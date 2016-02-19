Basic sleep Mechanisms
Basic Sleep Mechanisms is a collection of studies about the different mechanisms that facilitate the process of sleep. The studies, despite being made by experts of different subspecialties, are more purposed for general interest. The book is divided into four parts. Part I covers the concepts under the neurophysiological mechanisms of sleep, such as the sleep-wake cycle, pontine stimulations of sleep, and the role of different parts of the nervous system in sleep. Part II includes topics under the neurochemical aspects of sleep and the role of monoaminergic neurons in it. Part III discusses the different three states of the adult human body, the direction in its research, and its psychological aspect. Part IV explains the developmental aspects of sleep, especially in infants and children. The text is recommended for neurologists, doctors, and psychologists who want to know more about the study or to conduct their own study about sleep, the principles behind it, and its development.
Table of Contents
Neurophysiological Mechanisms of Sleep
Chapter One Historical Development of Ideas on Sleep
Chapter Two Neural Mechanisms of the Sleep-Waking Cycle
I. The Chronic Decerebrate Cat
II. The Chronic Cerveau hole Cat
III. The Hypothesis of the Brain-Stem Origin of the Sleep-Waking Cycle
IV. The Hypothesis of the Cerebral Origin of the Sleep-Waking Cycle
V. An Attempt at a Synthesis
VI. Summary
Chapter Three Effects of Pontine Stimulations on Sleep and Waking Behaviors of the Pigeon
I. The Sleep-Waking Cycle in the Acute Thalamic Pigeon
II. Sleep and Feeding Behavior in the Chronic Thalamic Pigeon
III. Sexual Behavior in the Androgen-Treated, Male Thalamic Pigeon
IV. Premating Behavior in the Intact, Androgen-Treated Pigeon
V. Conclusions
VI. Summary
Discussion
Chapter Four Role of the Thalamus in Sleep Control: Sleep-Wakefulness Studies in Chronic Diencephalic and Athalamic Cats
I. Methods
II. Results and Discussion
III. Conclusions
Discussion
Chapter Five Forebrain Mechanisms for the Onset of Sleep
Discussion
Chapter Six Intracellular Studies of Thalamic Synaptic Mechanisms in Evoked Synchronization and Desynchronization of Electrocortical Activity
I. Synaptic Mechanisms in Generalized Thalamocortical Synchronization
II. Thalamic Synaptic Mechanisms during Reticulocortical Activation
III. Thalamic Internuclear Interactions during Synchronizing and Desynchronizing Activities
IV. Comment and Conclusion
Discussion
Chapter Seven Physiological Mechanisms of Barbiturate Spindle Activity
I. Thalamic Control of Spindle Waves
11. Thalamic Recurrent Inhibition
III. Spontaneous Thalamic Activity
IV. Thalamocortical Synchrony
V. Pacemakers for Thalamic Rhythmic Activity
Discussion
Chapter Eight Input-Output Organization of the Motor Cortex and Its Alterations during Sleep and Waking
I. Background
II. Objectives and Description of Experiments
III. Cell Identification
IV. Spontaneous Firing
V. Evoked Discharges
VI. Inhibitory Events
Discussion
Neurochemical Mechanisms of Sleep
Chapter Nine The Role of Monoaminergic Neurons in the Regulation and Function of Sleep
I. Monoaminergic Systems and Their Experimental Approach
II. Alteration of the Serotonin (5-Hydroxytryptamine) System: The Sleep-Waking Cycle as a Dependent Variable
III. Alteration of the Catecholamine System: The Sleep-Waking Cycle as a Dependent Variable
IV. Interactions between the Serotoninergic System and the Catecholaminergic System during the Sleep—Waking Cycle
V. Some Hypotheses Concerning the Function of Paradoxical Sleep
VI. Summary
Discussion
Chapter Ten Neurochemical Aspects of Sleep
Discussion
Chapter Eleven Somatic Reflex Activity during Sleep and Wakefulness
I. Data
II. Discussion
Adult Human Sleep States
Chapter Twelve An Introduction to Sleep
I. Early Work: The EEG and the ARAS
II. REM Sleep and the Temporal Course of Events
III. Two States of Sleep
IV. The Process View
V. Dissociative Aspects of Sleep and Wakefulness: Implications for the Process View of the Sleep States
VI. Microepochs: A Closer Look at the Temporal Process in Sleep
VII. The Failure of Total and Selective Deprivation to Elucidate Functional Consequences
VIII. The Psychological Side of Sleep
IX. New Directions in Sleep Research
Chapter Thirteen Pharmacology of Sleep
I. Rebounds of Paradoxical Sleep
II. Tricyclic Antidepressants
III. Need for Chronic Studies
IV. Other Types of Drug Effects
V. Behavioral Correlates
Discussion
Chapter Fourteen General Discussion: Significance of Sleep Signs and Their Use in the Classifications of Sleep Stages
Chapter Fifteen Clinical Disorders in Man and Animal Model Experiments
Developmental Aspects of Sleep Patterns
Chapter Sixteen Introductory Remarks on Sleep Ontogenesis
Chapter Seventeen Neuro-Ontogeny of Sleep in the Rat
I. Development or Behavioral States
II. Development of the EEG
Chapter Eighteen Sleep in the Human Newborn
I. Awakening
II. Sleep
III. Smiling
IV. Frequential Association of the Stages
V. Ontogeny of Paradoxical Sleep
VI. Conclusion
VII. Summary
Discussion
Chapter Nineteen Sleep Studies in Hormonal and Metabolic Diseases of Infancy and Childhood
Discussion
Chapter Twenty General Discussion: Significance of the Sleep Parameters in Early Behavioral Development
Chapter Twenty-One Final Remarks
