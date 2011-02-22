Basic Science for the Clinical Electrophysiologist, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704231

Basic Science for the Clinical Electrophysiologist, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 3-1

1st Edition

Authors: Charles Antzelevitch
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704231
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd February 2011
Page Count: 200
Description

An understanding of basic science is crucial for physicians who treat heart rhythm disorders. This issue summarizes the basic science of arrhythmias, including both acquired and inherited heart rhythm disorders. The basic mechanisms of arrhythmia are reviewed as are the mechanisms of atrial fibrillation. The issue is an excellent refresher for practicing cardiac electrophysiologists as well as a helpful resource for residents and fellows.

About the Authors

Charles Antzelevitch Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Masonic Medical Research Laboratory, Utica, NY

