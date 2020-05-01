Basic Principles of Drug Discovery and Development presents the multifaceted process of identifying a new drug in the modern era, which requires a multidisciplinary team approach with input from medicinal chemists, biologists, pharmacologists, drug metabolism experts, toxicologists, clinicians, and a host of experts from numerous additional fields. Enabling technologies such as high throughput screening, structure based drug design, molecular modeling, pharmaceutical profiling, and translational medicine are critical to the successful development of marketable therapeutics. Given the wide range of disciplines and techniques that are required for cutting edge drug discovery research, a scientist must master their own fields as well as have a fundamental understanding of their collaborator’s fields. This book bridges the knowledge gaps that invariably lead to communication issues in a new scientist’s early career, providing a fundamental understanding of the various techniques and disciplines required for the multifaceted endeavor of drug research. It provides students, new industrial scientists, and academics with a basic understanding of the drug discovery process. The fully updated text provides an excellent overview of the process and includes chapters on important drug targets by class, in vitro screening methods, medicinal chemistry strategies in drug design, principles in pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, animal models of disease states, clinical trial basics, and selected business aspects of the drug discovery process.