Basic Medical Language with Flash Cards

The perfect text for a shorter medical terminology course, Basic Medical Language, 6th Edition provides the foundation you need to confidently communicate with other members of your health care team. This basic medical vocabulary text focuses on building word skills by explaining a carefully selected group of suffixes, prefixes, and combining forms to provide the basis for recognizing and defining hundreds of medical terms. Clear, illustrated lessons present terms by body system, introducing word parts and providing review exercises that ask you to define terms or combine word parts to create terms. The new edition of this text also reinforces what you’ve learned with case studies, images, exercises and carefully crafted Evolve resources.