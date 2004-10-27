Basic Theory in Reflection Seismology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080370194, 9780080457567

Basic Theory in Reflection Seismology, Volume 1

1st Edition

with MATHEMATICA Notebooks and Examples on CD-ROM

Authors: J.K. Costain C. Coruh
eBook ISBN: 9780080457567
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 27th October 2004
Page Count: 576
Table of Contents

1. Introduction. 1.1 Acknowledgments.

2. Groundwork. 2.1 Complex numbers.

3. Fourier transforms. 3.1 Introduction. 3.2 Signal nomenclature. 3.3 The Fourier coefficients. 3.4 From Fourier series to Fourier integrals. 3.5 Applications of Fourier transforms. 3.6 z-Transform.

4. Computational considerations. 4.1 Effect of analysis window on Fourier spectrum. 4.2 Aliasing.

5. Synthetics and velocity functions. 5.1 Normal-incidence reflection coefficient. 5.2 Values of reflection coefficients. 5.3 The Zoeppritz equations. 5.4 AVO and Zoeppritz equations in T-X domain. 5.5 Synthetic seismograms. 5.6 The reflectivity function. 5.7 Velocity functions. 5.8 Seismic trace attributes.

6. Traveltime curves and velocity. 6.1 Snell's law. 6.2 Reflection traveltime curves. 6.3 Refraction traveltime curves. 6.4 Composite refraction-reflection stacks.

7. Seismic source wavelets. 7.1 Energy sources. 7.2 Mathematical descriptions of wavelets. 7.3 Wavelet z - transform representation.

8. Wavelet shaping and deconvolution. 8.1 Inverse infinite filters, finite input. 8.2 Inverse finite filters, infinite input. 8.3 inverse filters and input each of finite length. 8.4 Spectral whitening. 8.5 Further applications of Hilbert transforms.

Description

The material in this volume provides the basic theory necessary to understand the principles behind imaging the subsurface of the Earth using reflection and refraction seismology. For reflection seismology, the end product is a "record section" from a collection of "wiggly traces" that are recorded in the field from which information about the properties of subsurface structure and rock can be derived. For the most part, the principles of imaging are the same regardless of the depth to the target; the same mathematical background is necessary for targeting a shallow water table as for investigating the base of the earth's continental "crust" at a depth of 30-50 km.

Readership

Geophysicists

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080457567

Reviews

"The material in this book provides the basic mathematical concepts and theory required to understand reflection seismology data sets used in exploration geophysics." -Chengshu Wang, ZENTRALBLATT MATH, Volume 1096 "...well worth reading, giving, as it does, a good insight into the dissipation of seismic energy as a result of the irreversible conversion of particle motion into heat." -Philip H.H. Nelson, in JOURNAL OF PETROLEUM GEOSCIENCE "...this book is a straightforward, no-nonsense mathematical explanation of the basic theory." -R.E. Sheriff, in THE LEADING EDGE, FEB 2006

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

J.K. Costain Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg, VA, USA

C. Coruh Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg, VA, USA

