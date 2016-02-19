BASIC Fracture Mechanics: Including an Introduction to Fatigue discusses the fundamentals of fracture and fatigue. The book presents a series of Beginner's All-purpose Symbolic Instruction Code (BASIC) programs that implement fracture and fatigue methods. The first chapter reviews the BASIC, while the second chapter covers elastic fracture. Chapter 3 deals with the stress intensity factors. The book also tackles the crack tip plasticity and covers crack growth. The last chapter in the text discusses some applications in fracture mechanics. The book will be of great use to engineers who want to get acquainted with fracture mechanics.

Table of Contents



Preface

1 Introduction to BASIC

1.1 The BASIC Approach

1.2 The Elements of BASIC

1.3 Checking Programs

1.4 Different Computers and Variants of BASIC

1.5 Summary of BASIC Statements

1.6 Bibliography

2 Elastic Fracture

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Stress and Strain

2.3 Stress Concentrations

2.4 Energy and Crack Growth

2.5 Crack Stresses and Displacements

2.6 References

Problems

Programs

2.4 CRIT: Critical Crack Size or Stress

2.5 CRSS: Crack Displacements and Stresses

3 Stress Intensity Factors

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Using Tables and Graphs

3.3 Superposition

3.4 Numerical Methods

3.5 Using Stresses and Displacements

3.6 Energy Relationships

3.7 Green's Functions

3.8 Weight Functions

3.9 References

Problems

Programs

3.2 LAG: Lagrange Interpolation

3.3 MS: K-Values from Mean/Max/Tip Stress

3.5 KDISP: KI, KII from Nodal Displacements

3.7 WFI: K by Integrating a Green's Function

3.8 WFEDG: K by Integrating a Weight Function

4 Crack Tip Plasticity

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Plastic Zone Size

4.3 The Shape of the Plastic Zone

4.4 Elastic-Plastic Failure

4.5 Plane Strain Fracture Toughness

4.6 Failure at Higher Levels of Plasticity

4.7 References

Problems

Programs

4.2 DUGIN: Dugdale/Irwin Plastic Zone Size

4.3 ZONE: Shape of Plastic Zone

4.5 CTS: Compact Tension Specimen for Fracture Toughness

5 Crack Growth

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Fatigue Crack Growth

5.3 Second Order Terms

5.4 Predicting the Direction of Crack Growth

5.5 Fast Fracture under Mixed-Mode Loading

5.6 Fatigue under Mixed-Mode Loading

5.7 References

Problems

Programs

5.2 PCG: Crack Growth Using the Paris Law

5.3 CRSSECO: Second Order Crack Stress and Displacement

5.4 SED: Strain Energy Density and Maximum Tensile Stress

6 Some Applications in Fracture Mechanics

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Design Strategies

6.3 The Critical Crack Length

6.4 Residual Stresses

6.5 Notches and Fatigue Crack Growth

6.6 Experimental Data

6.7 Failure Assessment Diagrams

6.8 Three-Dimensional Cracks

6.9 References

Problems

Programs

6.3 ACRIT: Critical Crack Length

6.5 NOTCH: Minimum Stress for Notch Fatigue

6.6 DAN: Gradient of a, N Curve

6.8 ELL: K-Values for a Semi-Elliptic Surface Crack

