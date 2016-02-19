BASIC Stress Analysis aims to help students to become proficient at BASIC programming by actually using it in an important engineering subject. It also enables the student to use computing as a means of learning stress analysis because writing a program is analogous to teaching—it is necessary to understand the subject matter. The book begins by introducing the BASIC approach and the concept of stress analysis at first- and second-year undergraduate level. Subsequent chapters contain a summary of relevant theory, worked examples containing computer programs, and a set of problems. Topics covered include direct stress and strain; shear and torsion; bending; complex stress and strain; failure; and axisymmetric systems. Each chapter includes worked examples that are posed as questions. A listing of a possible program is given followed by an example of its output and some ""Program Notes."" These notes explain the structure of the program and how it utilizes the stress analysis theory.