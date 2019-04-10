Basic Immunology

1 Introduction to the Immune System

Nomenclature, General Properties, and Components

2 Innate Immunity

The Early Defense Against Infections

3 Antigen Capture and Presentation to Lymphocytes

What Lymphocytes See

4 Antigen Recognition in the Adaptive Immune System

Structure of Lymphocyte Antigen Receptors and Development of Immune Repertoires

5 T Cell–Mediated Immunity

Activation of T Lymphocytes

6 Effector Mechanisms of T Cell–Mediated Immunity

Functions of T Cells in Host Defense

7 Humoral Immune Responses

Activation of B Lymphocytes and Production of Antibodies

8 Effector Mechanisms of Humoral Immunity

Elimination of Extracellular Microbes and Toxins

9 Immunological Tolerance and Autoimmunity

Self-Nonself Discrimination in the Immune System and Its Failure

10 Immune Responses Against Tumors and Transplants

Immunity to Noninfectious Transformed and Foreign Cells

11 Hypersensitivity

Disorders Caused by Immune Responses

12 Congenital and Acquired Immunodeficiencies

Diseases Caused by Defective Immunity

Selected Readings

Appendix I Glossary

Appendix II Cytokines

Appendix III Principal Features of Selected CD Molecules

APPENDIX IV Clinical Cases