Basic Geriatric Nursing
5th Edition
Description
The bestselling LPN/LVN geriatric nursing textbook, Basic Geriatric Nursing, 5th Edition covers age-appropriate nursing interventions in a variety of health care settings. It includes the theories and concepts of aging, covers expected physiologic and psychosocial changes, and highlights delegation, coordinated care, end-of-life care, patient teaching, quality of life, safety, and home care. This edition is updated with the latest issues and trends in geriatric nursing, including changes to the health care system and demographics. Part of the popular LPN Threads series, Gloria Hoffman Wold's text provides a clear and compassionate introduction to geriatric care.
Key Features
- Complete coverage of key topics includes baby boomers and the impact of their aging on the health care system, therapeutic communication, cultural considerations, spiritual influences, evidence-based practice in geriatric nursing, and elder abuse, restraints, and ethical and legal issues in end-of-life care.
- UNIQUE! Delegation, leadership, and management content is integrated throughout.
- Nursing Process sections provide a framework for the discussion of the nursing care of the elderly patient as related to specific disorders.
- UNIQUE! A FREE Study Guide in the back of the book reinforces understanding with scenario-based clinical activities and practice questions.
- UNIQUE! Nursing interventions are numbered and grouped according to health care setting (e.g., acute care, extended care, home care), in a patient-centered approach emphasizing the unique needs of the older adult.
- UNIQUE! Nursing Care Plans with critical thinking questions help in understanding how a care plan is developed, how to evaluate care of a patient, and how to apply your knowledge to clinical scenarios.
- UNIQUE! Critical Thinking boxes help you to assimilate and synthesize information.
- Clinical Situation boxes present patient scenarios with lessons for appropriate nursing care and patient sensitivity.
- Coordinated Care boxes address such topics as restraints, elder abuse, and end-of-life care as related to responsibilities of nursing assistants and other health care workers who are supervised by LPN/LVNs.
- UNIQUE! Complementary and Alternative Therapies boxes address specific therapies commonly used by the geriatric population for health promotion and pain relief.
- Cultural Considerations boxes encourage culturally sensitive care of older adults.
- UNIQUE! Patient Teaching boxes highlight health promotion, disease prevention, and age-specific interventions.
- UNIQUE! LPN Threads make learning easier, featuring an appropriate reading level, key terms with phonetic pronunciations and text page references, chapter objectives, special features boxes, and full-color art, photographs, and design.
Table of Contents
Unit One: Overview of Aging
1. Trends and Issues
2. Theories of Aging
3. Physiologic Changes
Unit Two: Basic Skills
4. Health Promotion, Health Maintenance, and Home Health Considerations
5. Communicating with Older Adults
6. Maintaining Fluid Balance and Meeting Nutrition Needs
7. Medications and Older Adults
8. Health Assessment of Older Adults
9. Meeting Safety Needs of Older Adults
Unit Three: Psychosocial Care of the Elderly
10. Cognition and Perception
11. Self-Perception and Self-Concept
12. Roles and Relationships
13. Coping and Stress
14. Values and Beliefs
15. End-of-Life Care
16. Sexuality and Aging
Unit Four: Physical Care of the Elderly
17. Care of Aging Skin and Mucous Membranes
18. Elimination
19. Activity and Exercise
20. Sleep and Rest
Appendices
Appendix A: Laboratory Values for Older Adults
Appendix B: The Geriatric Depression Scale (GDS)
Appendix C: Modified MyPyramid for Older Adults
Appendix D: Dietary Information for Older Adults
Appendix E: Resources for Older Adults
Bibliography and Reader References
Illustration Credits
Glossary
Index
Study Guide
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 28th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323294188
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323087841
About the Author
Gloria Wold
Affiliations and Expertise
Nursing Instructor, Milwaukee Area Technical College, Milwaukee, WI