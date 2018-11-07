Basic Medical Language with Flash Cards
6th Edition
Description
The perfect text for a shorter medical terminology course, Basic Medical Language, 6th Edition provides the foundation you need to confidently communicate with other members of your health care team. This basic medical vocabulary text focuses on building word skills by explaining a carefully selected group of suffixes, prefixes, and combining forms to provide the basis for recognizing and defining hundreds of medical terms. Clear, illustrated lessons present terms by body system, introducing word parts and providing review exercises that ask you to define terms or combine word parts to create terms. The new edition of this text also reinforces what you’ve learned with case studies, images, exercises and carefully crafted Evolve resources.
Key Features
- Over 200 flash cards packaged free with the text make it easier for you to memorize terms.
- Electronic health record mockups provide exposure to the electronic health records that you will encounter in practice.
- Systemic presentation of medical terms helps you learn and recognize new words as you encounter them by combining parts.
- Case studies serve as review sections and provide additional opportunities for you to apply what you have learned.
- Engaging integrated exercises, including matching, building, and reading medical terms in context.
- Consistent organization and pacing of lessons ensures steady acquisition of terminology.
- Objectives integrated with headings clarify how the content is presented within lessons and show you how objectives relate to content.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Medical Language, Body Structure, and Oncology
2. Directional Terms, Planes, Regions, Positions, and Quadrants
3. Integumentary System, Colors, and Plural Endings
4. Respiratory System
5. Urinary System
6. Reproductive Systems
7. Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems
8. Digestive System
9. Eye and Ear
10. Musculoskeletal System
11. Nervous System
12. Endocrine System
Appendices
A: Word Parts Used in Basic Medical Language
B: Abbreviations, Including Error-prone Abbreviation List
C: Answers to Exercises
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 7th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Spiral bound ISBN:
- 9780323533195
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323547505
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323547512
About the Author
Danielle LaFleur Brooks
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty, Medical Assisting and Allied Health and Science Community College of Vermont Montpelier, Vermont
Myrna LaFleur Brooks
Affiliations and Expertise
Founding President of the National Association of Health Unit Clerks/Coordinators, Faculty Emeritus, Maricopa County Community College District, Phoenix, AZ
Dale Levinsky
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor Department of Family and Community Medicine University of Arizona College of Medicine Tucson, Arizona