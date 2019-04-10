Basic Immunology
6th Edition
Functions and Disorders of the Immune System
Description
Meticulously reviewed and updated for today’s medical students, Basic Immunology, 6th Edition, is a concise text expertly written by the same distinguished author team as the best-selling, comprehensive text, Cellular and Molecular Immunology. This focused, easy-to-understand volume uses full-color illustrations and clinical images, useful tables, and practical features such as Summary Point boxes, end-of-chapter review questions, glossary terms, and clinical cases—all designed to help students master this complex topic in the most efficient, effective manner possible.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to the Immune System
Nomenclature, General Properties, and Components
2 Innate Immunity
The Early Defense Against Infections
3 Antigen Capture and Presentation to Lymphocytes
What Lymphocytes See
4 Antigen Recognition in the Adaptive Immune System
Structure of Lymphocyte Antigen Receptors and Development of Immune Repertoires
5 T Cell–Mediated Immunity
Activation of T Lymphocytes
6 Effector Mechanisms of T Cell–Mediated Immunity
Functions of T Cells in Host Defense
7 Humoral Immune Responses
Activation of B Lymphocytes and Production of Antibodies
8 Effector Mechanisms of Humoral Immunity
Elimination of Extracellular Microbes and Toxins
9 Immunological Tolerance and Autoimmunity
Self-Nonself Discrimination in the Immune System and Its Failure
10 Immune Responses Against Tumors and Transplants
Immunity to Noninfectious Transformed and Foreign Cells
11 Hypersensitivity
Disorders Caused by Immune Responses
12 Congenital and Acquired Immunodeficiencies
Diseases Caused by Defective Immunity
Selected Readings
Appendix I Glossary
Appendix II Cytokines
Appendix III Principal Features of Selected CD Molecules
APPENDIX IV Clinical Cases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 10th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323549431
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323639125
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323639095
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323639101
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323639118
About the Author
Abul Abbas
Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Andrew H. Lichtman
Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Shiv Pillai
Professor of Medicine and Health Sciences and Technology, Harvard Medical School, Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT and Harvard, Boston, Massachusetts