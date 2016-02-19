Basic Electronics
1st Edition
Description
Basic Electronics is an elementary text designed for basic instruction in electricity and electronics. It gives emphasis on electronic emission and the vacuum tube and shows transistor circuits in parallel with electron tube circuits. This book also demonstrates how the transistor merely replaces the tube, with proper change of circuit constants as required. Many problems are presented at the end of each chapter. This book is comprised of 17 chapters and opens with an overview of electron theory, followed by a discussion on resistance, inductance, and capacitance, along with their effects on the currents flowing in circuits under constant applied voltages. Resistances, inductances, and capacitances in series and parallel are considered. The following chapters focus on impedance and factors affecting impedance; electronics and electron tubes; semiconductors and transistors; basic electronic circuits; and basic amplifier circuits. Tuned circuits, basic oscillator circuits, and electronic power supplies are also described, together with transducers, antennas, and modulators and demodulators. This monograph will serve as background training in theory for electronic technicians and as fundamental background for students who wish to go deeper into the more advanced aspects of electronics.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter 1 Electron Theory
1-1 The Atom
1-2 Electron Theory of Matter
1-3 Conductors and Insulators
1-4 Methods of Freeing Electrons from Surfaces of Materials
1-5 Charges and Fields
1-6 Direct and Alternating Current
1-7 Current Sources
1-8 Sources and Symbols
Chapter 2 Resistance
2-1 Concept of Resistance
2-2 Resistance and Length
2-3 Resistance and Cross-Sectional Area
2-4 Resistance and Material
2-5 Resistance and Temperature
2-6 Resistance and Circuit Power
2-7 Resistances in Series and Parallel
Chapter 3 Inductance
3-1 Inductance Definition and Discussion of Reactance
3-2 Factors Affecting Inductance
3-3 Inductance Coils and Q
3-4 Coil Design
3-5 Inductances in Series and Parallel
3-6 Transformers
3-7 Transformer Efficiency and Action
Chapter 4 Capacitance
4-1 Capacitance and Capacitive Reactance
4-2 Factors Affecting Capacitance
4-3 The Q of Capacitor
4-4 Capacitors in Series and Parallel
4-5 Classification of Capacitors
4-6 Special Capacitors and Applications
Chapter 5 Basic R-L-C Circuits
5-1 Introduction to Impedance and Factors Affecting Impedance
5-2 Impedance and Phase
5-3 Impedances in Series
5-4 Impedances in Parallel
5-5 Impedance Matching
Chapter 6 Electronics and Electron Tubes
6-1 General Discussion
6-2 Thermionic Emission
6-3 The Diode
64 The Triode
6-5 The Tetrode
6-6 The Pentode
6-7 Diode, Triode, Tetrode, Pentode
6-8 Interelectrode Capacitance
6-9 Tubes, Frequencies, and Classifications
6-10 Multipurpose Tubes
6-11 Special Indicating Tubes
Chapter 7 Semiconductors and Transistors
7-1 Semiconductors
7-2 P-N Junction
7-3 Transistor Operation
7-4 Transistor Advantages
Chapter 8 Basic Electronic Circuits
8-1 Block Diagrams
8-2 Circuit Details
8-3 Power Levels for Tubes and Transistors
8-4 Bias
8-5 Methods of Coupling
8-6 Circuit Configurations
Chapter 9 Tuned Circuits
9-1 Basic Tuned Circuits
9-2 Series Tuned Circuit
9-3 Analysis of a Series Tuned Circuit
9-4 Parallel Tuned Circuits
9-5 Analysis of a Parallel Tuned Circuit
9-6 Traps and Tuned Circuits in Combination
9-7 Discussion and Application of Tuned Circuits
Chapter 10 Basic Amplifier Circuits
10-1 Amplifier Circuit Fundamentals
10-2 Voltage and Power Amplifiers
10-3 Class A Operation
10-4 Class B Operation
10-5 Class C Operation
10-6 Narrow Band Amplifiers and Distortion
10-7 Broad Band Amplifiers
Chapter 11 Basic Oscillator Circuits
11-1 Oscillation Explained
11-2 Basic Types of Oscillators
11-3 Frequency Multiplication
11-4 Heterodyning
11-5 Special Oscillator Circuits
11-6 Special Oscillator Devices
11-7 Preventing Oscillation, or Amplification by Neutralization
Chapter 12 Frequency and Waveform Analysis
12-1 Waves
12-2 Sound Waves
12-3 Radio Waves
12-4 Frequency Limitations and Spectrums
12-5 Voltage Waveform Types
12-6 Waveform Measurements
12-7 Atmospheric Influences
12-8 Waveguides
Chapter 13 Electronic Power Supplies
13-1 Discussion of Power Requirements
13-2 DC Supply
13-3 AC Supply
13-4 Rectification, Half Wave, Full Wave
13-5 Voltage Doublers and Bridges
13-6 High Frequency and High Voltage
13-7 Voltage Regulation
Chapter 14 Modulators and Demodulators
14-1 Elementary Discussion of Transmission
14-2 Amplitude Modulation
14-3 Types of Amplitude Modulation
14-4 AM Detection (Demodulation)
14-5 AM Detectors
14-6 Basic Frequency Modulation Process
14-7 Basic FM Demodulation
14-8 Basic FM Detectors
14-9 Pulse Transmission
Chapter 15 Transducers
15-1 General Discussion
15-2 Transducer and Voltage
15-3 Transducers and Basic Circuit Elements
15-4 Output Transducers
15-5 Factors in Transducer Design
Chapter 16 Antennas
16-1 Types and Systems of Antennas
16-2 Basic Marconi and Hertzian Antennas
16-3 Basic Antenna Design
16-4 Antenna Characteristics and Applications
Chapter 17 Electronic Systems
17-1 General Discussion
17-2 Simple Devices
17-3 Review of Basic Radio
17-4 Basic Superheterodyne Radio Receiver
17-5 Preview of Simple Facsimile
17-6 Television
17-7 Color Television
17-8 Computers
17-9 Radar
17-10 Telemetry
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483160344