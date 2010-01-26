Basic Immunology Updated Edition - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416055693, 9781437726756

Basic Immunology Updated Edition

3rd Edition

Functions and Disorders of the Immune System With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Abul Abbas Andrew H. Lichtman
eBook ISBN: 9781437726756
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th January 2010
Page Count: 312
Description

This updated 3rd edition of Basic Immunology provides a readable and concise introduction to the workings of the human immune system, with emphasis on clinical relevance. The format makes learning easy with short, easy-to-read chapters, color tables, key point summaries, and review questions in every chapter. You’ll get the latest coverage on regulatory T cells, biology of the Th17 subset of CD4+ T cells, and more. The full-color artwork, comprehensive glossary, and clinical cases are just some of the features that reinforce and test your understanding of how the immune system functions. Student Consult online access lets you search the full text online and pursue further study through integration links.

Key Features

  • Covers the most up-to-date immunology information including regulatory T cells, and biology of the Th17 subset of CD4+ T cells to keep you completely current.

  • Features integration links through included STUDENT CONSULT access for more in-depth study.

  • Relates basic science to clinical disorders through clinical cases for better application in a real-world setting.

  • Provides a full Glossary to keep you on the cutting edge of immunologic terminology.

  • Includes appendices summarizing the features of CD Molecules, a handy Glossary, and Clinical Cases that test your understanding of how the immune system functions in health and disease.

  • Presents beautiful full-color artwork for enhanced visual learning.

About the Author

Abul Abbas

Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Andrew H. Lichtman

Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

