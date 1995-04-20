Basic Physics and Measurement in Anaesthesia

'... an eminently readable source of information on the physics of anaesthesia and its associated measurements.'

(From a review of the second edition in Anaesthesia and Intensive Care.)



For almost fifteen years, successive editions of this book have provided a clear and comprehensive understanding of physics and its clinical application for safe and reliable anaesthetic practice and this new edition continues in that tradition.



Emphasizing throughout the importance of mastering basic physics and measurement, this book aims to provide an understanding of physics and its clinical applications for safe and reliable anaesthetic practice.