary

Exercises

Twelve. Water: The Properties of A Liquid

12.1 Kinetic Theory of Liquids and Solids

12.2 Structure of Water

12.3 Density of Water and Specific Gravity

12.4 Vaporization

12.5 Heat Capacity and Specific Heat

12.6 Changes of State

12.7 Cohesion and Adhesion

12.8 Water of Hydration

12.9 Water Pollution

12.10 Water Treatment

12.11 Hard Water

Summary

Exercises

Thirteen. Solutions

13.1 Types of Solutions

13.2 Process of Dissolving

13.3 Solubility

13.4 Saturation

13.5 Solubilities of Liquids and Gases

13.6 Solvents

13.7 Percentage Concentration of Solutions

13.8 Concentration Expressed in Moles

13.9 Dilution of Solutions

13.10 Reactions in Solution: Ionic Equations

13.11 Colligative Properties of Solutions

13.12 Colloids and Suspensions

Summary

Exercises

Fourteen. Acids, Bases, and Salts

14.1 Acids

14.2 Properties and Preparation of Acids

14.3 Bases and their Relation to Acids

14.4 Properties of Bases

14.5 Ph of Acids and Bases

14.6 Neutralization and Salts

14.7 Titration

14.8 Hydrolysis

14.9 Buffers

Summary

Exercises

Fifteen. Oxidation-Reduction Reactions and Electrochemistry

15.1 Oxidation Numbers

15.2 Oxidation and Reduction

15.3 Balancing Redox Equations byOxidation Numbers

15.4 Balancing by Half-Reactions

15.5 Galvanic Cells

15.6 Reduction Potentials

15.7 Electrolytic Cells

Summary

Exercises

Sixteen. Chemical Kinetics and Chemical Equilibrium

Part A Chemical Kinetics

16.1 Reaction Rate

16.2 Activation Energy

16.3 Reaction Mechanism

16.4 Catalysis

Part B Chemical Equilibrium

16.5 Introduction to Chemical Equilibrium

16.6 Le Chatelier's Principle

16.7 Writing Equilibrium Constant Expressions

16.8 Examples of Ionic Equilibrium

16.9 Equilibrium Calculations

16.10 Calculations Involving Acid and Base Equilibrium

16.11 Calculations Involving Solubility Equilibrium

Summary

Exercises

Seventeen. Nuclear Chemistry

17.1 Radioactivity

17.2 Nuclear Reactions

17.3 Natural Radioactivity

17.4 Artificial Radioactivity

17.5 Matter and Energy

17.6 Nuclear Binding Energy

17.7 Fission and Fusion

17.8 Half-Life

17.9 Radiation Detection and Units of Radiation

17.10 Applications of Radiation

17.11 Effects of Radiation On Human Health

Summary

Exercises

Eighteen. Organic Chemistry and Biological Chemistry

Part A Organic Chemistry

18.1 Carbon Atom

18.2 Methane

18.3 Alkanes

18.4 Alkyl Groups

18.5 Isomers

18.6 Alkenes and Alkynes

18.7 Cyclic and Aromatic Hydrocarbons

18.8 Oxygen-Containing Organic Compounds

18.9 Other Organic Derivatives and Polymers

Summary

Exercises

Part B Biological Chemistry

18.10 Carbohydrates

18.11 Lipids

18.12 Proteins and Enzymes

18.13 Metabolism

18.14 Nucleic Acids and Heredity

Summary

Exercises

Appendix A: Overcoming Fear of Science and Math

Appendix B: Arithmetic Review

B.1 Basic Operations With Signed Numbers

B.2 Fractions

B.3 Decimals and Percent

Exercises

Appendix C: Algebra Review

C.1 Solving Equations

C.2 Proportions

C.3 Formulas

C.4 Graphs

Exercises

Appendix D: Using A Calculator

Appendix E: SI Units

Appendix F: Solubility Table

Appendix G: Table of Logarithms

Appendix H: Using A Log Table For ph Conversions

Exercises

Appendix I: Glossary

Appendix J: Numerical Answers to Exercises by Topic

Appendix K: Numerical Answers to Review Exercises

Index














