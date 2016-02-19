Basic Mechanisms and Clinical Treatment of Tumor Metastasis
1st Edition
Description
Basic Mechanisms and Clinical Treatment of Tumor Metastasis provides information pertinent to the basic mechanism of tumor metastasis and the clinical results with immunochemotherapy of cancer. This book explores the extensive studies of clinical trials of cancer immunotherapy by Japanese investigators who played a significant role in the clinical assessment of different immunomodulating drugs.
Organized into five parts encompassing 36 chapters, this book begins with an overview of both the in vivo and in vitro behavior of metastatic tumor cells. This text then examines the pathogenesis of cancer metastasis and its possible modulation by immune cells per se of by those treated with immunopotentiators in experimental animals. Other chapters consider the effects of different soluble immune mediators on tumor cell growth and metastasis. This book discusses as well the immunobiology and immunopathology of human tumor cell metastasis. The final chapter deals with successful and unsuccessful trials with cancer immunotherapy using various biological and chemical compounds.
This book is a valuable resource for biologists, oncologists, and clinical researchers.
Table of Contents
Contributors and Participants
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I Cellular Behavior of Metastatic Tumors
1. Role of Cellular Heterogeneity in Tumor Behavior
I. Tumor Cell Heterogeneity of Mammary Tumors
II. Host Cell Heterogeneity of Mammary Tumors
References
Discussion
2. The Quantitation of Some Aspects of Invasion in Vivo and in Vitro
I. Introduction
II. Invasion—Assessment of the Contribution of Active Movement in Vivo
III. Invasion and Metastasis
IV. Invasion and Host Tissue "Barriers"
References
Discussion
3. Spontaneous Regression of Xenogenized Tumor Metastasis in Rats
I. Introduction
II. Xenogenization of Tumor Cells
III. Regression of Metastasis of Xenogenized Tumors
IV. Specific Immunotherapy to Tumor Metastasis by Xenogenized Tumor Cells
References
Discussion
4. Experimental Studies of Operative Stress on Tumor Growth in Rats
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
Discussion
Part IIA Regulations of Metastatic Tumor Cells
5. Tumor Cell Heterogeneity and the Pathogenesis of Cancer Metastasis
I. Introduction
II. The Cellular Diversity of Malignant Tumors
III. Evolution of Tumor Cell Heterogeneity in Malignant Tumors and Regulation of Metastatic Tumor Cell Subpopulations
IV. Conclusions
References
Discussion
6. Molecular Mechanism of Adhesiveness and Dissociation of Cancer Cells
I. Introduction
II. Adhesiveness of Cancer Cells
III. Dissociation of Cancer Cells
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Discussion
7. Systemic and Local Regulation of Human Natural Killer Cytotoxicity
I. Introduction
II. Systemic Regulation of NK
III. Local and Regional Regulation of NK
IV. Conclusions
References
Discussion
8. Significance of Local T Cell Response to Human Cancer
I. Introduction
II. Patients and Methods Used in This Study
III. Distribution of the Antigens Defined with Monoclonal Antibodies in the Hematopoietic Cell Lines and Normal Lymphoid Tissues
IV. T and B Cells in Cancer Tissues
V. Functional Role of Infiltrating T Cells
VI. Carcinogenic Process and T Cell Response
VII. Clinical Significance of T Cell Infiltration in Cancer Tissue
VIII. Conclusions
References
Discussion
9. Natural and Induced Resistance to Metastasis from Mouse Mammary Carcinomas
I. Introduction
II. Resistance to Metastasis at the Primary Tumor
III. Resistance to Tumor Cell Dissemination
IV. Resistance to Secondary Tumor Growth
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Discussion
Part IIB
10. The Cell Surface Markers of Tumoricidal Macrophages
I. Introduction
II. A New Biochemical Marker of Tumoricidal Macrophages in Mice
III. New Serological Markers for Tumoricidal Macrophages
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Discussion
11. Human Amnion as a New Quantitative Model for Tumor Invasion in Vitro
I. Introduction
II. Amnion Invasion Assay
III. Migration of Polymorphonuclear Leukocytes (PMN) through the Amnion
