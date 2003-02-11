Basic Structured Grid Generation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750650588, 9780080472089

Basic Structured Grid Generation

1st Edition

With an introduction to unstructured grid generation

Authors: M Farrashkhalvat J Miles
eBook ISBN: 9780080472089
Paperback ISBN: 9780750650588
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 11th February 2003
Page Count: 256
Description

Finite element, finite volume and finite difference methods use grids to solve the numerous differential equations that arise in the modelling of physical systems in engineering. Structured grid generation forms an integral part of the solution of these procedures. Basic Structured Grid Generation provides the necessary mathematical foundation required for the successful generation of boundary-conforming grids and will be an important resource for postgraduate and practising engineers.

The treatment of structured grid generation starts with basic geometry and tensor analysis before moving on to identify the variety of approaches that can be employed in the generation of structured grids. The book then introduces unstructured grid generation by explaining the basics of Delaunay triangulation and advancing front techniques.

Key Features

  • A practical, straightforward approach to this complex subject for engineers and students.
  • A key technique for modelling physical systems.

Readership

Civil, mechanical, structural, aeronautical, automotive and marine engineers.

Table of Contents

Mathematical preliminaries - vector and tensor analysis; Classical differential geometry of space-curves; Differential geometry of surfaces in E3; Structured grid generation - algebraic methods; Differential models for grid generation; Variational methods and adaptive grid generation; Moving grids and time-dependent co-ordinate systems; Unstructured grid generation; Bibliography; Index

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080472089
Paperback ISBN:
9780750650588

About the Author

M Farrashkhalvat

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering, University of Tehran, Iran

J Miles

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Mathematics, UMIST, UK

