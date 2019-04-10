Basic Immunology - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323549431, 9780323639125

Basic Immunology

6th Edition

Functions and Disorders of the Immune System

Authors: Abul Abbas Andrew H. Lichtman Shiv Pillai
Paperback ISBN: 9780323549431
eBook ISBN: 9780323639125
eBook ISBN: 9780323639095
eBook ISBN: 9780323639101
eBook ISBN: 9780323639118
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th April 2019
Page Count: 336
Description

Meticulously reviewed and updated for today’s medical students, Basic Immunology, 6th Edition, is a concise text expertly written by the same distinguished author team as the best-selling, comprehensive text, Cellular and Molecular Immunology. This focused, easy-to-understand volume uses full-color illustrations and clinical images, useful tables, and practical features such as Summary Point boxes, end-of-chapter review questions, glossary terms, and clinical cases—all designed to help students master this complex topic in the most efficient, effective manner possible.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to the Immune System
     Nomenclature, General Properties, and Components
2 Innate Immunity
     The Early Defense Against Infections
3 Antigen Capture and Presentation to Lymphocytes
     What Lymphocytes See
4 Antigen Recognition in the Adaptive Immune System
     Structure of Lymphocyte Antigen Receptors and Development of Immune Repertoires
5 T Cell–Mediated Immunity
     Activation of T Lymphocytes
6 Effector Mechanisms of T Cell–Mediated Immunity
     Functions of T Cells in Host Defense
7 Humoral Immune Responses
     Activation of B Lymphocytes and Production of Antibodies
8 Effector Mechanisms of Humoral Immunity
     Elimination of Extracellular Microbes and Toxins
9 Immunological Tolerance and Autoimmunity
     Self-Nonself Discrimination in the Immune System and Its Failure
10 Immune Responses Against Tumors and Transplants
     Immunity to Noninfectious Transformed and Foreign Cells
11 Hypersensitivity
     Disorders Caused by Immune Responses
12 Congenital and Acquired Immunodeficiencies
     Diseases Caused by Defective Immunity
Selected Readings
Appendix I Glossary
Appendix II Cytokines
Appendix III Principal Features of Selected CD Molecules
APPENDIX IV Clinical Cases

 

About the Author

Abul Abbas

Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Andrew H. Lichtman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Shiv Pillai

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Health Sciences and Technology, Harvard Medical School, Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT and Harvard, Boston, Massachusetts