IV. Migration of Tumor Cells through the Amnion
V. The Effect of a Chemoattractant (FMLP) and Natural Protease Inhibitors on Timor Cell Invasion of the Amnion
VI. The Effect of Inhibitors to Protein and DNA Synthesis on Tumor Cell Invasion of the Amnion
VII. Conclusions
References
Discussion
12. Effect of Regional Administration of Nonspecific Immunostimulators on the Lymph Node Metastasis
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
Discussion
13. Effects of Surgical Intervention and Immunopotentiators on Metastatic Tumor Proliferation and Its Cell-Mediated Immunity
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Conclusions
References
Discussion
14. Increased Immunogenicity of Tumor Cells by Induction of Complement Activating Capacity of Cell Membrane
I. Introduction
II. Methods to Detect Complement-Activating Capacity (CAC)
III. Induction of CAC on Tumor Cells by Sendai Virus Infection
IV. Suppression of Tumor Growth by Sendai Virus-Treated Cells
V. Possible Mechanism Involved in the Induction of CAC
References
Discussion
Part III The Effects of Soluble Mediators on Tumor Cell Metastasis
15. Noncytotoxic Effects of Lymphokines on Tumor Cells
I. Introduction
II. Properties of Lymphokines
III. Tumor Migration Inhibition Factor (TMIF)
IV. Endothelial Cell Migration
V. Attachment of Tumor Cells to Endothelium
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Discussion
16. In Vivo Effects of Lymphokines on Tumor Cells
I. Introduction
II. Migration Inhibition of the Cells Obtained from Human Solid Tumors
III. Detection of TMIF in Vivo
IV. Characterization of Serum TMIF
V. Serum TMIF in Tumor-Bearing Mice
VI. Serum Lymphokine Activities in Cancer Patients
VII. Effects of TMIF on Tumor Cells in Vivo
VIII. In Vivo Effects of Lymphokines on Tumors
IX. Conclusions
References
Discussion
17. Induction of Human Specific Killer T Cell against Autologous Cancer Cells and Its Propagation by T Cell Growth Factor
I. Introduction
II. Induction of Cytotoxic Lymphoid Cells against Squamous Cell Carcinoma Cell Line
III. Induction of Cytotoxic Lymphoid Cells against Autologous Fresh Osteosarcoma Cells
IV. Effect of Cytotoxic Lymphoid Cells Induced by Autologous Tumor Cells and Propagated by T Cell Growth Factor (TCGF) (or Interleukin 2, IL-2) on Allogeneic Tumor Cells
References
Discussion
18. Prostaglandins in Tumor Cell Metastasis
I. Arachidonic Acid (20.4) Metabolism to Cyclooxygenase and Lipoxygenase Products
II. Platelet-Tumor Cell Interactions and Metastasis
III. Prostacyclin, Thromboxanes, and Tumor Cell Metastasis
IV. Role of Tumor Cell Cathepsin B-like Proteinase in TCIPA and Metastasis
V. Sumary
References
Discussion
Part IV Immunological Aspects of Metastatic Tumors
19. Clinicopathological and Immunological Aspects of Metastatic Malignant Melanoma in Man
I. Introduction
II. Prognostic Factors in Patients with (Lymph Node Located) Regional Spread of Malignant Melanoma
III. Results
IV. An Investigation of the Accuracy of Conventional Lymph Node Assessment for Tumor Presence
V. Assessment of the Role of Host Defense Mechanisms in Determining the Survival of Melanoma Patients after Lymphadenectomy for Malignant Melanoma Spread to the Regional Lymph Nodes
References
Discussion
20. The Primary Immunoregulatory Role of Regional Lymph Nodes on the Development of Local Tumor and Lymphatic Metastasis
I. Introduction
II. Properties of MM48 Cells Metastasized in the Regional Lymph Node
III. Routes of Lymph Flow and Lymphatic Metastases
IV. The Growth of the Primary Tumor and Metastasizing Tumor in Vivo
V. In Vitro Analysis of the Immune Response of the Regional Lymph Node to Tumor Cells
VI. Relationship between Regulatory Activities and Metastasis in the Lymph Node
VII. Conclusion
References
Discussion
21. Antibodies To Tumor-Associated Gangliosides (GM2 and GD2): Potential for Suppression of Melanoma Recurrence
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Anti-OFA-I Titer on Survival of Melanoma Patients
III. In Vitro Production of Human Monoclonal Antibody to OFA-I
IV. Identification of the OFA-I-1 and OFA-I-2 Antigens as Gangliosides GM2 and GD2
V. Prospects
References
Discussion
22. A Study of Immune Complex of Glomeruli in Cancer Patients, Associated with IgG-Rheumatoid Factor and Antinuclear Antibody
