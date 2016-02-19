Basic Gastroenterology
3rd Edition
Including Diseases of the Liver
Description
Basic Gastroenterology: Including Diseases of the Liver, Third Edition presents the major advances in the understanding of the workings of the gastrointestinal tract, both in disease states and normal circumstances. This book discusses the biochemical and radiological methods developed that have become available for clinical use.
Organized into 26 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the experimental evidence that illustrates the workings of emotion of the gut. This text then examines the various aspects of oral disease that reflect or cause disorders of the gastrointestinal tract. Other chapters consider the mechanisms that prevent gastro-esophageal reflux. This book discusses as well the functions of the biliary system, pancreas, and upper small intestine, which are controlled by a complex series of integrated neural and endocrine mechanisms. The final chapter deals with needle biopsy of the liver.
This book is a valuable resource for gastroenterologists, physicians, surgeons, radiologists, pathologists, and scientists.
Table of Contents
1 The Nervous System and Gastrointestinal Tract
2 The Mouth and Salivary Glands
3 The Esophagus
4 Gastric Physiology
5 Gastritis, Gastric Ulcer and Gastric Carcinoma
6 Duodenal Ulcer
7 Haematemesis and Melaena
8 Postgastrectomy and Postvagotomy Problems
9 Jaundice
10 Acute Diseases of the Liver
11 Chronic Liver Disease (Chronic Infections; Parasitic Disease Neoplasia)
12 Chronic Liver Disease (Vascular Disease and the Liver; The Liver in General Disorders)
13 Cirrhosis of the Liver
14 The Complications of Cirrhosis
15 Diseases of the Gallbladder and Bile Ducts
16 Diseases of the Pancreas
17 The Small Intestine — Malabsorption
18 Ileitis and Crohn's Disease
19 Other Diseases of the Small Bowel
20 Diseases of the Colon
21 Ulcerative Colitis
22 Anorectal Diseases
23 Diseases of the Peritoneum and Related Structures
24 Some Symptoms
25 Radiology of the Gastrointestinal Tract
26 Special Investigations in Gastroenterology
