Basic Hydrology
1st Edition
Description
BASIC Hydrology offers a wide discussion on hydrology. The text contains the combined application of BASIC programming and engineering discipline along with various related studies, facts, and guidelines. In Chapter 1, the book focuses on defining BASIC hydrology and discussing what kind of a programming language BASIC is. The chapter’s introduction notes that BASIC stands for Beginners All-purpose Symbolic Instruction Code. In Chapter 2, the book highlights the elements of hydrology and presents a table containing information on the world distribution of water. The next couple of chapters discuss precipitation, evaporation, and its relevant subtopics; these chapters also include tables, figures, and math formulas. Chapter 5 widely talks about frequency and provides the topic’s definition, related math formulas, and illustrations. In the three remaining chapters, the book discusses the stream flow, the unit of hydrology, and the supply and demand of water. These topics also include explanations, math formulas, and illustrations. The book serves as a valuable reference for undergraduates or postgraduates of engineering, chemistry, physics, and other relevant courses.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction to BASIC
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Flowcharts
1.3 Variables, Arrays and Strings
1.4 Input, Output and Format
1.5 Expressions, Functions and Subroutines
1.6 Control Statements
1.7 Files
1.8 Bibliography
2 Elements of Hydrology
2.1 Bibliography
3 Precipitation
Essential Theory
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Supplementing and Checking Records
3.3 Variation of Depth with Area
3.4 Variation of Depth with Time
3.5 Analysis of Trends
Worked Examples
3.1 DOUBLEMASS: Consistency of Records
3.2 FOURQUAD: Estimation of Missing Rainfall
3.3 INTENDUR: Depth-Intensity-Duration Analysis
3.4 DEPAREA: Depth-Area Analysis
3.5 MOVMEAN: Moving Mean Analysis
Problems
4 Evaporation
Essential Theory
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Measurement of Evaporation
4.3 Estimation of Evaporation
4.4 Evapo-transpiration
Worked Examples
4.1 EVAPOR: Estimation of Evaporation
4.2 CONSUM: Determination of Consumptive Use
4.3 HUMID: Determination of Humidity
Problems
5 Frequency
Essential Theory
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Recurrence Interval
5.3 Probability and Risk
5.4 Intensity Duration Frequency
Worked Examples
5.1 FREQUENCY: Analysis of Point Frequency
5.2 FREQ: Practical Analysis of Point Frequency
5.3 RISK: Analysis of Risk
Problems
6 Stream Flow and Surface Runoff
Essential Theory
6.1 Factors Affecting Runoff
6.2 The Hydrograph
6.3 Flow Measurement by Weirs
6.4 Empirical Equations for Prediction of Runoff
6.5 The Rational Method
Worked Examples
6.1 WEIRDIS: Discharge over Weirs
6.2 STAGEDIS: Calculation of Discharge from Velocity Measurements
6.3 EFFRAIN: Calculation of Effective Rainfall from Hydrograph
6.4 SRUN: Calculation of Surface Runoff
Problems
7 The Unit Hydrograph
Essential Theory
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Derivation of Unit Graph
7.3 Changing the Duration to a Multiple of the Original
7.4 Conversion to Durations which are Non-integer Multiples or Fractions of the Original Duration
7.5 Application of Unit Graph
Worked Examples
7.1 UGRAPH: Derivation of Unit Hydrograph
7.2 SCURVE: Development of an 'S' Curve
7.3 MODUR: Modification of the Duration Using an 'S' Curve
7.4 SYNHYD: Development of Surface Runoff Hydrograph from Unit Hydrograph and Composite Storm
Problems
8 Reservoir Design
Essential Theory
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Storage Calculations
8.3 Flood Routing
Worked Examples
8.1 CAPACITY: Estimation of Required Storage Volume
8.2 ROUTING: Flood Routing through Reservoirs
Problems
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
- Published:
- 2nd February 1984
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483141350