Basic Pharmacology, Third Edition aims to present accounts of drug actions and their mechanisms in a compact, inexpensive, and updated form, and explain the basis of the therapeutic exploitation of drugs. This book is divided into sections that follow a particular theme and is introduced by the relevant pharmacological general principles. In each section, the major groups of drugs related to the theme are discussed with detailed expositions of the important “type” substances. Drugs of lesser importance are placed in proper context. A list of abbreviations that are referenced throughout the book is provided after the introduction. An index is also included at the end. This edition is designed to help students taking pharmacology, including medical students of subjects affiliated to medicine, to appreciate the rationale underlying the uses of drugs in therapeutics.

1 General Pharmacology

Mechanisms of Drug Action

Receptor Mediation of Drug Effects

Adverse Effects of Drugs

Allergically Determined Hypersensitivity to Drugs

Genetically Determined Idiosyncracy to Drugs (Pharmacogenetics)

Developmental Toxicity

Adverse Drug Interactions

Abuse of Drugs

Drug Design, Development and Testing

2 Drug Action on Peripheral Excitable Tissues - Drugs Acting on Signaling and Transduction Mechanisms Directly Related to Receptors for the Neurotransmitters Acetylcholine and Noradrenaline

The Efferent Peripheral Nervous System

The Effector Cells Innervated By Postganglionic Autonomic Neurones

The Pharmacology of Cholinergic Axons and Their Terminals

The Pharmacology of the Cholinoceptors of Skeletal Muscle

The Pharmacology of the Cholinoceptors of Ganglia

The Pharmacology of the Cholinoceptors of Smooth Muscle, Cardiac Muscle and Exocrine Glands

Cholinesterases and Their Inhibitors

Noradrenergic Neuroeffector Transmission as Target of Drug Action

Drugs with Noradrenergic Prejunctional Sites of Action

Drugs That Modify the Release of Noradrenaline

Drugs That Modify the Inactivation of Noradrenaline

Agonists at Adrenoceptors

Antagonists at Adrenoceptors

The Adrenal Medulla

3 Drug Action on Peripheral Tissues - Drugs Acting on Signaling and Transduction Mechanisms Other than Those Directly Related to Receptors for Neurotransmitters and Hormones

Local Anaesthesia

Cardiac Antidysrhythmic Drugs

Cardiac Glycosides

Calcium Channel Blockers

Methylxanthines

Nitrates

Diuretics

Anticoagulant, Antithrombotic and Fibrinolytic Compounds

Lipid-Lowering Drugs

4 Endocrine Pharmacology

Hypothalamo-Pituitary Axis

Gonadotrophins

Oestrogens, Progestogens and Androgens

The Thyroid Gland and Drugs Used in Thyroid Abnormalities

The Adrenal Cortex and the Corticosteroids

Drugs in Diabetes Mellitus

Posterior Pituitary Hormones

Angiotensin

Local Hormones

Inflammation

5 Drug Action on the Central Nervous System

Chemical Transmission in the CNS

Extrapyramidal Disorders of Movement

Antidepressive Drugs

Antipsychotic Drugs

Vomiting, Emetics and Antiemetics

Opioid Analgesics and Their Antagonists

Stimulants and Hallucinogens

Antipyretic Analgesics

The State of Consciousness and the General Anaesthetic Agents

6 Antiparasitic Chemotherapy

Biochemical Selectivity

Distributional Selectivity

Drug Resistance in Parasites

Chemotherapy of Metazoal Infestations

Chemotherapy of Protozoal Infections

Chemotherapy of Fungal Infections

Chemotherapy of Bacterial Infections

Chemotherapy of Viral Infections

Chemotherapy of Malignant Neoplasms

7 Drug Disposition

Absorption

Distribution

Elimination

Pharmacokinetics

Drug Dosage Regimens

Physicochemical Groupings of Drugs

Water-Soluble Drugs

Drugs with Intermediate Solubility

Lipid-Soluble Drugs

Acidic Drugs

Basic Drugs

8 Clinical Pharmacology

Acute Poisoning

Peptic Ulceration

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders

Congestive Heart Failure

Hypertension and Antihypertensive Drugs

Angina of Effort

Asthma

Coughs and Colds

Headache and Migraine

Drugs and Mental Disorders

Epilepsy

Drugs and Fertility

Haematinic Drugs and the Cellular Elements of Blood

Drugs in Joint Disease

Drugs and the Skin

