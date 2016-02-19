Basic Electronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080068657, 9781483160344

Basic Electronics

1st Edition

Authors: Harold D. Holbrook Walter J. Seeley
eBook ISBN: 9781483160344
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 230
Description

Basic Electronics is an elementary text designed for basic instruction in electricity and electronics. It gives emphasis on electronic emission and the vacuum tube and shows transistor circuits in parallel with electron tube circuits. This book also demonstrates how the transistor merely replaces the tube, with proper change of circuit constants as required. Many problems are presented at the end of each chapter. This book is comprised of 17 chapters and opens with an overview of electron theory, followed by a discussion on resistance, inductance, and capacitance, along with their effects on the currents flowing in circuits under constant applied voltages. Resistances, inductances, and capacitances in series and parallel are considered. The following chapters focus on impedance and factors affecting impedance; electronics and electron tubes; semiconductors and transistors; basic electronic circuits; and basic amplifier circuits. Tuned circuits, basic oscillator circuits, and electronic power supplies are also described, together with transducers, antennas, and modulators and demodulators. This monograph will serve as background training in theory for electronic technicians and as fundamental background for students who wish to go deeper into the more advanced aspects of electronics.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Chapter 1 Electron Theory

1-1 The Atom

1-2 Electron Theory of Matter

1-3 Conductors and Insulators

1-4 Methods of Freeing Electrons from Surfaces of Materials

1-5 Charges and Fields

1-6 Direct and Alternating Current

1-7 Current Sources

1-8 Sources and Symbols

Chapter 2 Resistance

2-1 Concept of Resistance

2-2 Resistance and Length

2-3 Resistance and Cross-Sectional Area

2-4 Resistance and Material

2-5 Resistance and Temperature

2-6 Resistance and Circuit Power

2-7 Resistances in Series and Parallel

Chapter 3 Inductance

3-1 Inductance Definition and Discussion of Reactance

3-2 Factors Affecting Inductance

3-3 Inductance Coils and Q

3-4 Coil Design

3-5 Inductances in Series and Parallel

3-6 Transformers

3-7 Transformer Efficiency and Action

Chapter 4 Capacitance

4-1 Capacitance and Capacitive Reactance

4-2 Factors Affecting Capacitance

4-3 The Q of Capacitor

4-4 Capacitors in Series and Parallel

4-5 Classification of Capacitors

4-6 Special Capacitors and Applications

Chapter 5 Basic R-L-C Circuits

5-1 Introduction to Impedance and Factors Affecting Impedance

5-2 Impedance and Phase

5-3 Impedances in Series

5-4 Impedances in Parallel

5-5 Impedance Matching

Chapter 6 Electronics and Electron Tubes

6-1 General Discussion

6-2 Thermionic Emission

6-3 The Diode

64 The Triode

6-5 The Tetrode

6-6 The Pentode

6-7 Diode, Triode, Tetrode, Pentode

6-8 Interelectrode Capacitance

6-9 Tubes, Frequencies, and Classifications

6-10 Multipurpose Tubes

6-11 Special Indicating Tubes

Chapter 7 Semiconductors and Transistors

7-1 Semiconductors

7-2 P-N Junction

7-3 Transistor Operation

7-4 Transistor Advantages

Chapter 8 Basic Electronic Circuits

8-1 Block Diagrams

8-2 Circuit Details

8-3 Power Levels for Tubes and Transistors

8-4 Bias

8-5 Methods of Coupling

8-6 Circuit Configurations

Chapter 9 Tuned Circuits

9-1 Basic Tuned Circuits

9-2 Series Tuned Circuit

9-3 Analysis of a Series Tuned Circuit

9-4 Parallel Tuned Circuits

9-5 Analysis of a Parallel Tuned Circuit

9-6 Traps and Tuned Circuits in Combination

9-7 Discussion and Application of Tuned Circuits

Chapter 10 Basic Amplifier Circuits

10-1 Amplifier Circuit Fundamentals

10-2 Voltage and Power Amplifiers

10-3 Class A Operation

10-4 Class B Operation

10-5 Class C Operation

10-6 Narrow Band Amplifiers and Distortion

10-7 Broad Band Amplifiers

Chapter 11 Basic Oscillator Circuits

11-1 Oscillation Explained

11-2 Basic Types of Oscillators

11-3 Frequency Multiplication

11-4 Heterodyning

11-5 Special Oscillator Circuits

11-6 Special Oscillator Devices

11-7 Preventing Oscillation, or Amplification by Neutralization

Chapter 12 Frequency and Waveform Analysis

12-1 Waves

12-2 Sound Waves

12-3 Radio Waves

12-4 Frequency Limitations and Spectrums

12-5 Voltage Waveform Types

12-6 Waveform Measurements

12-7 Atmospheric Influences

12-8 Waveguides

Chapter 13 Electronic Power Supplies

13-1 Discussion of Power Requirements

13-2 DC Supply

13-3 AC Supply

13-4 Rectification, Half Wave, Full Wave

13-5 Voltage Doublers and Bridges

13-6 High Frequency and High Voltage

13-7 Voltage Regulation

Chapter 14 Modulators and Demodulators

14-1 Elementary Discussion of Transmission

14-2 Amplitude Modulation

14-3 Types of Amplitude Modulation

14-4 AM Detection (Demodulation)

14-5 AM Detectors

14-6 Basic Frequency Modulation Process

14-7 Basic FM Demodulation

14-8 Basic FM Detectors

14-9 Pulse Transmission

Chapter 15 Transducers

15-1 General Discussion

15-2 Transducer and Voltage

15-3 Transducers and Basic Circuit Elements

15-4 Output Transducers

15-5 Factors in Transducer Design

Chapter 16 Antennas

16-1 Types and Systems of Antennas

16-2 Basic Marconi and Hertzian Antennas

16-3 Basic Antenna Design

16-4 Antenna Characteristics and Applications

Chapter 17 Electronic Systems

17-1 General Discussion

17-2 Simple Devices

17-3 Review of Basic Radio

17-4 Basic Superheterodyne Radio Receiver

17-5 Preview of Simple Facsimile

17-6 Television

17-7 Color Television

17-8 Computers

17-9 Radar

17-10 Telemetry

Glossary

Index

About the Author

Harold D. Holbrook

Walter J. Seeley

