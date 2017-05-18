Basic Principles of Induction Logging
1st Edition
Electromagnetic Methods in Borehole Geophysics
Basic Principles of Induction Logging provides geoscientists with the information required to survey the electrical conductivity of rocks surrounding a borehole. The formation conductivity distribution in the borehole vicinity is critical information required in formation evaluation and geosteering applications. Developing a theory of EM logging and on understanding basic physics for both wireline and LWD logging tools, this reference furnishes valuable insights for development and use of EM techniques in practical logging applications.
Basic Principles of Induction Logging will be vital for anyone attempting to investigate, invent, and develop the next generation of EM logging tools. It will provide information required to enable operation in more challenging environments such as logging while drilling, anisotropic and thinly laminated formations, high angle and horizontal wells.
- Provides a step-by-step approach to the theory of electromagnetic methods in borehole applications starting from the simplest models
- Presents theory on the subject that has been previously hard to find, making this a must have reference for anyone working in the field
- Delivers a much needed update on the latest analysis methods, modelling techniques, drilling environments, and probe configurations
Geoscientists, engineers and developers in technology and research groups in oilfield service & geophysical software companies. A wide range of geoscientists (petrophysicists, geologists, geophysicists) in oil and oilfield service companies who routinely use resistivity logs in formation evaluation and geosteering applications
- System of equations of the stationary electric and magnetic fields
2. Physical laws and Maxwell’s equations
3. Propagation and diffusion of electromagnetic field in a non-conducting medium
4. Propagation and diffusion in a uniform medium
5. Quasi-stationary field of magnetic dipole in a uniform medium
6. Geometrical factor theory of induction logging
7. Integral equations and their approximations
8. Electromagnetic field of a vertical magnetic dipole in the presence of cylindrically-layered formation
9. Quasi-stationary field of the vertical magnetic dipole in a bed of finite thickness
10. Transient field of magnetic dipole on the borehole axis
11. Induction logging with transversal coils
12. The influence of anisotropy on the field
Appendix: Electromagnetic response of eccentred magnetic dipole in cylindrically-layered media
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 18th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128025840
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128025833
Alex Kaufman
Emeritus Professor A.Kaufman has 28 years’ experience of teaching at the geophysical department in Colorado School of Mines He received his PhD. in Institute of Physics of the Earth (Moscow) and degree of Doctor of Science from the Russian Academy of Science . From 1981 to 20015 he published 14 monographs by Academic Press and Elsevier, describing different geophysical methods. Most of them are translated and published in Russia and China. He also holds three patents, which found application in the surface and borehole geophysics. A. Kaufman is a honorary member of SEG.
Professor Emeritus, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, USA
Gregory Itskovich
Dr. Itskovich is a Technical Advisor with Baker Hughes who has been employed since 1994. He received his Ph.D. degree in geophysics from the Russian Academy of Science, and an M.S. in electro-physics from Novosibirsk Technical University. Gregory’s research interests and experience include advanced EM measurements, mathematical modeling and inversion of well-logging resistivity and NMR data. He has published 40 professional papers and holds more than 50 U.S. patents, and is the inventor of several geophysical instruments that have been commercialized on a worldwide basis.
Technical Advisor, Baker Hughes, US