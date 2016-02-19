Basic Developments in Fluid Dynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955203, 9780323159494

Basic Developments in Fluid Dynamics

1st Edition

Editors: Maurice Holt
eBook ISBN: 9780323159494
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 238
Description

Basic Developments in Fluid Dynamics, Volume 2 focuses on the developments, approaches, methodologies, reactions, and processes involved in fluid dynamics, including sea motion, wave interactions, and motion of spheres in a viscous fluid.

The selection first offers information on inviscid cavity and wake flows and weak-interaction theory of ocean waves. Discussions focus on steady and unsteady cavity flows, radiation balance, theory of weak interactions in random fields, interactions between gravity waves and the atmosphere, and interactions within the ocean. The text then examines low Reynolds number flows, including fundamentals, expansion procedures, stokes in flow solutions, flows with a free surface, and compressible flows.

The selection is a dependable source of information for graduate students, research workers, and readers interested in fluid dynamics.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume 1

Inviscid Cavity and Wake Flows

1. Steady Cavity Flows

2. Unsteady Cavity Flows

References

Weak-Interaction Theory of Ocean Waves

1. Introduction

2. The Radiation Balance

3. Theory of Weak Interactions in Random Fields

4. Interactions between Gravity Waves and the Atmosphere

5. Interactions within the Ocean

6. Conclusions

Appendix: Coupling Coefficients

References

Low Reynolds Number Flows

1. Introduction

2. Fundamentals

3. Expansion Procedures

4. Stokes Flow Solutions

5. Flows with a Free Surface

6. Compressible Flows

References

Author Index

Subject Index

