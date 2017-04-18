Basic Medical Microbiology
1st Edition
Description
Authored by the lead author of the bestselling Medical Microbiology and written in the same tradition, Basic Medical Microbiology was designed as a straight-forward, practical introduction to this difficult topic. It provides students with a firm foundation in the principles and applications of microbiology, serving as an effective prep tool for examinations and the transition into clinical application.
Key Features
- Carefully curated contents focus on the most commonly observed and tested organisms and diseases.
- Differential diagnosis, organism classification overview, and a list of antimicrobials used to treat infections are provided in the introductory chapter of each organism section, reinforcing the clinical application and relevance.
- Organized by organism; focuses on the association between an organism and disease.
- Concise tables and high-quality illustrations offer visual guidance and an easy review of key material.
- Clinical cases reinforce the clinical significance of each organism.
- Includes multiple-choice questions to aid in self-assessment and examination preparation.
- Evolve Instructor Resources, including a downloadable image bank, are available to instructors through their Elsevier sales rep or via request at: https://evolve.elsevier.com
- Student Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, images, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
Section I. Introduction
Chapter 1. Overview of Medical Microbiology
Section I. Bacteria
Chapter 2. Introduction of Bacteria
Chapter 3. Aerobic Gram-Positive Cocci
Chapter 4. Aerobic Gram-Positive Rods
Chapter 5. Acid-Fast Bacteria
Chapter 6. Aerobic Gram-Negative Cocci and Coccobacilli
Chapter 7. Aerobic Fermentative Gram-Negative Rods
Chapter 8. Aerobic Non-fermentative Gram-Negative Rods
Chapter 9. Anaerobic Bacteria
Chapter 10. Spiral Shaped Bacteria
Chapter 11. Intracellular Bacteria
Section II. Viruses
Chapter 12. Introduction to Viruses
Chapter 13. Human Immunodeficiency Viruses
Chapter 14. Human Herpes Viruses
Chapter 15. Respiratory Viruses
Chapter 16. Hepatitis Viruses
Chapter 17. Gastrointestinal Viruses
Section III. Fungi
Chapter 18. Introduction to Fungi
Chapter 19. Cutaneous and Subcutaneous Fungi
Chapter 20. Systemic Dimorphic Fungi
Chapter 21. Opportunistic Fungi
Section IV. Parasites
Chapter 22. Introduction to Parasites
Chapter 23. Protozoa
Chapter 24. Nematodes
Chapter 25. Trematodes
Chapter 26. Cestodes
Chapter 27. Arthropods
Section V. Review Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 18th April 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323478533
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323478526
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323476768
About the Author
Patrick Murray
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Worldwide Director, Scientific Affairs, BD Diagnostics, Sparks, Maryland, Adjunct Professor, Department of Pathology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland