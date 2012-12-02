Basic Electric Circuit Theory
1st Edition
A One-Semester Text
Description
This is the only book on the market that has been conceived and deliberately written as a one-semester text on basic electric circuit theory. As such, this book employs a novel approach to the exposition of the material in which phasors and ac steady-state analysis are introduced at the beginning. This allows one to use phasors in the discussion of transients excited by ac sources, which makes the presentation of transients more comprehensive and meaningful. Furthermore, the machinery of phasors paves the road to the introduction of transfer functions, which are then used in the analysis of transients and the discussion of Bode plots and filters. Another salient feature of the text is the consolidation into one chapter of the material concerned with dependent sources and operational amplifiers. Dependent sources are introduced as linear models for transistors on the basis of small signal analysis. In the text, PSpice simulations are prominently featured to reinforce the basic material and understanding of circuit analysis.
Key Features
* Designed as a comprehensive one-semester text in basic circuit theory
- Features early introduction of phasors and ac steady-state analysis
- Covers the application of phasors and ac steady-state analysis
- Consolidates the material on dependent sources and operational amplifiers
- Places emphasis on connections between circuit theory and other areas in electrical engineering
- Includes PSpice tutorials and examples
- Introduces the design of active filters
- Includes problems at the end of every chapter
- Priced well below similar books designed for year-long courses
Readership
Undergraduate students at Electrical Engineering Departments who take a one semester course on Basic Circuit Theory.
Table of Contents
(Chapter Headings): Basic Circuit Variables and Elements. Kirchhoffs Laws. AC Steady State. Equivalent Transformations of Electric Circuits. Thevenins Theorem and Related Topics. Nodal and Mesh Analysis. Transient Analysis. Dependent Sources and Operational Amplifiers. Frequency Characteristics of Electric Circuits. Magnetically Coupled Circuits and Two-Port Elements. Appendices.
Basic Circuit Variables and Elements: Introduction. Circuit Variables. Reference Directions. The Resistor. The Inductor. The Capacitor. Ideal Independent Voltage and Current Sources. Summary. Problems. Kirchhoff's Laws: Introduction. CircuitTopology. Kirchhoff's Laws. Linearly Independent Kirchhoff Equations. Summary. Problems. AC Steady State: Introduction. AC Quantities. Amplitude and Phase Relationships for Circuit Elements. Phasors. Impedance and Admittance. AC Steady State Equations. AC Power. Complex Frequency. Summary. Problems. Equivalent Transformations of Electric Circuits: Introduction. General Series and Parallel Connections. Voltage and Current Divider Rules. Input Impedance. Symmetry. The Superposition Principle. An Introduction to Electric Circuit Simulation with PSpice. Summary. Problems. Thevenin's Theorem and Related Topics: Introduction. Non-Ideal Two-Terminal Circuit Elements. Equivalent Transformations of Non-Ideal Voltage and Current Sources. Thevenin's Theorem. Norton's Theorem. Nonlinear Resistive Circuits. Summary. Problems. Nodal and Mesh Analysis: Introduction. Nodal Analysis. Mesh Current Analysis. PSpice Simulations. Summary. Problems. Transient Analysis: Introduction. First Order Circuits. Second Order Circuits. Transfer Functions and Their Applications. Impulse Respons and Convolution Integral. Circuits with Diodes (Rectifiers). PSpice Simulations. Summary. Problems. Dependent Sources and Operational Amplifiers: Introduction. Dependent Sources As Linear Models for Transistors. Analysis of Circuits with Dependent Sources. Operational Amplifiers. PSpice Simulations. Summary. Problems. Frequency Characteristics of Electric Circuits: Introduction. Resonance. Passive Filters. Bode Plots. Active-RC Filters. Synthesis of Transfer Functions with Active-RC Circuits. PSpice Simulations. Summary. Problems. Magnetically Coupled Circuits and Two-Port Elements: Introduction. Mutual Inductance and Coupled Circuit Equations. Transformers. Theory of Two-Port Elements. PSpice Simulations. Summary Problems. Appendices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 449
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124808652
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080572284
About the Author
Isaak Mayergoyz
Prof. Mayergoyz received his Master and Ph.D. degrees in the former Soviet Union where he worked as a senior research scientist in the Institute of Cybernetics of Ukranian Academy of Sciences before his emigration to the United States. On his arrival to the United States in 1980, he became a full professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering Department of University of Maryland, College Park. He served as a consultant for many years for the Research and Development Center of General Electric Company and has been selected as a visiting research fellow of this center. He has published more than 300 scientific papers and patents as well as eight scientific books. He has been recognized by many awards at the University of Maryland and at the Magnetics Society of IEEE. He is a recognized authority in magnetics which is the area of this book.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, ECE Department, College Park, USA
W. Lawson
Wes Lawson has won several teaching awards at the University of Maryland, and is co-author of the book,Introduction to Engineering Design ENES 100, Third Edition (McGraw-Hill, 1996), which is used in a revolutionary new freshman course that was developed out of an ECSEL consortium and has been adopted at many institutions across the nation.Lawson received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Maryland. He has since worked in the Electronic Systems Branch of Harry Diamond Laboratories on electronic sensors. In 1982 he joined the University of Maryland's Institute for Plasma Research, and has remained a member for the past 13 years, and is also an associate professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland