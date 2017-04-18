Basic Medical Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323476768, 9780323478533

Basic Medical Microbiology

1st Edition

Authors: Patrick Murray
Description

Authored by the lead author of the bestselling Medical Microbiology and written in the same tradition, Basic Medical Microbiology was designed as a straight-forward, practical introduction to this difficult topic. It provides students with a firm foundation in the principles and applications of microbiology, serving as an effective prep tool for examinations and the transition into clinical application.

Key Features

  • Carefully curated contents focus on the most commonly observed and tested organisms and diseases.
  • Differential diagnosis, organism classification overview, and a list of antimicrobials used to treat infections are provided in the introductory chapter of each organism section, reinforcing the clinical application and relevance.
  • Organized by organism; focuses on the association between an organism and disease.
  • Concise tables and high-quality illustrations offer visual guidance and an easy review of key material.
  • Clinical cases reinforce the clinical significance of each organism.
  • Includes multiple-choice questions to aid in self-assessment and examination preparation.
  • Evolve Instructor Resources, including a downloadable image bank, are available to instructors through their Elsevier sales rep or via request at: https://evolve.elsevier.com
  • Student Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, images, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

Section I. Introduction

Chapter 1. Overview of Medical Microbiology

Section I. Bacteria

Chapter 2. Introduction of Bacteria

Chapter 3. Aerobic Gram-Positive Cocci

Chapter 4. Aerobic Gram-Positive Rods

Chapter 5. Acid-Fast Bacteria

Chapter 6. Aerobic Gram-Negative Cocci and Coccobacilli

Chapter 7. Aerobic Fermentative Gram-Negative Rods

Chapter 8. Aerobic Non-fermentative Gram-Negative Rods

Chapter 9. Anaerobic Bacteria

Chapter 10. Spiral Shaped Bacteria

Chapter 11. Intracellular Bacteria

Section II. Viruses

Chapter 12. Introduction to Viruses

Chapter 13. Human Immunodeficiency Viruses

Chapter 14. Human Herpes Viruses

Chapter 15. Respiratory Viruses

Chapter 16. Hepatitis Viruses

Chapter 17. Gastrointestinal Viruses

Section III. Fungi

Chapter 18. Introduction to Fungi

Chapter 19. Cutaneous and Subcutaneous Fungi

Chapter 20. Systemic Dimorphic Fungi

Chapter 21. Opportunistic Fungi

Section IV. Parasites

Chapter 22. Introduction to Parasites

Chapter 23. Protozoa

Chapter 24. Nematodes

Chapter 25. Trematodes

Chapter 26. Cestodes

Chapter 27. Arthropods

Section V. Review Questions

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323478533
eBook ISBN:
9780323478526
Paperback ISBN:
9780323476768

About the Author

Patrick Murray

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Worldwide Director, Scientific Affairs, BD Diagnostics, Sparks, Maryland, Adjunct Professor, Department of Pathology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland

