Basic Multidimensional Gas Chromatography, Volume 12
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Forward
Nicholas Snow
1. Introduction and Historical Background
John Dimandja
2. Overview and Comparison with Gas Chromatography
Phillip Marriott
3. Columns
Pierre-Hugues Stefanuto
4. Modulators
Tadeusz Górecki
5.Inlets and Sampling
Frank Dorman and Benedikt Alexander Weggler
6. Detectors and Basic Data Analysis
Luigi Mondello and Peter Tranchida
7. Advanced Data Handling
Rob Synovec, Kelsey Berrier, Nicholas Moore, and Sarah Prebihalo
8. Example Applications
Nicholas Snow
9. Additional Resources and Bibliography
Nicholas Snow
Description
Basic Multidimensional Gas Chromatography is aimed at the next generation of multidimensional gas chromatography users who will require basic training in the fundamentals of both GC and GCxGC. This book fills the current need for an inexpensive, straightforward guidebook to get new users started. It will help new users determine when to add or purchase a multidimensional system and teach them to optimize and maximize the capability of each system. Readers will also learn to select specific modes for each portion of a multidimensional analysis. This ideal resource is a concise, hard-hitting text that provides the facts needed to get users up and running.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive and fundamental introduction to multidimensional gas chromatography
- Assists readers in determining when to add or purchase a multidimensional system
- Explains how a given system can be used to its maximum capacity and how users should choose specific modes for different portions of multidimensional analysis
Readership
New users, managers, trainers and trainees in analytical science that wish to use multidimensional GC techniques. It will provide a quick and fundamental introduction to the various aspects of multidimensional GC, especially as they differ from traditional GC
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128137451
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Nicholas Snow Series Volume Editor
Professor Nicholas Snow is a Professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey. He has almost 30 years’ experience with gas chromatography and has published 60 papers and book chapters relating to gas chromatography. His work is mainly focused on helping working scientists use advanced techniques such as GC-MS and GCXGC.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, Seton Hall University, South Orange, USA