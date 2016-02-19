Basic Principles of Electronics, Volume I: Thermionics covers topics related to thermionic devices. The book starts by providing a physical background about electronics, including structure of matter, ionic, chemical and covalent combination, crystalline structure, conductors and insulators, and thermionic emission. The text then discusses electron dynamics; the characteristics and properties of electrons in solids; electron emission; and thermionic emission in a vacuum diode or triode. The development of the vacuum triode; gas-filled valves; and power amplifiers are also considered. The book further tackles oscillators intended to give a sinusoidal output as well as electronic measuring equipment. Students taking electronics for physics courses will find the book useful.

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter 1. Physical Background

1.1. "Electronics" Defined

1.2. Structure of Matter

1.3. Chemical Combination

1.4. Ionic Combination

1.5. Covalent Combination

1.6. Crystalline Structure

1.7. Conductors and Insulators

1.8. Intrinsic Semiconductors

1.9. Impurity Semiconductors

1.10. Thermionic Emission

1.11. Evidence for Electrons

1.11.1. Electrolysis

1.11.2. Millikan's Oil Drop Experiment

Chapter 2. Electron Dynamics

2.1. Relativistic Concepts

2.2. Motion of Charged Particles in a Steady Electric Field

2.2.1. The Electron-Volt

2.3. Electric Fields

2.4. Electron Motion in a Uniform Electric Field

2.5. Cathode-Ray Tube with Electrostatic Deflection

2.6. Electron Motion in a Uniform Magnetic Field

2.6.1. The Helical Electron Path

2.7. Cathode-Ray Tube with Magnetic Deflection

2.8. Combined Electric and Magnetic Fields

2.9. Electron Optics

2.9.1. Magnetic Lens

2.9.2. Electrostatic Lens

2.9.3. The Electron Microscope

Chapter 3. Electrons in Solids

3.1. Crystal Structure

3.2. Electron Energy Levels

3.3. Electron Energy Bands

3.4. Electrical Conduction

3.5. Distribution of Energy in the Conduction Electrons

3.6. Statistics in Physics

3.7. Contact Potential Difference in Metals

Chapter 4. Electron Emission

4.1. Kinds of Emission

4.2. Thermionic Emission

4.2.1. Tungsten Cathode

4.2.2. Thoriated Tungsten Cathode

4.2.3. Oxide-Coated Cathode

4.3. Secondary Emission

4.3.1. The Photomultiplier

4.3.2. Important Effects of Secondary Emission

4.4. Photoelectric Emission

4.4.1. Photoelectric Emission in a Vacuum Diode

4.5. Field Emission

Chapter 5. The Thermionic Vacuum Diode

5.1. Historical

5.2. Emphasis on the Ideal Case

5.3. Practical Thermionic Emitters

5.4. Thermionic Emission in a Vacuum Diode

5.5. The Child-Langmuir Equation

5.6. Rectification

5.6.1. Half-Wave Rectification

5.6.2. Full-Wave Rectification

5.6.3. Practical Rectifier Valves

5.7. Demodulation

Chapter 6. The Thermionic Vacuum Triode

6.1. Historical

6.2. Characteristic Curves

6.3. Analysis of a Triode

6.4. Analysis of a Triode with a Load R

6.5. Analysis of a Triode with a Load R and an Applied Signal

6.5.1. Analysis of a Triode with a Load R and a Small Direct Signal

6.5.2. Analysis of a Triode with a Load R and a Small Alternating Signal

6.6. Phase Relationships

6.7. Automatic Bias

6.8. Valve Equivalent Circuits

6.8.1. Current-Generator Equivalent Circuit

6.8.2. Voltage-Generator Equivalent Circuit

6.9. Multistage A.C. Amplifiers

6.10. Mutual Inductance Coupling (Transformer Coupling)

6.11. Feedback

6.12. Alternative Connections of Amplifiers

6.12.1. Input and Output Impedance

6.12.2. Common Cathode Amplifier

6.12.3. Common Anode Amplifier

6.12.4. Common Grid Amplifier

Chapter 7. Development of the Vacuum Triode

7.1. Interelectrode Capacitance

7.2. To Derive a More Correct Formula for the Gain

7.3. Summary of Triode Valve

7.4. The Tetrode Valve

7.5. Development of the Tetrode

7.5.1. Critical Interelectrode Spacing

7.5.2. Beam Tetrode

7.6. The Pentode Valve

7.7. Pentode Voltage Amplifier

Chapter 8. Gas-Filled Valves

8.1. Collisions between Electrons and Gas Molecules

8.1.1. Elastic Collision

8.1.2. Ionization Collision

8.1.3. Excitation Collision

8.2. Electron Avalanche

8.3. The Gas-Filled Diode

8.4. Voltage Stabilization

8.5. The Thyratron

8.6. Time Bases

8.7. Power Control

Chapter 9. Power Amplifiers

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Determination of the Output Waveform from Both the Load Line and the Circuit Characteristic

9.2.1. For Small Signals

9.2.2. For Large Signals

9.3. Distortion

9.4. Power Amplifier with a Resistive Load

9.5. Energy Considerations

9.6. Curvature of the Characteristics

9.7. Maximum Undistorted Power Output

9.8. Operating Conditions of Transformer Loaded Power Amplifiers

Chapter 10. Oscillators

10.1. General

10.2. The LCR Circuit

10.3. Feedback Oscillators

10.3.1. Meissner Oscillators

10.3.2. The Hartley Circuit

10.3.3. The Colpitts Circuit

10.3.4. The Clapp Circuit

10.4. Negative Resistance Oscillators

10.4.1. The Dynatron

10.4.2. The Transitron

Chapter 11. Electronic Measuring Equipment

11.1. D.C. Amplifiers

11.2. Photoelectric Cells

11.2.1. Photovoltaic Cells

11.2.2. Photoemissive Cells

11.2.3. Photoconductive Cells

11.3. Valve Voltmeters

11.3.1. Diode Circuits

11.3.2. The "Cumulative Grid" Circuit

11.3.3. The Anode-Bend Circuit

11.3.4. The Cathode-Follower Circuit

11.3.5. The Slide-Back Circuit

11.3.6. Balancing Circuits

11.4. Electrometer Valves

11.5. The Cathode-Ray Oscilloscope

Appendix 1: List of Algebraic Symbols

Appendix 2: Terms, Symbols and Abbreviations Used in the Experimental Sections

Appendix 3: The Operator j and Complex Numbers

Appendix 4: Decibel notation

Appendix 5: Bibliography

Appendix 6: Useful Constants

Appendix 7: Index Notation

Index





