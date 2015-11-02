Basic Immunology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323390828, 9780323400152

Basic Immunology

5th Edition

Functions and Disorders of the Immune System

Authors: Abul Abbas Andrew H. Lichtman Shiv Pillai
Paperback ISBN: 9780323390828
eBook ISBN: 9780323400152
eBook ISBN: 9780323400138
eBook ISBN: 9780323400114
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd November 2015
Page Count: 352
Description

In this updated edition of Basic Immunology, the authors continue to deliver a clear, modern introduction to immunology, making this the obvious choice for today's busy students. Their experience as teachers, course directors, and lecturers helps them to distill the core information required to understand this complex field. Through the use of high-quality illustrations, relevant clinical cases, and concise, focused text, it's a perfectly accessible introduction to the workings of the human immune system, with an emphasis on clinical relevance.

Key Features

  • Concise, clinically focused content is logically organized by mechanism for efficient mastery of the material.
  • Features an appendix of clinical cases and CD molecules.
  • Includes numerous full-color illustrations, useful tables, and chapter outlines.
  • Focus questions within each chapter are ideal for self-assessment and review.
  • Key points bolded throughout the text make it easy to locate important information.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION TO THE IMMUNE SYSTEM,

Nomenclature, General Properties, and Components

2 INNATE IMMUNITY,

The Early Defense Against Infections

3 ANTIGEN CAPTURE AND PRESENTATION TO LYMPHOCYTES,

What Lymphocytes See

4 ANTIGEN RECOGNITION IN THE ADAPTIVE IMMUNE SYSTEM,

Structure of Lymphocyte Antigen Receptors and Development of Immune Repertoires

5 T CELL–MEDIATED IMMUNITY,

Activation of T Lymphocytes by Cell-Associated Antigens

6 EFFECTOR MECHANISMS OF T CELL–MEDIATED IMMUNITY,

Functions of T Cells in Host Defense

7 HUMORAL IMMUNE RESPONSES,

Activation of B Lymphocytes and Production of Antibodies

8 EFFECTOR MECHANISMS OF HUMORAL IMMUNITY,

Elimination of Extracellular Microbes and Toxins

9 IMMUNOLOGICAL TOLERANCE AND AUTOIMMUNITY,

Self-Nonself Discrimination in the Immune System and Its Failure

10 IMMUNE RESPONSES AGAINST TUMORS AND TRANSPLANTS,

Immunity to Noninfectious Transformed and Foreign Cells

11 HYPERSENSITIVITY,

Disorders Caused by Immune Responses

12 CONGENITAL AND ACQUIRED IMMUNODEFICIENCIES,

Diseases Caused by Defective Immunity

SELECTED READINGS,

APPENDIX I,

Glossary

APPENDIX II,

Cytokines

APPENDIX III,

Principal Features of Selected CD Molecules

APPENDIX IV,

Clinical Cases

INDEX,

About the Author

Abul Abbas

Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Andrew H. Lichtman

Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Shiv Pillai

Professor of Medicine and Health Sciences and Technology, Harvard Medical School, Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT and Harvard, Boston, Massachusetts

