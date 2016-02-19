Basic Hydrology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408013635, 9781483141350

Basic Hydrology

1st Edition

Authors: James J Sharp Peter G Sawden
eBook ISBN: 9781483141350
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd February 1984
Page Count: 160
Description

BASIC Hydrology offers a wide discussion on hydrology. The text contains the combined application of BASIC programming and engineering discipline along with various related studies, facts, and guidelines. In Chapter 1, the book focuses on defining BASIC hydrology and discussing what kind of a programming language BASIC is. The chapter’s introduction notes that BASIC stands for Beginners All-purpose Symbolic Instruction Code. In Chapter 2, the book highlights the elements of hydrology and presents a table containing information on the world distribution of water. The next couple of chapters discuss precipitation, evaporation, and its relevant subtopics; these chapters also include tables, figures, and math formulas. Chapter 5 widely talks about frequency and provides the topic’s definition, related math formulas, and illustrations. In the three remaining chapters, the book discusses the stream flow, the unit of hydrology, and the supply and demand of water. These topics also include explanations, math formulas, and illustrations. The book serves as a valuable reference for undergraduates or postgraduates of engineering, chemistry, physics, and other relevant courses.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Introduction to BASIC

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Flowcharts

1.3 Variables, Arrays and Strings

1.4 Input, Output and Format

1.5 Expressions, Functions and Subroutines

1.6 Control Statements

1.7 Files

1.8 Bibliography

2 Elements of Hydrology

2.1 Bibliography

3 Precipitation

Essential Theory

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Supplementing and Checking Records

3.3 Variation of Depth with Area

3.4 Variation of Depth with Time

3.5 Analysis of Trends

Worked Examples

3.1 DOUBLEMASS: Consistency of Records

3.2 FOURQUAD: Estimation of Missing Rainfall

3.3 INTENDUR: Depth-Intensity-Duration Analysis

3.4 DEPAREA: Depth-Area Analysis

3.5 MOVMEAN: Moving Mean Analysis

Problems

4 Evaporation

Essential Theory

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Measurement of Evaporation

4.3 Estimation of Evaporation

4.4 Evapo-transpiration

Worked Examples

4.1 EVAPOR: Estimation of Evaporation

4.2 CONSUM: Determination of Consumptive Use

4.3 HUMID: Determination of Humidity

Problems

5 Frequency

Essential Theory

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Recurrence Interval

5.3 Probability and Risk

5.4 Intensity Duration Frequency

Worked Examples

5.1 FREQUENCY: Analysis of Point Frequency

5.2 FREQ: Practical Analysis of Point Frequency

5.3 RISK: Analysis of Risk

Problems

6 Stream Flow and Surface Runoff

Essential Theory

6.1 Factors Affecting Runoff

6.2 The Hydrograph

6.3 Flow Measurement by Weirs

6.4 Empirical Equations for Prediction of Runoff

6.5 The Rational Method

Worked Examples

6.1 WEIRDIS: Discharge over Weirs

6.2 STAGEDIS: Calculation of Discharge from Velocity Measurements

6.3 EFFRAIN: Calculation of Effective Rainfall from Hydrograph

6.4 SRUN: Calculation of Surface Runoff

Problems

7 The Unit Hydrograph

Essential Theory

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Derivation of Unit Graph

7.3 Changing the Duration to a Multiple of the Original

7.4 Conversion to Durations which are Non-integer Multiples or Fractions of the Original Duration

7.5 Application of Unit Graph

Worked Examples

7.1 UGRAPH: Derivation of Unit Hydrograph

7.2 SCURVE: Development of an 'S' Curve

7.3 MODUR: Modification of the Duration Using an 'S' Curve

7.4 SYNHYD: Development of Surface Runoff Hydrograph from Unit Hydrograph and Composite Storm

Problems

8 Reservoir Design

Essential Theory

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Storage Calculations

8.3 Flood Routing

Worked Examples

8.1 CAPACITY: Estimation of Required Storage Volume

8.2 ROUTING: Flood Routing through Reservoirs

Problems

Index


About the Author

James J Sharp

Peter G Sawden

