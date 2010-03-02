Basic Nursing
7th Edition
Description
Basic Nursing is known for its direct, easy-to-read style and visually appealing design, making it perfect for busy nursing students. It covers all essential nursing principles, concepts, and skills and consistently follows the 5-step nursing process framework. With a strong focus on critical thinking, lead authors Patricia A. Potter and Anne Griffin Perry provide an excellent foundation for clinicals.
Key Features
- The 5-step nursing process provides you with a constant framework for all the clinical chapters.
- Unique! Improved readability makes it easy to understand key concepts.
- Care Plans demonstrate the application of the 5-step nursing process to individual patient problems.
- Companion CD helps you learn and apply textbook content with tutorials, audio glossaries, and video clips highlighting different skills.
- Audio chapter summaries allow for easy content review, even on the go.
- English/Spanish audio glossary provides definitions and explanations of key terms.
- Unique! Video icons direct you to videos of skills on the Evolve website for additional practice.
- Each skill includes unexpected outcomes and related interventions to alert you to what might go wrong and how to react.
- Key terms reinforce key points in the text and familiarize you with the language of nursing and health care.
- Unique! Synthesis in Practice boxes tie case studies to appropriate theory, helping you gain insight into the how? and why? of nursing care.
- Unique! Evaluation boxes provide you with a follow-up to case studies and help you relate the situation to actual practice.
- Best Practice boxes relate how research can be applied to everyday practice.
- Patient Teaching boxes instruct you how to best teach a patient about self-care.
- Care of the Older Adult boxes highlight changes that occur with aging and how they affect delivery of nursing care.
- Cultural Focus boxes alert you to care issues unique to people of specific cultural backgrounds.
- Delegation coverage teaches you to delegate appropriately for comprehensive, safe patient care.
- Key points summarize the most important information and act as a quick refresher tool.
- Review questions prepare you for the NCLEX® examination.
- Critical thinking exercises relate real scenarios to those you will encounter in clinicals and practice.
Table of Contents
UNIT ONE: CONCEPTS IN NURSING
1. Health and Wellness
2. The Health Care Delivery System
3. Community-Based Nursing Practice
4. Legal Principles in Nursing
5. Ethics
6. Evidence-Based Practice NEW!
UNIT TWO: PROCESSES IN NURSING CARE
7. Critical Thinking
8. Nursing Process
9. Informatics and Documentation
10. Communication
11. Patient Education
12. Managing Patient Care
UNIT THREE: ESSENTIALS FOR NURSING PRACTICE
13. Infection Prevention and Control
14. Vital Signs
15. Health Assessment and Physical Examination
16. Administering Medications
17. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balances
UNIT FOUR: PROMOTING PSYCHOSOCIAL HEALTH
18. Caring in Nursing Practice
19. Cultural Diversity
20. Spiritual Health
21. Growth and Development
22. Self-Concept and Sexuality
23. Family Context in Nursing
24. Stress and Coping
25. Loss and Grief
UNIT FIVE: PROMOTING PHYSICAL HEALTH
26. Exercise and Activity
27. Safety
28. Hygiene
29. Oxygenation
30. Sleep
31. Pain Management
32. Nutrition
33. Urinary Elimination
34. Bowel Elimination
35. Immobility
36. Skin Integrity and Wound Care
37. Sensory Alterations
38. Surgical Patient
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 2nd March 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323071888
About the Author
Patricia Potter
Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Anne Perry
Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Dean, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL
Patricia Stockert
Patricia Stockert, RN, BSN, MS, PhD, President of the College, Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, Peoria, IL
Affiliations and Expertise
President of the College, Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, Peoria, IL
Amy Hall
Amy Hall, RN, BSN, MS, PhD, CNE, Professor and Dean, School of Nursing, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Dean, School of Nursing, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana