Basic Principles in Nucleic Acid Chemistry V2
1st Edition
Basic Principles in Nuclear Acid Chemistry, Volume II presents the significant progress in nucleic acid research and its contribution and influence on various aspects of human life. This book contains five chapters and begins with the susceptibility of nucleic acids towards attack by chemical reagents whose reactions with polynucleotides have been studied. This topic is followed by a presentation of experimental techniques used to study the properties of nucleic acids. The following chapter discusses some basic features embodied in the polyribo- and poly-deoxyribonucleotide backbone chains; the possibility of rotation around backbone bonds in the ""random"" single-stranded form; and the short- and long-range interactions in idealized and real chains. This chapter also looks into the thermodynamic and polyelectrolyte aspects of nucleic acid behavior. A chapter describes the special features of the third class of DNA, namely, closed duplex DNA, in which covalent chain scissions are absent. The last chapter examines the intrinsic properties and the interaction of the dimers and oligomers, with special emphasis on the influence of the phosphodiester linkages on the conformation and interaction of these short segments of nucleic acids. This book is of great value to workers in biomedical research and to higher level biochemistry instructors.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1. Chemical Reactions of Polynucleotides and Nucleic Acids
I. Reactivity of Polynucleotides
II. Base Modification by Nucleophilic Species
III. Base Modification by Electrophilic Species
IV. Reactions Affecting the Internucleotide Linkage
V. Influence of Conformation on Reactivity in Polynucleotides
References
2. Ultraviolet Spectroscopy, Circular Dichroism, and Optical Rotatory Dispersion
I. Theoretical Introduction
II. Nucleotide Chromophores
III. Experimental Techniques—Ultraviolet Absorption Spectra
IV. Experimental Techniques—Optical Activity
References
3. Hydrodynamic and Thermodynamic Studies
I. Introduction
II. Basic Theoretical Aspects
III. Specific Topics
References
4. Circular DNA
I. General Introduction
II. The Topological Constraint
III. The Special Thermodynamic Properties of Closed Double-Stranded DNA
IV. The Tertiary Structure
V. The Helix-Coil Transition
VI. Reactions with Intercalating Substances
VII. The Measurement of Superhelix Density
VIII. Other Factors Which Affect the Superhelix Density
IX. The Enzymic Preparation of Closed DNA of Preselected Superhelix Density
X. Heterogeneity in Superhelix Density
XL Complex Forms of Closed Circular DNA
XII. Closed Circular Replicative Intermediates
XIII. Circular DNA as a Substrate in Nucleic Acid Enzymology
XIV. The Occurrence of Closed Circular DNA Glossary of Terms Used in the Description of Closed Circular DNA
References
5. Dinucleoside Monophosphates, Dinucleotides, and Oligonucleotides
I. Intrinsic Properties
II. Interaction between Dinucleotides and Oligonucleotides
III. Interaction between Oligonucleotides and Polynucleotides
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 532
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146890