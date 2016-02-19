BASIC Electrotechnology discusses the applications of Beginner's All-purpose Symbolic Instruction Code (BASIC) in engineering, particularly in solving electrotechnology-related problems. The book is comprised of six chapters that cover several topics relevant to BASIC and electrotechnology. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to BASIC, and Chapter 2 talks about the use of complex numbers in a.c. circuit analysis. Chapter 3 covers linear circuit analysis with d.c. and sinusoidal a.c. supplies. The book also discusses the elementary magnetic circuit theory. The theory and performance of two winding transformers from an equivalent circuit approach are also tackled. The last chapter covers the electromechanical energy conversion. The text will be of great use to undergraduate students of electrical engineering.

Table of Contents



1. Introduction to BASIC

1.1 The BASIC Approach

1.2 The Elements of BASIC

1.3 Checking Programs

1.4 Summary of Minimal BASIC Statements

1.5 Bibliography

2. Use of Complex Numbers in A.C. Circuit Analysis

Essential Theory

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Complex Numbers

2.3 Representation of Sine Waves by Complex Notation

2.4 Resistance

2.5 Inductance and Inductive Reactance

2.6 Capacitance and Capacitive Reactance

2.7 Impedance

2.8 Bibliography

Worked Examples

2.1 COMMUL: Complex Number Multiplication

2.2 CARPOL: Cartesian to Polar Conversion

2.3 RTEMP: The Effect of Temperature on Conductor Performance

2.4 WAVES: Characteristics of Periodic Waveforms

Problems

3. Linear Electric Circuits

Essential Theory

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Kirchoff's Voltage Law and Mesh Current Analysis

3.3 Inclusion of Mutual Inductance in Networks

3.4 Kirchoff's Current Law and Node Voltage Analysis

3.5 Power

3.6 Power and Transfer and Efficiency

3.7 Bibliography

Worked Examples

3.1 SOURCE: A.C. Source Impedance by Measurement

3.2 PARRES: Effect of Frequency on Characteristics of Parallel A.C. Circuit

3.3 NODE: Node Voltage Analysis

Problems 70

4. Magnetic Circuits

Essential Theory

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Magnetic Circuit Parameters and Laws

4.3 Solution of Simple Magnetic Circuit

4.4 Analogy between Magnetic and Electric Circuits

4.5 Iron Losses

4.6 Permanent Magnet Circuits

4.7 Bibliography

Worked Examples

4.1 CCORE: Analysis of C-Core with Coil Excitation

4.2 ROTORB: Air-gap Flux Density Set up in Basic Rotary Machine

4.3 FELOSS: Iron Loss Variation with Material, f and B

4.4 MAGNETS: Comparison of Permanent Magnet Materials

Problems

5. The Transformer

Essential Theory

5.1 Introduction

5.2 The Ideal Two-Winding Transformer

5.3 Equivalent Circuits for Real Transformer

5.4 Referred Impedances

5.5 Transformer Tests

5.6 Transformer Performance

5.7 The Autotransformer

5.8 Practical Transformer Construction

5.9 Bibliography

Worked Examples

5.1 TRNSTNS: Calculation of Transformer Turns

5.2 IOMAG: Magnetizing Current Waveform

5.3 TRANSCT: 'Exact' Equivalent Circuit for Transformer

5.4 TRANTST: Equivalent Circuit Parameters from test Results

Problems

6. Electromechanical Energy Conversion

Essential Theory

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Energy Balance in Electromechanical System

6.3 Mechanical Work and Force in a Singly-Excited Magnetically-Linear System

6.4 Comparative Force Levels in Electromagnetic and Electrostatic Systems

6.5 Doubly-Excited Systems

6.6 Non-Linear Systems

6.7 Bibliography

Worked Examples

6.1 LOCUS: Dynamic Performance of D.C. Relay

6.2 WMETER: Calculation of Scale Graduations on an Electrodynamic Wattmeter

6.3 TORQUE: Torque-Angle Characteristics for Basic Rotary Machine

6.4 ENERGY: Ideal 'Slow' Operation of Magnetically non-Linear Relay

Problems

Index