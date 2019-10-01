Basic Geriatric Nursing
7th Edition
Description
Prepare for a successful career in caring for geriatric populations! Williams’ Basic Geriatric Nursing, 7th edition is an easy-to-read text which presents the theories and concepts of aging along with appropriate nursing interventions. This comprehensive book helps you understand the unique physiologic and psychosocial changes that affect the elderly adult. Threaded throughout this new edition are practical QSEN boxes and Nurse Alert features, which highlight safety, cultural considerations, health promotion, coordinated care, and home care specific to elderly patients. In addition, an online Study Guide, NCLEX®-PN review questions, and real-world clinical situation boxes help you to study for exams and apply concepts to practice.
Key Features
- Coordinated Care boxes address such topics as restraints, elder abuse, and end-of-life care as related to responsibilities of nursing assistants and other health care workers who are supervised by LPN/LVNs.
- Clinical Situation boxes present patient scenarios with lessons for appropriate nursing care and patient sensitivity.
- UNIQUE! A FREE Study Guide, presented in a comprehensive PDF format on Evolve, reinforces your understanding.
- 10th grade reading level makes learning easier for you.
- Nursing Care Plans include Critical Thinking boxes to help you to assimilate and synthesize information.
- Nursing Process sections provide a framework for the discussion of the nursing care of the elderly patient as related to specific disorders.
- Cultural Considerations throughout text cover biocultural variations as well as health promotion for specific ethnic groups so you can provide culturally competent care.
- Health Promotion and Patient Teaching boxes highlight health promotion, disease prevention, and age-specific interventions.
- Home Health Considerations boxes provide information on home health care for the older adult.
Table of Contents
1.Trends and Issues
2.Theories of Aging
3.Physiologic Changes
Unit Two: Basic Skills for Gerontologic Nursing
4.Health Promotion, Health Maintenance, and Home Health Considerations
5.Communicating with Older Adults
6.Maintaining Fluid Balance and Meeting Nutrition Needs
7.Medications and Older Adults
8.Health Assessment for Older Adults
9.Meeting Safety Needs of Older Adults
Unit Three: Psychosocial Care of the Elderly
10.Cognition and Perception
11.Self-Perception and Self-Concept
12.Roles and Relationships
13.Coping and Stress
14.Values and Beliefs
15.End-of-Life Care
16.Sexuality and Aging
Unit Four: Physical Care of the Elderly
17.Care of Aging Skin and Mucous Membranes
18.Elimination
19.Activity and Exercise
20.Sleep and Rest
Appendices
Appendix A: Laboratory Values for Older Adults
Appendix B: The Geriatric Depression Scale (GDS)
Appendix C: Dietary Information for Older Adults
Appendix D: Resources for Older Adults
Bibliography
Reader References
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323554558
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323612623
About the Author
Patricia Williams
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly, Nursing Educator University of California Medical Center San Francisco, California; Alumnus, iSAGE Mini Fellowship Program Successful Aging Project Stanford University Medical School Stanford, California