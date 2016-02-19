Basic Mechanisms in Hearing is a collection of papers that discusses the function of the auditory system covering its ultrastructure, physiology, and the mechanism's connection with experimental psychology. Papers review the mechanics, morphology, and physiology of the cochlear, including the physiology of individual hair cells and their synapses. One paper examines the combined physiological and anatomical studies of stimulus coding in the mammalian auditory nervous system. The results of these studies pertain to the latency, frequency selectivity, and time pattern of responses to short tone bursts. Other research compare the cochlear nerve, behavioral, and psychophysical frequency selectivity which show that frequency selectivity of the auditory system occurs at the level of the cochlear nerve, becoming downgraded in end-organ deafness. Other papers discuss neural coding at higher levels such as the feature extraction in the auditory system of bats. Some papers also analyze the specialized hearing mechanisms in animals, for example, the echolocation of bats and in some insects, the function of the swimbladder in fish hearing, as well as the "invertebrate frequency analyzer" in the locust ear. Physiologists, neurophysiologists, neurobiologists, general medical practioners, and EENT specialists will find this collection valuable.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Introduction: v. Békésy

I. Cochlear Mechanics

Cochlear Nonlinearities

An Investigation of Post-Mortem Cochlear Mechanics Using the Mossbauer Effect

A Possibility for Sub-Tectorial Membrane Fluid Motion

Observations of the Mechanical Disturbances along the Basilar Membrane with Laser Illumination

Concluding Remarks

II. Cochlear Morphology

The Normal Organ of Corti

The Innervation of the Cochlear Receptor

Problems and Pitfalls in Studies of Cochlear Hair Cell Pathology

III. Cochlear Physiology

The Cocktail Hour before the Serious Banquet

The Physiology of Individual Hair Cells and Their Synapses

The Ionic Receptive Mechanism in the Acoustico-Lateralis System

Cochlear Potentials and Cochlear Mechanics

Neuropharmacology and Potentials of the Inner Ear

Inner Ear Potentials in Lower Vertebrates: Dependence on Metabolism

IV. Neural Coding at Lower Levels

Stimulus Coding at Caudal Levels of the Cat's Auditory Nervous System: I. Response Characteristics of Single Units

Stimulus Coding at Caudal Levels of the Cat's Auditory Nervous System: II. Patterns of Synaptic Organization

Studies of Phase-Locked Cochlear Output in Cells of the Anteroventral Nucleus in the Cochlear Complex of the Cat

The Frequency Selectivity of the Cochlea

Considerations of Nonlinear Response Properties of Single Cochlear Nerve Fibers

Coding of Amplitude Modulated Sounds in the Cochlear Nucleus of the Rat

V. Neural Coding at Higher Levels

Time Dependent Features of Adequate Sound Stimuli and the Functional Organization of Central Auditory Neurons

Feature Extraction in the Auditory System of Bats

Patterns of Activity of Single Neurons of the Auditory Cortex in Monkey

Efferent Crossed Inhibition in the Ventral Cochlear Nuclei

VI. Psychoacoustics

In Search of Physiological Correlates of Psychoacoustic Characteristics

Temporal Effects in Psychoacoustical Excitation

Minimum Integration Time

VII. Specialized Hearing in Animals

Echolocation

Function of the Swimbladder in Fish Hearing

The Mechanics of the Locust Ear: An Invertebrate Frequency Analyzer

Subject Index