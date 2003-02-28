Basic Medical Endocrinology
3rd Edition
Description
Basic Medical Endocrinology, Third Edition provides up-to-date coverage of rapidly unfolding advances in the understanding of hormones involved in regulating most aspects of bodily functions. The discussion focuses on molecular and cellular aspects of hormone production and action firmly rooted in the context of integrative physiology. Topics are approached from the perspective of a physiologist with four decades of teaching experience.
This book is richly illustrated with both descriptive schematic diagrams and laboratory findings obtained in clinical studies. Each of the thirteen in-depth chapters starts with an 'Overview' of the topic and ends with a 'Suggested Reading' list.
Key Features
- Single authorship provides continuity and consistency between chapters
- Richly illustrated with over 200 illustrations
- IThirteen in-depth chapters incorporating the latest insights gleaned from rapidly expanding genetic studies of humans and rodents
- Author has taught subject for over 40 years
Readership
Students, researchers, and professionals in endocrinology and bone/mineral research.
Table of Contents
Introduction Pituitary Gland Thyroid Gland Adrenal Glands The Pancreatic Islets Principles of Hormonal Integration Regulation of Sodium and Water Balance Hormonal Regulation of Calcium Metabolism Hormonal Regulation of Fuel Metabolism Hormonal Control of Growth Hormonal Control of Reproduction in the Male Hormonal Control of Reproduction in the Female: Pregnancy and Lactation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 469
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 28th February 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080488363
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122904219
About the Author
Harry Peery
.Dr. Peery is an assistant professor and teaches medical students at the Cumming School of Medicine. He received his PhD from the University of Saskatchewan and focused his research on the pathogenesis of anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, cancer biomarkers, and endometriosis. Dr. Peery holds a Masters degree in microbiology (Ohio State University), and a PhD in molecular neuropharmacology (University of Saskatchewan).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physiology, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, USA
Elizabeth Holt
Dr. Holt was the co-director of the Endocrine Neoplasia Group; the Connecticut Endocrine Society President (2006); recognized as Connecticut Magazine Top Docotrs in 205 and 2016.
Reviews
"...clear chapter organization and elegant illustration. It would be a useful purchase for academic and clinical medical libraries, and may be picked up as the primary text for courses in endocrinology at medical schools." -E-STREAMS (2003) "...provides first year medical students with a basic knowledge of normal endocrine physiology a both cellular and molecular levels and prepare them for more advanced studies of endocrine pathology and therapies." -TRENDS IN ENDOCRINOLOGY & METABOLISM (September 2003) "...provides a solid overview of endocrine function and control...an introductory text that provides a solid basis of background information for the aspiring clinician, or for students planning to progress in a direction that investigates a broader range of organisms." - GENERAL & COMPARATIVE ENDOCRINOLOGY (July 2003) "...presents the subject of human endocrinology in a way that actually makes the reader want more...this is an outstanding text for medical students, graduate students, and researchers who need a good reference book in the field." -LIFE SCIENCE BOOK REVIEW (2003) "Basic Medical Endocrinology should provide first year medical students with a basic knowledge of normal endocrine physiology at both cellular and molecular levels and prepare them for more advanced studies of endocrine pathology and therapies." -UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER