Basic Pharmacology, Third Edition aims to present accounts of drug actions and their mechanisms in a compact, inexpensive, and updated form, and explain the basis of the therapeutic exploitation of drugs. This book is divided into sections that follow a particular theme and is introduced by the relevant pharmacological general principles. In each section, the major groups of drugs related to the theme are discussed with detailed expositions of the important “type” substances. Drugs of lesser importance are placed in proper context. A list of abbreviations that are referenced throughout the book is provided after the introduction. An index is also included at the end. This edition is designed to help students taking pharmacology, including medical students of subjects affiliated to medicine, to appreciate the rationale underlying the uses of drugs in therapeutics.
1 General Pharmacology
Mechanisms of Drug Action
Receptor Mediation of Drug Effects
Adverse Effects of Drugs
Allergically Determined Hypersensitivity to Drugs
Genetically Determined Idiosyncracy to Drugs (Pharmacogenetics)
Developmental Toxicity
Adverse Drug Interactions
Abuse of Drugs
Drug Design, Development and Testing
2 Drug Action on Peripheral Excitable Tissues - Drugs Acting on Signaling and Transduction Mechanisms Directly Related to Receptors for the Neurotransmitters Acetylcholine and Noradrenaline
The Efferent Peripheral Nervous System
The Effector Cells Innervated By Postganglionic Autonomic Neurones
The Pharmacology of Cholinergic Axons and Their Terminals
The Pharmacology of the Cholinoceptors of Skeletal Muscle
The Pharmacology of the Cholinoceptors of Ganglia
The Pharmacology of the Cholinoceptors of Smooth Muscle, Cardiac Muscle and Exocrine Glands
Cholinesterases and Their Inhibitors
Noradrenergic Neuroeffector Transmission as Target of Drug Action
Drugs with Noradrenergic Prejunctional Sites of Action
Drugs That Modify the Release of Noradrenaline
Drugs That Modify the Inactivation of Noradrenaline
Agonists at Adrenoceptors
Antagonists at Adrenoceptors
The Adrenal Medulla
3 Drug Action on Peripheral Tissues - Drugs Acting on Signaling and Transduction Mechanisms Other than Those Directly Related to Receptors for Neurotransmitters and Hormones
Local Anaesthesia
Cardiac Antidysrhythmic Drugs
Cardiac Glycosides
Calcium Channel Blockers
Methylxanthines
Nitrates
Diuretics
Anticoagulant, Antithrombotic and Fibrinolytic Compounds
Lipid-Lowering Drugs
4 Endocrine Pharmacology
Hypothalamo-Pituitary Axis
Gonadotrophins
Oestrogens, Progestogens and Androgens
The Thyroid Gland and Drugs Used in Thyroid Abnormalities
The Adrenal Cortex and the Corticosteroids
Drugs in Diabetes Mellitus
Posterior Pituitary Hormones
Angiotensin
Local Hormones
Inflammation
5 Drug Action on the Central Nervous System
Chemical Transmission in the CNS
Extrapyramidal Disorders of Movement
Antidepressive Drugs
Antipsychotic Drugs
Vomiting, Emetics and Antiemetics
Opioid Analgesics and Their Antagonists
Stimulants and Hallucinogens
Antipyretic Analgesics
The State of Consciousness and the General Anaesthetic Agents
6 Antiparasitic Chemotherapy
Biochemical Selectivity
Distributional Selectivity
Drug Resistance in Parasites
Chemotherapy of Metazoal Infestations
Chemotherapy of Protozoal Infections
Chemotherapy of Fungal Infections
Chemotherapy of Bacterial Infections
Chemotherapy of Viral Infections
Chemotherapy of Malignant Neoplasms
7 Drug Disposition
Absorption
Distribution
Elimination
Pharmacokinetics
Drug Dosage Regimens
Physicochemical Groupings of Drugs
Water-Soluble Drugs
Drugs with Intermediate Solubility
Lipid-Soluble Drugs
Acidic Drugs
Basic Drugs
8 Clinical Pharmacology
Acute Poisoning
Peptic Ulceration
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders
Congestive Heart Failure
Hypertension and Antihypertensive Drugs
Angina of Effort
Asthma
Coughs and Colds
Headache and Migraine
Drugs and Mental Disorders
Epilepsy
Drugs and Fertility
Haematinic Drugs and the Cellular Elements of Blood
Drugs in Joint Disease
Drugs and the Skin
