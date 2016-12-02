Basic Science Insights into Clinical Puzzles, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323482592, 9780323482783

Basic Science Insights into Clinical Puzzles, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 35-1

1st Edition

Authors: John DiGiovanna
eBook ISBN: 9780323482783
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323482592
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Dr. John J. DiGiovanna, is devoted to Skin Science Contributions in Clinical Dermatology. Articles in this issue include Mosaic mTORopathies; CYLD: Cause and Therapeutic Target for Cylindromas; Current Status of Dedicator of Cytokinesis (DOCK), DOCK8, DOCK2; IL-22 relation to Tumor Aggression and Role of Cyclosporine; Dual Lineage of Dermal Fibroblasts and Potential for Scar Correction, Reformation of Adnexal Structures; Inflammasome Instigated Autoinflammatory Disorders; Pigment Cell Biology; Antimicrobial Peptides; and Choosing Friend or Foe? Commensal-specific tolerance.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323482783
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323482592

About the Authors

John DiGiovanna Author

Affiliations and Expertise

National Cancer Institute, NIH

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.