Basic Nursing - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323058919, 9780323071888

Basic Nursing

7th Edition

Authors: Patricia Potter Anne Perry Patricia Stockert Amy Hall
eBook ISBN: 9780323071888
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 2nd March 2010
Page Count: 1200
Description

Basic Nursing is known for its direct, easy-to-read style and visually appealing design, making it perfect for busy nursing students. It covers all essential nursing principles, concepts, and skills and consistently follows the 5-step nursing process framework. With a strong focus on critical thinking, lead authors Patricia A. Potter and Anne Griffin Perry provide an excellent foundation for clinicals.

Key Features

  • The 5-step nursing process provides you with a constant framework for all the clinical chapters.
  • Unique! Improved readability makes it easy to understand key concepts.
  • Care Plans demonstrate the application of the 5-step nursing process to individual patient problems.
  • Companion CD helps you learn and apply textbook content with tutorials, audio glossaries, and video clips highlighting different skills.
  • Audio chapter summaries allow for easy content review, even on the go.
  • English/Spanish audio glossary provides definitions and explanations of key terms.
  • Unique! Video icons direct you to videos of skills on the Evolve website for additional practice.
  • Each skill includes unexpected outcomes and related interventions to alert you to what might go wrong and how to react.
  • Key terms reinforce key points in the text and familiarize you with the language of nursing and health care.
  • Unique! Synthesis in Practice boxes tie case studies to appropriate theory, helping you gain insight into the how? and why? of nursing care.
  • Unique! Evaluation boxes provide you with a follow-up to case studies and help you relate the situation to actual practice.
  • Best Practice boxes relate how research can be applied to everyday practice.
  • Patient Teaching boxes instruct you how to best teach a patient about self-care.
  • Care of the Older Adult boxes highlight changes that occur with aging and how they affect delivery of nursing care.
  • Cultural Focus boxes alert you to care issues unique to people of specific cultural backgrounds.
  • Delegation coverage teaches you to delegate appropriately for comprehensive, safe patient care.
  • Key points summarize the most important information and act as a quick refresher tool.
  • Review questions prepare you for the NCLEX® examination.
  • Critical thinking exercises relate real scenarios to those you will encounter in clinicals and practice.

Table of Contents

UNIT ONE: CONCEPTS IN NURSING

1. Health and Wellness

2. The Health Care Delivery System

3. Community-Based Nursing Practice

4. Legal Principles in Nursing

5. Ethics

6. Evidence-Based Practice  NEW!

UNIT TWO: PROCESSES IN NURSING CARE

7. Critical Thinking

8. Nursing Process

9. Informatics and Documentation

10. Communication

11. Patient Education

12. Managing Patient Care

UNIT THREE: ESSENTIALS FOR NURSING PRACTICE

13. Infection Prevention and Control 

14. Vital Signs

15. Health Assessment and Physical Examination

16. Administering Medications

17. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balances

UNIT FOUR: PROMOTING PSYCHOSOCIAL HEALTH

18. Caring in Nursing Practice

19. Cultural Diversity

20. Spiritual Health

21. Growth and Development

22. Self-Concept and Sexuality

23. Family Context in Nursing

24. Stress and Coping

25. Loss and Grief

UNIT FIVE: PROMOTING PHYSICAL HEALTH

26. Exercise and Activity

27. Safety

28. Hygiene

29. Oxygenation

30. Sleep

31. Pain Management

32. Nutrition

33. Urinary Elimination

34. Bowel Elimination

35. Immobility

36. Skin Integrity and Wound Care

37. Sensory Alterations

38. Surgical Patient

Details

About the Author

Patricia Potter

Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO

Anne Perry

Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois

Patricia Stockert

Patricia Stockert, RN, BSN, MS, PhD, President of the College, Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, Peoria, IL

Amy Hall

Amy Hall, RN, BSN, MS, PhD, CNE, Professor and Dean, School of Nursing, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

