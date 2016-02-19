Basic Sleep Mechanisms is a collection of studies about the different mechanisms that facilitate the process of sleep. The studies, despite being made by experts of different subspecialties, are more purposed for general interest. The book is divided into four parts. Part I covers the concepts under the neurophysiological mechanisms of sleep, such as the sleep-wake cycle, pontine stimulations of sleep, and the role of different parts of the nervous system in sleep. Part II includes topics under the neurochemical aspects of sleep and the role of monoaminergic neurons in it. Part III discusses the different three states of the adult human body, the direction in its research, and its psychological aspect. Part IV explains the developmental aspects of sleep, especially in infants and children. The text is recommended for neurologists, doctors, and psychologists who want to know more about the study or to conduct their own study about sleep, the principles behind it, and its development.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Neurophysiological Mechanisms of Sleep

Chapter One Historical Development of Ideas on Sleep

Chapter Two Neural Mechanisms of the Sleep-Waking Cycle

I. The Chronic Decerebrate Cat

II. The Chronic Cerveau hole Cat

III. The Hypothesis of the Brain-Stem Origin of the Sleep-Waking Cycle

IV. The Hypothesis of the Cerebral Origin of the Sleep-Waking Cycle

V. An Attempt at a Synthesis

VI. Summary

Chapter Three Effects of Pontine Stimulations on Sleep and Waking Behaviors of the Pigeon

I. The Sleep-Waking Cycle in the Acute Thalamic Pigeon

II. Sleep and Feeding Behavior in the Chronic Thalamic Pigeon

III. Sexual Behavior in the Androgen-Treated, Male Thalamic Pigeon

IV. Premating Behavior in the Intact, Androgen-Treated Pigeon

V. Conclusions

VI. Summary

Discussion

Chapter Four Role of the Thalamus in Sleep Control: Sleep-Wakefulness Studies in Chronic Diencephalic and Athalamic Cats

I. Methods

II. Results and Discussion

III. Conclusions

Discussion

Chapter Five Forebrain Mechanisms for the Onset of Sleep

Discussion

Chapter Six Intracellular Studies of Thalamic Synaptic Mechanisms in Evoked Synchronization and Desynchronization of Electrocortical Activity

I. Synaptic Mechanisms in Generalized Thalamocortical Synchronization

II. Thalamic Synaptic Mechanisms during Reticulocortical Activation

III. Thalamic Internuclear Interactions during Synchronizing and Desynchronizing Activities

IV. Comment and Conclusion

Discussion

Chapter Seven Physiological Mechanisms of Barbiturate Spindle Activity

I. Thalamic Control of Spindle Waves

11. Thalamic Recurrent Inhibition

III. Spontaneous Thalamic Activity

IV. Thalamocortical Synchrony

V. Pacemakers for Thalamic Rhythmic Activity

Discussion

Chapter Eight Input-Output Organization of the Motor Cortex and Its Alterations during Sleep and Waking

I. Background

II. Objectives and Description of Experiments

III. Cell Identification

IV. Spontaneous Firing

V. Evoked Discharges

VI. Inhibitory Events

Discussion

Neurochemical Mechanisms of Sleep

Chapter Nine The Role of Monoaminergic Neurons in the Regulation and Function of Sleep

I. Monoaminergic Systems and Their Experimental Approach

II. Alteration of the Serotonin (5-Hydroxytryptamine) System: The Sleep-Waking Cycle as a Dependent Variable

III. Alteration of the Catecholamine System: The Sleep-Waking Cycle as a Dependent Variable

IV. Interactions between the Serotoninergic System and the Catecholaminergic System during the Sleep—Waking Cycle

V. Some Hypotheses Concerning the Function of Paradoxical Sleep

VI. Summary

Discussion

Chapter Ten Neurochemical Aspects of Sleep

Discussion

Chapter Eleven Somatic Reflex Activity during Sleep and Wakefulness

I. Data

II. Discussion

Adult Human Sleep States

Chapter Twelve An Introduction to Sleep

I. Early Work: The EEG and the ARAS

II. REM Sleep and the Temporal Course of Events

III. Two States of Sleep

IV. The Process View

V. Dissociative Aspects of Sleep and Wakefulness: Implications for the Process View of the Sleep States

VI. Microepochs: A Closer Look at the Temporal Process in Sleep

VII. The Failure of Total and Selective Deprivation to Elucidate Functional Consequences

VIII. The Psychological Side of Sleep

IX. New Directions in Sleep Research

Chapter Thirteen Pharmacology of Sleep

I. Rebounds of Paradoxical Sleep

II. Tricyclic Antidepressants

III. Need for Chronic Studies

IV. Other Types of Drug Effects

V. Behavioral Correlates

Discussion

Chapter Fourteen General Discussion: Significance of Sleep Signs and Their Use in the Classifications of Sleep Stages

Chapter Fifteen Clinical Disorders in Man and Animal Model Experiments

Developmental Aspects of Sleep Patterns

Chapter Sixteen Introductory Remarks on Sleep Ontogenesis

Chapter Seventeen Neuro-Ontogeny of Sleep in the Rat

I. Development or Behavioral States

II. Development of the EEG

Chapter Eighteen Sleep in the Human Newborn

I. Awakening

II. Sleep

III. Smiling

IV. Frequential Association of the Stages

V. Ontogeny of Paradoxical Sleep

VI. Conclusion

VII. Summary

Discussion

Chapter Nineteen Sleep Studies in Hormonal and Metabolic Diseases of Infancy and Childhood

Discussion

Chapter Twenty General Discussion: Significance of the Sleep Parameters in Early Behavioral Development

Chapter Twenty-One Final Remarks

References

Index