This is the only book on the market that has been conceived and deliberately written as a one-semester text on basic electric circuit theory. As such, this book employs a novel approach to the exposition of the material in which phasors and ac steady-state analysis are introduced at the beginning. This allows one to use phasors in the discussion of transients excited by ac sources, which makes the presentation of transients more comprehensive and meaningful. Furthermore, the machinery of phasors paves the road to the introduction of transfer functions, which are then used in the analysis of transients and the discussion of Bode plots and filters. Another salient feature of the text is the consolidation into one chapter of the material concerned with dependent sources and operational amplifiers. Dependent sources are introduced as linear models for transistors on the basis of small signal analysis. In the text, PSpice simulations are prominently featured to reinforce the basic material and understanding of circuit analysis.