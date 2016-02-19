Basic Gastroenterology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780723605515, 9781483281100

Basic Gastroenterology

3rd Edition

Including Diseases of the Liver

Authors: Alan E. Read R. F. Harvey J. M. Naish
eBook ISBN: 9781483281100
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 23rd March 1981
Page Count: 566
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Basic Gastroenterology: Including Diseases of the Liver, Third Edition presents the major advances in the understanding of the workings of the gastrointestinal tract, both in disease states and normal circumstances. This book discusses the biochemical and radiological methods developed that have become available for clinical use.

Organized into 26 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the experimental evidence that illustrates the workings of emotion of the gut. This text then examines the various aspects of oral disease that reflect or cause disorders of the gastrointestinal tract. Other chapters consider the mechanisms that prevent gastro-esophageal reflux. This book discusses as well the functions of the biliary system, pancreas, and upper small intestine, which are controlled by a complex series of integrated neural and endocrine mechanisms. The final chapter deals with needle biopsy of the liver.

This book is a valuable resource for gastroenterologists, physicians, surgeons, radiologists, pathologists, and scientists.

Table of Contents


1 The Nervous System and Gastrointestinal Tract

2 The Mouth and Salivary Glands

3 The Esophagus

4 Gastric Physiology

5 Gastritis, Gastric Ulcer and Gastric Carcinoma

6 Duodenal Ulcer

7 Haematemesis and Melaena

8 Postgastrectomy and Postvagotomy Problems

9 Jaundice

10 Acute Diseases of the Liver

11 Chronic Liver Disease (Chronic Infections; Parasitic Disease Neoplasia)

12 Chronic Liver Disease (Vascular Disease and the Liver; The Liver in General Disorders)

13 Cirrhosis of the Liver

14 The Complications of Cirrhosis

15 Diseases of the Gallbladder and Bile Ducts

16 Diseases of the Pancreas

17 The Small Intestine — Malabsorption

18 Ileitis and Crohn's Disease

19 Other Diseases of the Small Bowel

20 Diseases of the Colon

21 Ulcerative Colitis

22 Anorectal Diseases

23 Diseases of the Peritoneum and Related Structures

24 Some Symptoms

25 Radiology of the Gastrointestinal Tract

26 Special Investigations in Gastroenterology

Index

Details

No. of pages:
566
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483281100

About the Author

Alan E. Read

R. F. Harvey

J. M. Naish

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.