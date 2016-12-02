Basic Science Insights into Clinical Puzzles, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 35-1

This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Dr. John J. DiGiovanna, is devoted to Skin Science Contributions in Clinical Dermatology. Articles in this issue include Mosaic mTORopathies; CYLD: Cause and Therapeutic Target for Cylindromas; Current Status of Dedicator of Cytokinesis (DOCK), DOCK8, DOCK2; IL-22 relation to Tumor Aggression and Role of Cyclosporine; Dual Lineage of Dermal Fibroblasts and Potential for Scar Correction, Reformation of Adnexal Structures; Inflammasome Instigated Autoinflammatory Disorders; Pigment Cell Biology; Antimicrobial Peptides; and Choosing Friend or Foe? Commensal-specific tolerance.