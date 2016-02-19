Basic Mechanisms in Hearing
1st Edition
Description
Basic Mechanisms in Hearing is a collection of papers that discusses the function of the auditory system covering its ultrastructure, physiology, and the mechanism's connection with experimental psychology. Papers review the mechanics, morphology, and physiology of the cochlear, including the physiology of individual hair cells and their synapses. One paper examines the combined physiological and anatomical studies of stimulus coding in the mammalian auditory nervous system. The results of these studies pertain to the latency, frequency selectivity, and time pattern of responses to short tone bursts. Other research compare the cochlear nerve, behavioral, and psychophysical frequency selectivity which show that frequency selectivity of the auditory system occurs at the level of the cochlear nerve, becoming downgraded in end-organ deafness. Other papers discuss neural coding at higher levels such as the feature extraction in the auditory system of bats. Some papers also analyze the specialized hearing mechanisms in animals, for example, the echolocation of bats and in some insects, the function of the swimbladder in fish hearing, as well as the "invertebrate frequency analyzer" in the locust ear. Physiologists, neurophysiologists, neurobiologists, general medical practioners, and EENT specialists will find this collection valuable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Introduction: v. Békésy
I. Cochlear Mechanics
Cochlear Nonlinearities
An Investigation of Post-Mortem Cochlear Mechanics Using the Mossbauer Effect
A Possibility for Sub-Tectorial Membrane Fluid Motion
Observations of the Mechanical Disturbances along the Basilar Membrane with Laser Illumination
Concluding Remarks
II. Cochlear Morphology
The Normal Organ of Corti
The Innervation of the Cochlear Receptor
Problems and Pitfalls in Studies of Cochlear Hair Cell Pathology
III. Cochlear Physiology
The Cocktail Hour before the Serious Banquet
The Physiology of Individual Hair Cells and Their Synapses
The Ionic Receptive Mechanism in the Acoustico-Lateralis System
Cochlear Potentials and Cochlear Mechanics
Neuropharmacology and Potentials of the Inner Ear
Inner Ear Potentials in Lower Vertebrates: Dependence on Metabolism
IV. Neural Coding at Lower Levels
Stimulus Coding at Caudal Levels of the Cat's Auditory Nervous System: I. Response Characteristics of Single Units
Stimulus Coding at Caudal Levels of the Cat's Auditory Nervous System: II. Patterns of Synaptic Organization
Studies of Phase-Locked Cochlear Output in Cells of the Anteroventral Nucleus in the Cochlear Complex of the Cat
The Frequency Selectivity of the Cochlea
Considerations of Nonlinear Response Properties of Single Cochlear Nerve Fibers
Coding of Amplitude Modulated Sounds in the Cochlear Nucleus of the Rat
V. Neural Coding at Higher Levels
Time Dependent Features of Adequate Sound Stimuli and the Functional Organization of Central Auditory Neurons
Feature Extraction in the Auditory System of Bats
Patterns of Activity of Single Neurons of the Auditory Cortex in Monkey
Efferent Crossed Inhibition in the Ventral Cochlear Nuclei
VI. Psychoacoustics
In Search of Physiological Correlates of Psychoacoustic Characteristics
Temporal Effects in Psychoacoustical Excitation
Minimum Integration Time
VII. Specialized Hearing in Animals
Echolocation
Function of the Swimbladder in Fish Hearing
The Mechanics of the Locust Ear: An Invertebrate Frequency Analyzer
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 956
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323141932