Basic Science in Obstetrics and Gynaecology
4th Edition
A Textbook for MRCOG Part 1
Description
A textbook covering the basic sciences relevant to obstetrics and gynaecology at a level suitable for doctors specialising in the field . The chapters match the syllabus of the specialist UK exam – the MRCOG Part 1
Table of Contents
1 Structure and function of the genome Peter Dixon
2 Clinical genetics Dorothy Trump
3 Embryology Kate Hardy
4 Fetal and placental physiology Sailesh Kumar
5 Applied anatomy Sarah Paterson Brown
6 Pathology Neil Sebire
7 Microbiology and virology Geoffrey Ridgway & Paul Taylor
8 Immunology Andrew George
9 Biochemistry Fiona Lyall
10 Physiology David Williams, Anna Kenyon & Dawn Adamson
11 Endocrinology Mark Johnson
12 Drugs and drug therapy Hassan Shehata
13 Physics David Talbot
14 Statistics and evidence-based health care Louise Brown
15 Clinical research methodology Andrew Shennan & Annette Briley
16 Self assessment
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 26th April 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443102813
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057564
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702048715
About the Author
Phillip Bennett
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Queen Charlotte's and Chelsea Hospital, London, UK
Catherine Williamson
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Obstetric Medicine, Institute of Reproductive and Developmental Biology, Imperial College, London, UK