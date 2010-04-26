Basic Science in Obstetrics and Gynaecology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780443102813, 9780702057564

Basic Science in Obstetrics and Gynaecology

4th Edition

A Textbook for MRCOG Part 1

Authors: Phillip Bennett Catherine Williamson
Paperback ISBN: 9780443102813
eBook ISBN: 9780702057564
eBook ISBN: 9780702048715
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 26th April 2010
Page Count: 392
Description

A textbook covering the basic sciences relevant to obstetrics and gynaecology at a level suitable for doctors specialising in the field . The chapters match the syllabus of the specialist UK exam – the MRCOG Part 1

Table of Contents

1 Structure and function of the genome Peter Dixon

2 Clinical genetics Dorothy Trump

3 Embryology Kate Hardy

4 Fetal and placental physiology Sailesh Kumar

5 Applied anatomy Sarah Paterson Brown

6 Pathology Neil Sebire

7 Microbiology and virology Geoffrey Ridgway & Paul Taylor

8 Immunology Andrew George

9 Biochemistry Fiona Lyall

10 Physiology David Williams, Anna Kenyon & Dawn Adamson

11 Endocrinology Mark Johnson

12 Drugs and drug therapy Hassan Shehata

13 Physics David Talbot

14 Statistics and evidence-based health care Louise Brown

15 Clinical research methodology Andrew Shennan & Annette Briley

16 Self assessment

Index

About the Author

Phillip Bennett

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Queen Charlotte's and Chelsea Hospital, London, UK

Catherine Williamson

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Obstetric Medicine, Institute of Reproductive and Developmental Biology, Imperial College, London, UK

