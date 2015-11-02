Basic Immunology
5th Edition
Functions and Disorders of the Immune System
Description
In this updated edition of Basic Immunology, the authors continue to deliver a clear, modern introduction to immunology, making this the obvious choice for today's busy students. Their experience as teachers, course directors, and lecturers helps them to distill the core information required to understand this complex field. Through the use of high-quality illustrations, relevant clinical cases, and concise, focused text, it's a perfectly accessible introduction to the workings of the human immune system, with an emphasis on clinical relevance.
Key Features
- Concise, clinically focused content is logically organized by mechanism for efficient mastery of the material.
- Features an appendix of clinical cases and CD molecules.
- Includes numerous full-color illustrations, useful tables, and chapter outlines.
- Focus questions within each chapter are ideal for self-assessment and review.
- Key points bolded throughout the text make it easy to locate important information.
Table of Contents
1 INTRODUCTION TO THE IMMUNE SYSTEM,
Nomenclature, General Properties, and Components
2 INNATE IMMUNITY,
The Early Defense Against Infections
3 ANTIGEN CAPTURE AND PRESENTATION TO LYMPHOCYTES,
What Lymphocytes See
4 ANTIGEN RECOGNITION IN THE ADAPTIVE IMMUNE SYSTEM,
Structure of Lymphocyte Antigen Receptors and Development of Immune Repertoires
5 T CELL–MEDIATED IMMUNITY,
Activation of T Lymphocytes by Cell-Associated Antigens
6 EFFECTOR MECHANISMS OF T CELL–MEDIATED IMMUNITY,
Functions of T Cells in Host Defense
7 HUMORAL IMMUNE RESPONSES,
Activation of B Lymphocytes and Production of Antibodies
8 EFFECTOR MECHANISMS OF HUMORAL IMMUNITY,
Elimination of Extracellular Microbes and Toxins
9 IMMUNOLOGICAL TOLERANCE AND AUTOIMMUNITY,
Self-Nonself Discrimination in the Immune System and Its Failure
10 IMMUNE RESPONSES AGAINST TUMORS AND TRANSPLANTS,
Immunity to Noninfectious Transformed and Foreign Cells
11 HYPERSENSITIVITY,
Disorders Caused by Immune Responses
12 CONGENITAL AND ACQUIRED IMMUNODEFICIENCIES,
Diseases Caused by Defective Immunity
SELECTED READINGS,
APPENDIX I,
Glossary
APPENDIX II,
Cytokines
APPENDIX III,
Principal Features of Selected CD Molecules
APPENDIX IV,
Clinical Cases
INDEX,
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 2nd November 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323390828
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323400152
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323400138
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323400114
About the Author
Abul Abbas
Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Andrew H. Lichtman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Shiv Pillai
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Health Sciences and Technology, Harvard Medical School, Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT and Harvard, Boston, Massachusetts