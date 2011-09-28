The bestselling LPN/LVN geriatric nursing textbook, Basic Geriatric Nursing, 5th Edition covers age-appropriate nursing interventions in a variety of health care settings. It includes the theories and concepts of aging, covers expected physiologic and psychosocial changes, and highlights delegation, coordinated care, end-of-life care, patient teaching, quality of life, safety, and home care. This edition is updated with the latest issues and trends in geriatric nursing, including changes to the health care system and demographics. Part of the popular LPN Threads series, Gloria Hoffman Wold's text provides a clear and compassionate introduction to geriatric care.