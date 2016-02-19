Basic Stress Analysis
1st Edition
Description
BASIC Stress Analysis aims to help students to become proficient at BASIC programming by actually using it in an important engineering subject. It also enables the student to use computing as a means of learning stress analysis because writing a program is analogous to teaching—it is necessary to understand the subject matter. The book begins by introducing the BASIC approach and the concept of stress analysis at first- and second-year undergraduate level. Subsequent chapters contain a summary of relevant theory, worked examples containing computer programs, and a set of problems. Topics covered include direct stress and strain; shear and torsion; bending; complex stress and strain; failure; and axisymmetric systems. Each chapter includes worked examples that are posed as questions. A listing of a possible program is given followed by an example of its output and some ""Program Notes."" These notes explain the structure of the program and how it utilizes the stress analysis theory.
Table of Contents
Preface
Principal Stress Analysis Notation
1 Introduction to Basic
1.1 The Basic Approach
1.2 The Elements of Basic
1.3 Checking Programs
1.4 Different Computers and Variants of Basic
1.5 Summary of Basic Statements
1.6 Bibliography
2 Introduction to Stress Analysis
2.1 The Nature of Stress Analysis
2.2 The Aims of Stress Analysis
2.3 The Principles of Stress Analysis
2.4 Units
2.5 The Scope of this Book
2.6 References
3 Direct Stress and Strain
Essential Theory
3.1 Direct Stress
3.2 Direct Strain
3.3 Stress—Strain Relationships
3.4 Poisson's Ratio
3.5 Hooke's Law in Three Dimensions
3.6 Strain Energy
3.7 Temperature Stresses
3.8 Compound Bars
Worked Examples
3.1 Direct Stress
3.2 Young's Modulus from Tensile Test
3.3 Design of Tensile Members Using Preferred Sizes
3.4 Impact Loading
3.5 Materials Comparison
Problems
4 Shear and Torsion
Essential Theory
4.1 Shear Stress
4.2 Shear Strain
4.3 Stress—Strain Relations
4.4 Relationship between Elastic Constants
4.5 Torsion of Circular Shafts
Worked Examples
4.1 Pressure Vessel Safety Valve Design
4.2 Simple Riveted Joint Analysis
4.3 Relation between Elastic Constants
4.4 Design of Circular Shafts
4.5 Design of Circular Shaft Using Preferred Sizes
4.6 Least Squares Analysis of Torque-Twist Data
Problems
5 Bending
Essential Theory
5.1 Representation of Beams
5.2 Reactions and Fixing Moments
5.3 Shear Force and Bending Moment
5.4 Direct Stresses in Beams
5.5 Shear Stresses in Beams
5.6 Beam Deflections
5.7 Other Aspects of Bending
Worked Examples
5.1 Shear Force and Bending Moment Distribution
5.2 Analysis of Simply Supported Beam with Point Load
5.3 Simple Beam Design
5.4 Section Properties of a T Beam
5.5 Shear Stresses in a Symmetrical I Beam
5.6 Slopes and Deflections by Integration
Problems
6 Complex Stress and Strain
Essential Theory
6.1 Combined Bending and Axial Loading
6.2 Complex Stress in Two Dimensions
6.3 Mohr's (Stress) Circle
6.4 Complex Strain in Two Dimensions
6.5 Three-Dimensional Stress Systems
Worked Examples
6.1 Manual Iterative Design of a Hollow Box Beam
6.2 Automatic Iterative Design of a simple Beam
6.3 Analysis of Complex Stresses
6.4 Principal Stresses in a Beam
6.5 Strain Gauge Rosette Analysis
Problems
7 Failure
Essential Theory
7.1 Failure Concepts
7.2 Yield Criteria
7.3 Brittle Fracture
7.4 Fracture Mechanics
7.5 Fatigue
7.6 Buckling
Worked Examples
7.1 Safety Factors Using Yield Criteria
7.2 Circular Shaft Design
7.3 Fracture Mechanics Parameters
7.4 Cumulative Fatigue Damage
7.5 Buckling Calculations
7.6 Fracture Toughness Test
Problems
8 Axisymmetric Systems
Essential Theory
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Thin-Walled Cylindrical and Spherical Pressure Vessels
8.3 Pressurized Thick-Walled Cylinders
8.4 Compound Cylinders
8.5 Autofrettage
8.6 Rotating Cylinders and Discs
Worked Examples
8.1 Design of Thin-Walled Pressure Vessel
8.2 Vessel Design for Torsion and Internal Pressure
8.3 Thick Cylinder Stress Distribution
8.4 Experimental Thick Cylinder Measurements
8.5 Stress Distribution in a Compound Cylinder
Problems
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 158
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1982
- Published:
- 18th August 1982
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483140636