Basic Hydrodynamics explores the application of computers to problem solving involved in fluid flow. This book contains 5 chapters that cover the use of BASIC programming language in hydrodynamic problems and some programs with graphic output, as well as some simple finite difference, finite element and boundary element programs. After a brief introduction to BASIC programming, this book goes discussing the fundamentals of potential flow theory that will be used to calculate flows, which can be regarded as frictionless. These topics are followed by a presentation of some analytical expressions for potential flows. Chapter 3 outlines the computer based methods for solving problems within these flows, while Chapter 4 highlights some potential flow methods to the solution of groundwater flows. Exact solutions are also provided for comparison with the computer methods. Lastly, Chapter 5 considers free surface flows, such as linear waves and flows from jets.

This work will be of value to engineers, designers, and computer programmers and scientists who are interested in computer application to hydrodynamics field.