I. Introduction
II. Circulating Immune Complexes in Cancer Patients
III. Nature of Circulating Immune Complexes in Cancer Patients
IV. Nephropathy in Cancer Patients
V. Nature of Immune Complexes in Glomeruli in Cancer Patients
VI. Significance of IgG Rheumatoid Factor (RF) and IgG Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) in Cancer Patients
VII. Summary
References
Discussion
23. Antibody Therapy of Metastatic Proliferation of Human Neoplastic Cells Heterotransplanted into Immunodeficient Mice
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Models of Metastases
III. Specific Immunotherapy
IV. Summary
References
Discussion
Part VA Clinical and Experimental New Approaches to Cancer Treatment
24. Effect of Intrapleural Instillation of Nocardia Rubra Cell Wall Skeleton on Lung Cancer
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
Discussion
25. Nonspecific Immunotherapy on Gastric Cancer
I. Introduction
II. The First Protocol: Randomized Clinical Trial with BCG-CWS
III. The Second Protocol: Randomized Clinical Trial with N-CWS
IV. Association of HLA DR4 with Long-term Survivors of Gastric Cancer
V. Discussion
References
26. Superiority of AVCF (Adriamycin, Vincristine, Cyclophosphamide, and 5-Fluorouracil) over CMF (Cyclophosphamide, Methotrexate, and 5-Fluorouracil) as Adjuvant Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer: A Phase III Trial of Association Oncofrance
I. Introduction
II. Patients and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
Discussion
27. Monoclonal Antibodies for Tumor Detection and Targeting of Antitumor Agents
I. Introduction
II. Monoclonal Antibodies to Human Osteogenic Sarcoma
III. Localization of Anti-Osteogenic Sarcoma Monoclonal Antibody
IV. Drug-Targeting Studies
V. Conclusions
References
Discussion
Part VB
28. Experimental Immunotherapy of Human Melanoma with Human Monoclonal Antibody to a Tumor Antigen (OFA-I-2) Using Athymic Nude Mice
I. Introduction
II. Characterization of Anti-OFA-I-2
III. Experimental Immunotherapy Using Nude Mice Inoculated with Human Melanomas
IV. Summary
References
29. Postoperative Long-Term Immunostimulatory Protein-Bound Poysaccharide Kureha (PSK) Therapy for Advanced Gastric Cancer
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
30. The Antitumor and Tumor Metastasis-Inhibitory Activities of Lentinan in Preclinical Animal Models and Its Possible Immune Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. Antitumor and Metastasis-Inhibitory Activites of Lentinan in Animal Models
III. Possible Immune Mechanisms
IV. Toxicology
V. Conclusion
References
31. Lentinan: Biological Activity and Clinical Trial
I. Characteristics of Lentinan in Animal Experiments
II. Clinical Studies of Lentinan on Neoplastic Diseases in Humans
III. Conclusion of Phase III Study on Patients with Gastrointestinal Cancer
References
Part VC
32. New Horizons in Surgical Oncology: Malignant Melanoma
I. Introduction
II. Prospective Randomized Clinical Trial of BCG Adjuvant Immunotherapy
III. Investigation of Reasons for Differences in Trial Results
IV. Identification of Patients Who Can Benefit from Adjuvant Therapy
V. Conclusions
References
33. In Vivo and in Vitro Experiments Using OK-432 as an Immunobiological Response Modifier
I. Introduction
II. Clinical Studies of OK-432 Treatment
III. Immunological Studies on OK-432
IV. Conclusion
References
Discussion
34. Successful Treatment of Malignant Ascites: Clinical Evaluation and Role of Host's Inflammatory Cells in Tumor Cell Destruction in Ascites
I. Introduction
II. Clinical Trial for Management of Malignant Ascites
III. Interaction between Host's Inflammatory Cells and Tumor Cells
IV. Conclusions
References
Discussion
35. Immunotherapy versus Chemoimmunotherapy as Adjuvant Treatment of Malignant Melanoma
I. Introduction
II. Patients and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
36. Evaluation of an Anticancer Activity of a Protein-Bound Polysaccharide PS-K (Krestin)
I. Introduction
II. PS-K
III. Antitumor Effect
IV. Application of PS-K to Aged Immune-Deficient Subjects
V. Clinical Application of PS-K to Stage III Gastric Cancer Patients
VI. Side Effects
VII. Conclusions
References
Discussion
Index
Details
