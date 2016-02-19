Basic Electronics is an elementary text designed for basic instruction in electricity and electronics. It gives emphasis on electronic emission and the vacuum tube and shows transistor circuits in parallel with electron tube circuits. This book also demonstrates how the transistor merely replaces the tube, with proper change of circuit constants as required. Many problems are presented at the end of each chapter. This book is comprised of 17 chapters and opens with an overview of electron theory, followed by a discussion on resistance, inductance, and capacitance, along with their effects on the currents flowing in circuits under constant applied voltages. Resistances, inductances, and capacitances in series and parallel are considered. The following chapters focus on impedance and factors affecting impedance; electronics and electron tubes; semiconductors and transistors; basic electronic circuits; and basic amplifier circuits. Tuned circuits, basic oscillator circuits, and electronic power supplies are also described, together with transducers, antennas, and modulators and demodulators. This monograph will serve as background training in theory for electronic technicians and as fundamental background for students who wish to go deeper into the more advanced aspects of electronics.