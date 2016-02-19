Basic Mechanical Vibrations
1st Edition
Description
BASIC Mechanical Vibrations deals with vibrations and combines basic theory with the development of useful computer programs to make design calculations. The programs in the book are written in BASIC. This book is comprised of six chapters and begins with a brief introduction to computing, with special emphasis on the fundamentals of the BASIC computer language. The chapters that follow give concise elements of vibration theory followed by problem solving examples making use of BASIC programs. The vibration analysis of engineering systems, which may be modeled by a single degree of freedom, is presented. Simple systems with damping and no damping are considered, along with systems having two and several degrees of freedom. The final chapter is concerned with bending vibrations. The text includes some subroutines for performing simple matrix operations on two-dimensional arrays that can be used in vibration calculations. This monograph will be useful to engineers who need to make vibration design calculations and to students of mechanical engineering.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 The BASIC Computer Language
1.1 Computer Structure
1.2 Peripherals
1.3 Execution of BASIC Programs
1.4 BASIC Programs
2 Simple Systems with no Damping
Essential Theory
2.1 Equation of Free Motion
2.2 Conservation of Energy
2.3 Forced Motion: Resonance
2.4 Earth Motion
Worked Examples
2.1 Compound Spring Stiffnesses
2.2 Natural Frequency Calculation
2.3 Forced Harmonic Motion
2.4 Data Analysis from a Bridge Experiment
2.5 Vibration Isolation
Problems
3 Simple Systems with Damping
Essential Theory
3.1 Equation of Free Motion
3.2 The Logarithmic Decrement
3.3 Impulse Response Function
3.4 Equation of Forced Motion
3.5 Fourier Series Analysis
3.6 Transient Forcing
3.7 Rotating Machinery
3.8 Earth Motion
Worked Examples
3.1 Quadratic Equations: Damping Ratio and Natural Frequency
3.2 Polar Response Diagrams
3.3 Transient Forcing: Step-By-Step Integration
3.4 Transient Forcing: Duhamel's Integral
Problems
4 Two Degree of Freedom Systems
Essential Theory
4.1 The Equation of Free Motion without Damping
4.2 Coupling
4.3 Principal Coordinates
4.4 Damping and Stability
4.5 Forced Vibration: the Vibration Absorber
Worked Examples
4.1 Vibration Properties of an Undamped 2-DOF System
4.2 Natural Frequencies of a System with Vibration Absorber
4.3 Free Motion of an Undamped 2-DOF System
4.4 Forced Vibration of a Damped 2-DOF System
Problems
5 Systems with Several Degrees of Freedom
Essential Theory
5.1 Stiffness Formulation
5.2 Flexibility Formulation
5.3 Simple Solutions to the Eigenvalue Problem
5.4 Modal Orthogonality
5.5 Forced Motion
Worked Examples
5.1 Matrix Multiplication
5.2 Matrix Inversion
5.3 Iteration Method for Eigenvalues
5.4 Harmonic Forced Motion of an Undamped System
Problems
6 Bending Vibrations
Essential Theory
6.1 The Differential Equation of Motion for a Uniform Beam
6.2 Approximate Solution by Rayleigh's Method
Worked Examples
6.1 Natural Frequencies of Uniform Beams
6.2 Mode Shapes for Uniform Beams
6.3 Polynomials for Rayleigh's Method
Problems
Further Reading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1985
- Published:
- 29th May 1985
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483140612