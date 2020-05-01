Basic Principles of Drug Discovery and Development
2nd Edition
Description
Basic Principles of Drug Discovery and Development presents the multifaceted process of identifying a new drug in the modern era, which requires a multidisciplinary team approach with input from medicinal chemists, biologists, pharmacologists, drug metabolism experts, toxicologists, clinicians, and a host of experts from numerous additional fields. Enabling technologies such as high throughput screening, structure based drug design, molecular modeling, pharmaceutical profiling, and translational medicine are critical to the successful development of marketable therapeutics. Given the wide range of disciplines and techniques that are required for cutting edge drug discovery research, a scientist must master their own fields as well as have a fundamental understanding of their collaborator’s fields. This book bridges the knowledge gaps that invariably lead to communication issues in a new scientist’s early career, providing a fundamental understanding of the various techniques and disciplines required for the multifaceted endeavor of drug research. It provides students, new industrial scientists, and academics with a basic understanding of the drug discovery process. The fully updated text provides an excellent overview of the process and includes chapters on important drug targets by class, in vitro screening methods, medicinal chemistry strategies in drug design, principles in pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, animal models of disease states, clinical trial basics, and selected business aspects of the drug discovery process.
Key Features
- Provides a clear explanation of how the pharmaceutical industry works, as well as the complete drug discovery process, from obtaining a lead, to testing the bioactivity, to producing the drug, and protecting the intellectual property
- Includes a new chapter on the discovery and development of biologics (antibodies proteins, antibody/receptor complexes, antibody drug conjugates), a growing and important area of the pharmaceutical industry landscape
- Features a new section on formulations, including a discussion of IV formulations suitable for human clinical trials, as well as the application of nanotechnology and the use of transdermal patch technology for drug delivery
- Updated chapter with new case studies includes additional modern examples of drug discovery through high through-put screening, fragment based drug design, and computational chemistry, as well as studies on the development of biologics
Readership
Upper level undergraduate students and graduate students interested in drug discovery research, chemistry, biology, pharmacology, biochemistry, toxicology, formulations, discovery/development of new therapeutic agents; pharmaceutical industry; FDA, public policy groups interested in influencing the pharmaceuticals industry; business analysts, entrepreneurs, venture capitalist interested in investing in the pharmaceuticals industry
Table of Contents
1. Drug Discovery and Development: An Overview of Modern Methods and Principles
2. The Drug Discovery Process: From Ancient Times to the Classical Targets in Drug Discovery
3. In Vitro Screening Systems
4. Medicinal Chemistry
5. In vitro ADME and In vivo Pharmacokinetics
6. Animal Models of Disease States
7. Safety and Toxicology
8. Basics of Clinical Trials
9. Translational Medicine and Biomarkers
10. Organizational Considerations and Trends in the Intellectual Property and Patents in Drug Discovery
11. Case Studies in Drug Discovery
About the Author
Benjamin Blass
As an industrial medicinal chemist, Dr. Blass has experience with major pharmaceutical organizations (Wyeth, Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals) and small biotech operations (Fox Chase Chemical Diversity Center), which provided him with a wealth of expertise in the art of drug discovery and development (including a wide range of disease states and biological targets). His position with Temple University’s School of Pharmacy and the Moulder Center for Drug Discovery has provided him with essential experience as an educator and academic scientist. These experiences, as well as his training and expertise as a registered US patent agent, have provided him with the tools and skills necessary to bridge the gap between industrial drug discovery and academic research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Temple University School of Pharmacy, Philadelphia, PA, USA