Basic Medical Language with Flash Cards

6th Edition

Authors: Danielle LaFleur Brooks Myrna LaFleur Brooks Dale Levinsky
Spiral bound ISBN: 9780323533195
eBook ISBN: 9780323547505
eBook ISBN: 9780323547512
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 7th November 2018
Page Count: 448
Description

The perfect text for a shorter medical terminology course, Basic Medical Language, 6th Edition provides the foundation you need to confidently communicate with other members of your health care team. This basic medical vocabulary text focuses on building word skills by explaining a carefully selected group of suffixes, prefixes, and combining forms to provide the basis for recognizing and defining hundreds of medical terms. Clear, illustrated lessons present terms by body system, introducing word parts and providing review exercises that ask you to define terms or combine word parts to create terms. The new edition of this text also reinforces what you’ve learned with case studies, images, exercises and carefully crafted Evolve resources.

Key Features

  • Over 200 flash cards packaged free with the text make it easier for you to memorize terms.
  • Electronic health record mockups provide exposure to the electronic health records that you will encounter in practice.
  • Systemic presentation of medical terms helps you learn and recognize new words as you encounter them by combining parts.
  • Case studies serve as review sections and provide additional opportunities for you to apply what you have learned.
  • Engaging integrated exercises, including matching, building, and reading medical terms in context.
  • Consistent organization and pacing of lessons ensures steady acquisition of terminology.
  • Objectives integrated with headings clarify how the content is presented within lessons and show you how objectives relate to content.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Medical Language, Body Structure, and Oncology

2. Directional Terms, Planes, Regions, Positions, and Quadrants

3. Integumentary System, Colors, and Plural Endings

4. Respiratory System

5. Urinary System

6. Reproductive Systems

7. Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems

8. Digestive System

9. Eye and Ear

10. Musculoskeletal System

11. Nervous System

12. Endocrine System

Appendices

A: Word Parts Used in Basic Medical Language

B: Abbreviations, Including Error-prone Abbreviation List

C: Answers to Exercises

About the Author

Danielle LaFleur Brooks

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty, Medical Assisting and Allied Health and Science Community College of Vermont Montpelier, Vermont

Myrna LaFleur Brooks

Affiliations and Expertise

Founding President of the National Association of Health Unit Clerks/Coordinators, Faculty Emeritus, Maricopa County Community College District, Phoenix, AZ

Dale Levinsky

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Associate Professor Department of Family and Community Medicine University of Arizona College of Medicine Tucson, Arizona

