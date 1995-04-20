Basic Physics and Measurement in Anaesthesia
4th Edition
Description
'... an eminently readable source of information on the physics of anaesthesia and its associated measurements.'
(From a review of the second edition in Anaesthesia and Intensive Care.)
For almost fifteen years, successive editions of this book have provided a clear and comprehensive understanding of physics and its clinical application for safe and reliable anaesthetic practice and this new edition continues in that tradition.
Emphasizing throughout the importance of mastering basic physics and measurement, this book aims to provide an understanding of physics and its clinical applications for safe and reliable anaesthetic practice.
Table of Contents
Pressure; Fluid flow; Volume and flow measurement; The gas laws; Natural exponential functions; Solubility; Diffusion and osmosis; Work, energy and power; Temperature; Heat capacity and latent heat; Vaporizers; Humidification; The sine wave and wave patterns; Electricity; Biological electrical potentials: their display and recording; Electrical safety; Blood pressure measurement; Oxygen measurement; Measurements of (H+) and CO2; Gas chromatography and mass spectrometry; Gas supplies; Breathing and scavenging systems; Fires and explosions; Isotapes and radiation; Presentation and handling data
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 20th April 1995
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483293578
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750617130
About the Author
P.D. Davis
G. Parbrook
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Senior Lecturer, University of Glasgow, Department of Anaesthesia, The Royal Infirmary, Glasgow, UK
Gavin Kenny
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Department of Anaesthesia, University of Glasgow; Head of Anaesthesia, HCI International, Glasgow, UK