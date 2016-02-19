Basic Fluid Mechanics
1st Edition
Description
BASIC Fluid Mechanics combines the application of BASIC programming with fluid mechanics. Topics covered in this book include the fundamentals of the BASIC computer language, properties of fluids, fluid statics, kinematics, and conservation of energy. Force and momentum, viscous flow, flow measurement, and dimensional analysis and similarity are also considered. This book is comprised of nine chapters and begins with a brief introduction to the application of BASIC. The discussion then turns to the various properties of a fluid and the differences between fluids and solids. The chapters that follow explore fluid statics, kinematics, and conservation of energy. The Euler and Bernoulli equations that are used to express the principle of conservation of energy when applied to fluids are highlighted, and calculations for force and momentum are presented. The text also considers laminar flow between parallel plates and in circular tubes, as well as the techniques for measuring flow. The final chapter describes the principles of dimensional analysis and similarity methods. Worked examples developing programs for the solution of typical problems are provided at the end of each chapter. This monograph will be useful to students in an undergraduate program and practicing engineers who are attempting to get to grips with modern computational procedures.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction to BASIC
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Flowcharts
1.3 Variables, Arrays and Strings
1.4 Input, Output and Format
1.5 Expressions, Functions and Subroutines
1.6 Control Statements
1.7 Structured Programming and Control Structures
1.8 Bibliography
2 Properties of Fluids
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Basic Properties
2.3 Fluid Compressibility
2.4 Gas Laws
2.5 Viscosity of Liquids
2.6 Surface Tension
2.7 Vapor Pressure
Worked Examples
Problems
3 Fluid Statics
3.1 Pressure at a Point
3.2 Pressure Variation with Depth
3.3 Pressure and Head
3.4 Measurement of Pressure
3.5 Manometers
3.6 Static Forces
3.7 Buoyancy and Flotation
Worked Examples
Problems
4 Kinematics
4.1 Classification
4.2 Laminar and Turbulent Flow
4.3 Continuity
Worked Examples
Problems
5 Conservation of Energy
5.1 Euler and Bernoulli Equations
5.2 Application of Bernoulli's Equation
5.3 Nozzles and Orifices
5.4 Power
5.5 Cavitation
5.6 Flow in Curved Path
Worked Examples
Problems
6 Force and Momentum
6.1 Force-Momentum Equation
6.2 Forces on Static Objects
6.3 Forces on Moving Objects
6.4 Jet Propulsion
6.5 Propellers
Worked Examples
Problems
7 Viscous Flow
7.1 Laminar Flow between Parallel Plates
7.2 Laminar Flow in Circular Tubes
7.3 Stoke's Law
7.4 Flow in Porous Media
7.5 Measurement of Viscosity
Worked Examples
Problems
8 Flow Measurement
8.1 Velocity Measurement
8.2 Discharge Measurement
Worked Examples
Problems
9 Dimensional Analysis and Similarity
9.1 General
9.2 Raleigh's Indicial Method
9.3 Buckingham's Method
9.4 Matrix Methods
9.5 Similarity Theory
9.6 Application to Models
Worked Examples
Problems
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 15th January 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483140759