BASIC Mechanical Vibrations deals with vibrations and combines basic theory with the development of useful computer programs to make design calculations. The programs in the book are written in BASIC. This book is comprised of six chapters and begins with a brief introduction to computing, with special emphasis on the fundamentals of the BASIC computer language. The chapters that follow give concise elements of vibration theory followed by problem solving examples making use of BASIC programs. The vibration analysis of engineering systems, which may be modeled by a single degree of freedom, is presented. Simple systems with damping and no damping are considered, along with systems having two and several degrees of freedom. The final chapter is concerned with bending vibrations. The text includes some subroutines for performing simple matrix operations on two-dimensional arrays that can be used in vibration calculations. This monograph will be useful to engineers who need to make vibration design calculations and to students of mechanical engineering.