Basic Science Insights into Clinical Puzzles, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 35-1
1st Edition
Authors: John DiGiovanna
eBook ISBN: 9780323482783
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323482592
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2016
Description
This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Dr. John J. DiGiovanna, is devoted to Skin Science Contributions in Clinical Dermatology. Articles in this issue include Mosaic mTORopathies; CYLD: Cause and Therapeutic Target for Cylindromas; Current Status of Dedicator of Cytokinesis (DOCK), DOCK8, DOCK2; IL-22 relation to Tumor Aggression and Role of Cyclosporine; Dual Lineage of Dermal Fibroblasts and Potential for Scar Correction, Reformation of Adnexal Structures; Inflammasome Instigated Autoinflammatory Disorders; Pigment Cell Biology; Antimicrobial Peptides; and Choosing Friend or Foe? Commensal-specific tolerance.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 2nd December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323482783
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323482592
About the Authors
John DiGiovanna Author
Affiliations and Expertise
National Cancer Institute, NIH
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.