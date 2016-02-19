Basic Gastroenterology: Including Diseases of the Liver, Third Edition presents the major advances in the understanding of the workings of the gastrointestinal tract, both in disease states and normal circumstances. This book discusses the biochemical and radiological methods developed that have become available for clinical use.

Organized into 26 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the experimental evidence that illustrates the workings of emotion of the gut. This text then examines the various aspects of oral disease that reflect or cause disorders of the gastrointestinal tract. Other chapters consider the mechanisms that prevent gastro-esophageal reflux. This book discusses as well the functions of the biliary system, pancreas, and upper small intestine, which are controlled by a complex series of integrated neural and endocrine mechanisms. The final chapter deals with needle biopsy of the liver.

This book is a valuable resource for gastroenterologists, physicians, surgeons, radiologists, pathologists, and scientists.