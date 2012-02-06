Basic Science for the MRCS - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702044830, 9780702051258

Basic Science for the MRCS

2nd Edition

A revision guide for surgical trainees

Authors: Andrew Raftery Andrew Raftery Michael Delbridge Helen Douglas
eBook ISBN: 9780702051258
eBook ISBN: 9780702056406
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 6th February 2012
Page Count: 520
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

I Anatomy

1 The thorax

2 The abdomen, pelvis, and perineum

3 The upper limb and breast

4 The lower limb

5 The head, neck, and spine

6 The nervous system

II Physiology

7 General physiology

8 Respiratory system

9 Cardiovascular system

10 Gastrointestinal system

11 Urinary system

12 Endocrine system

13 Nervous and locomotor systems

III Pathology

14 Cellular injury

15 Disorders of growth, morphogenesis, and differentiation

16 Inflammation

17 Thrombosis, embolism and infarction

18 Neoplasia

19 Immunology

20 Haemopoietic and lymphoreticular system

21 Basic microbiology

22 System-speciﬁc pathology

IV Appendix      OSCE scenario answers

Description

This book is a concise revision guide to the core basic sciences – anatomy, physiology and pathology – which comprise the essential knowledge required by the trainee entering the specialty of surgery. It has been written in a style to facilitate easy learning of the essential facts, with indications of both their clinical relevance and importance. This book concentrates on those topics which tend to be recurring examination themes for initial surgical training. It will be an invaluable resource for the basic surgical trainee studying for the Intercollegiate MRCS examination, as well as proving useful for those in higher surgical training and for the surgically inclined, well-motivated student.

Key Features

  • The book covers in one volume all the essentials of the basic sciences – anatomy, physiology and pathology - to aid the candidate for the MRCS examination.

  • In covering the applied basic science the books explains the application and clinical relevance of the three sciences

  • The text is written in an appropriate ‘bullet-point’ style to allow easy reading and rapid exam preparation

  • The contents concentrate on the recurring common themes of the examination, thus helping direct appropriate learning and focussing on the specific impoartnta areas of knowledge

  • The book is illustrated with line drawings which are clearly annotated to aid learning.

Details

No. of pages:
520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702051258
eBook ISBN:
9780702056406

Reviews

"It succeeds in fulfilling its objective as a rapid revision of the basic sciences for the intercollegiate MRCS and is highly recommended to candidates for this diploma. It also provides an excellent review of the basic sciences for those in higher surgical training."

Annals of the Royal College of Surgeons of England

About the Authors

Andrew Raftery Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Anatomist; Formerly Consultant Surgeon, Sheffield Kidney Institute, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Northern General Hospital, Sheffield; Member (formerly Chairman), Court of Examiners, Royal College of Surgeons of England; Formerly Member of Panel of Examiners, Intercollegiate Specialty Board in General Surgery; Formerly Member of Council, Royal College of Surgeons of England; Formerly Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer in Surgery, University of Sheffield, UK

Andrew Raftery Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Anatomist; Formerly Consultant Surgeon, Sheffield Kidney Institute, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Northern General Hospital, Sheffield; Member (formerly Chairman), Court of Examiners, Royal College of Surgeons of England; Formerly Member of Panel of Examiners, Intercollegiate Specialty Board in General Surgery; Formerly Member of Council, Royal College of Surgeons of England; Formerly Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer in Surgery, University of Sheffield, UK

Michael Delbridge Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Vascular & Endovascular Surgeon, The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Norwich, UK

Helen Douglas Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialist Trainee in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Yorkshire and Humber Deanery, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.