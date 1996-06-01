Basic Electronics Math
1st Edition
Description
Most students entering an electronics technician program have an understanding of mathematics. Basic Electronics Math provides is a practical application of these basics to electronic theory and circuits.
The first half of Basic Electronics Math provides a refresher of mathematical concepts. These chapters can be taught separately from or in combination with the rest of the book, as needed by the students. The second half of Basic Electronics Math covers applications to electronics.
Key Features
- Basic concepts of electronics math
- Numerous problems and examples
- Uses real-world applications
Readership
Electronics Technician programs (FE colleges, technical schools, community colleges, high schools GNVQ)
Table of Contents
Arithmetic Fractions
Operations with Powers and Roots of Numbers
Scientific Notation and Powers of Ten
Units - Measurements and the Metric System
Computer Numbering Systems
Introduction to Algebra
Algebraic Multiplication of Mononomials and Polynomials
Division of Mononomials and Polynomials
Equations and Formulas
Factors of Algebraic Expressions
Operations on Algebraic Fractions
Fractional Equations
Network Theorems
Simultaneous Equations and Graphical Solutions
Complex Algebra
Logarithms
Natural Logarithms and Exponential Functions
Fundamentals of Trigonometry
Vector Fundamentals
Principles of Alternating Currents
Boolean Algebra
Answers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1996
- Published:
- 1st June 1996
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080499802
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750697279
About the Author
Clyde Herrick
Affiliations and Expertise
Clyde Herrick is a former instructor with San Jose City College in San Jose, California.
Reviews
"Although written primarily for vocationaltechnical students, this text offers a good refresher course for hobbyists, progressing from a review of basic mathematical concepts to the practical application of these concepts to electronic circuits." --Library Journal 2004