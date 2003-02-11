Basic Structured Grid Generation
1st Edition
With an introduction to unstructured grid generation
Description
Finite element, finite volume and finite difference methods use grids to solve the numerous differential equations that arise in the modelling of physical systems in engineering. Structured grid generation forms an integral part of the solution of these procedures. Basic Structured Grid Generation provides the necessary mathematical foundation required for the successful generation of boundary-conforming grids and will be an important resource for postgraduate and practising engineers.
The treatment of structured grid generation starts with basic geometry and tensor analysis before moving on to identify the variety of approaches that can be employed in the generation of structured grids. The book then introduces unstructured grid generation by explaining the basics of Delaunay triangulation and advancing front techniques.
Key Features
- A practical, straightforward approach to this complex subject for engineers and students.
- A key technique for modelling physical systems.
Readership
Civil, mechanical, structural, aeronautical, automotive and marine engineers.
Table of Contents
Mathematical preliminaries - vector and tensor analysis; Classical differential geometry of space-curves; Differential geometry of surfaces in E3; Structured grid generation - algebraic methods; Differential models for grid generation; Variational methods and adaptive grid generation; Moving grids and time-dependent co-ordinate systems; Unstructured grid generation; Bibliography; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 11th February 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080472089
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750650588
About the Author
M Farrashkhalvat
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering, University of Tehran, Iran
J Miles
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Mathematics, UMIST, UK