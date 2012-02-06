Basic Science for the MRCS
2nd Edition
A revision guide for surgical trainees
Table of Contents
I Anatomy
1 The thorax
2 The abdomen, pelvis, and perineum
3 The upper limb and breast
4 The lower limb
5 The head, neck, and spine
6 The nervous system
II Physiology
7 General physiology
8 Respiratory system
9 Cardiovascular system
10 Gastrointestinal system
11 Urinary system
12 Endocrine system
13 Nervous and locomotor systems
III Pathology
14 Cellular injury
15 Disorders of growth, morphogenesis, and differentiation
16 Inflammation
17 Thrombosis, embolism and infarction
18 Neoplasia
19 Immunology
20 Haemopoietic and lymphoreticular system
21 Basic microbiology
22 System-speciﬁc pathology
IV Appendix OSCE scenario answers
Description
This book is a concise revision guide to the core basic sciences – anatomy, physiology and pathology – which comprise the essential knowledge required by the trainee entering the specialty of surgery. It has been written in a style to facilitate easy learning of the essential facts, with indications of both their clinical relevance and importance. This book concentrates on those topics which tend to be recurring examination themes for initial surgical training. It will be an invaluable resource for the basic surgical trainee studying for the Intercollegiate MRCS examination, as well as proving useful for those in higher surgical training and for the surgically inclined, well-motivated student.
Key Features
- The book covers in one volume all the essentials of the basic sciences – anatomy, physiology and pathology - to aid the candidate for the MRCS examination.
- In covering the applied basic science the books explains the application and clinical relevance of the three sciences
- The text is written in an appropriate ‘bullet-point’ style to allow easy reading and rapid exam preparation
- The contents concentrate on the recurring common themes of the examination, thus helping direct appropriate learning and focussing on the specific impoartnta areas of knowledge
- The book is illustrated with line drawings which are clearly annotated to aid learning.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 6th February 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702051258
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702056406
Reviews
"It succeeds in fulfilling its objective as a rapid revision of the basic sciences for the intercollegiate MRCS and is highly recommended to candidates for this diploma. It also provides an excellent review of the basic sciences for those in higher surgical training."
Annals of the Royal College of Surgeons of England
About the Authors
Andrew Raftery Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Anatomist; Formerly Consultant Surgeon, Sheffield Kidney Institute, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Northern General Hospital, Sheffield; Member (formerly Chairman), Court of Examiners, Royal College of Surgeons of England; Formerly Member of Panel of Examiners, Intercollegiate Specialty Board in General Surgery; Formerly Member of Council, Royal College of Surgeons of England; Formerly Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer in Surgery, University of Sheffield, UK
Andrew Raftery Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Anatomist; Formerly Consultant Surgeon, Sheffield Kidney Institute, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Northern General Hospital, Sheffield; Member (formerly Chairman), Court of Examiners, Royal College of Surgeons of England; Formerly Member of Panel of Examiners, Intercollegiate Specialty Board in General Surgery; Formerly Member of Council, Royal College of Surgeons of England; Formerly Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer in Surgery, University of Sheffield, UK
Michael Delbridge Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Vascular & Endovascular Surgeon, The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Norwich, UK
Helen Douglas Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist Trainee in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Yorkshire and Humber Deanery, UK