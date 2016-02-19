Basic Instrumentation for Engineers and Physicists - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081033951, 9781483137667

Basic Instrumentation for Engineers and Physicists

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Applied Electricity and Electronics Division

Authors: A. M. P. Brookes
Editors: P. Hammond
eBook ISBN: 9781483137667
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 201
Description

Basic Instrumentation for Engineers and Physicists provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of instrumentation and measurements. This book discusses the method of building up an instrumentation system.

Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the instruments designed for use by human operatives that are usually of the visual reading type. This text then examines the common methods of length measurement by means of scales and by means of gauge blocks. Other chapters consider kilogram as the internationally recognized fundamental unit of mass, which is defined by a standard mass known as the International Prototype Kilogram. This book discusses as well the importance of precise determination of time. The final chapter deals with the assembly of apparatus appropriate for the measurements that have to be made in carrying out a specific project.

This book is a valuable resource for engineers, physicists, scientists, students, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Introduction

1. Elements of Instruments

2. Measurement of Length

3. Measurement of Mass

4. Measurement of Time

5. Transducers

6. Measurement of Non-Fundamental Parameters

7. The Laser

8. Instrumentation Systems

Appendix 1: Coding of Electronic Components

Appendix 2: Moiré Fringes

General References

Index

