Basic Pharmacology for Nurses and Elsevier Adaptive Quizzing Package - 17th Edition - ISBN: 9780323311168

Basic Pharmacology for Nurses and Elsevier Adaptive Quizzing Package

17th Edition

Authors: Bruce Clayton Michelle Willihnganz
Paperback ISBN: 9780323311168
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd March 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323311168

About the Author

Bruce Clayton

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pharmacy Practice, College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, Butler University. Indianapolis, IN

Michelle Willihnganz

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.