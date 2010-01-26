Basic Immunology Updated Edition
3rd Edition
Functions and Disorders of the Immune System With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Description
This updated 3rd edition of Basic Immunology provides a readable and concise introduction to the workings of the human immune system, with emphasis on clinical relevance. The format makes learning easy with short, easy-to-read chapters, color tables, key point summaries, and review questions in every chapter. You’ll get the latest coverage on regulatory T cells, biology of the Th17 subset of CD4+ T cells, and more. The full-color artwork, comprehensive glossary, and clinical cases are just some of the features that reinforce and test your understanding of how the immune system functions. Student Consult online access lets you search the full text online and pursue further study through integration links.
Key Features
- Covers the most up-to-date immunology information including regulatory T cells, and biology of the Th17 subset of CD4+ T cells to keep you completely current.
- Features integration links through included STUDENT CONSULT access for more in-depth study.
- Relates basic science to clinical disorders through clinical cases for better application in a real-world setting.
- Provides a full Glossary to keep you on the cutting edge of immunologic terminology.
- Includes appendices summarizing the features of CD Molecules, a handy Glossary, and Clinical Cases that test your understanding of how the immune system functions in health and disease.
- Presents beautiful full-color artwork for enhanced visual learning.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 26th January 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437726756
About the Author
Abul Abbas
Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Andrew H. Lichtman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts