Basic Medical Endocrinology, Third Edition provides up-to-date coverage of rapidly unfolding advances in the understanding of hormones involved in regulating most aspects of bodily functions. The discussion focuses on molecular and cellular aspects of hormone production and action firmly rooted in the context of integrative physiology. Topics are approached from the perspective of a physiologist with four decades of teaching experience.

This book is richly illustrated with both descriptive schematic diagrams and laboratory findings obtained in clinical studies. Each of the thirteen in-depth chapters starts with an 'Overview' of the topic and ends with a 'Suggested Reading' list.