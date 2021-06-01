Basic Biotechniques for Bioprocess and Bioentrepreneurship

UNIT-I: ISOLATION, SCREENING AND CULTURE MAINTENANCE

1. Isolation of microbes

M.K Gupta

2. Screening strategies

Arshad Jawed

3. Identification: Morphological, Biochemical and genetic characterization

Nivedita Sharma and Sanjay Singh

4. Activity enhancing strategies: Enrichment and Statistical method

Shashi Kant Bhatia

5. Culture maintenance, preservation and improvement

Rakshak Acharya

UNIT-II: LABORATORY TECHNIQUES & INSTRUMENTATION

6. Biomolecules: Types, Homogenization, Bead beater, sonication

Arshad Jawed

7. Centrifugation: Basic principle, types

Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh Upadhya

8. Spectroscopy: Basic principle types and uses

Debarati Paul and Ashutosh Upadhya

9. Protein Purification: Basic Principle and techniques

Deepak Pandey

10. Chromatography: Basic principle, types and applications

Mahesh Kumar Gupta and Pradip Kumar Biswas

11. Electrophoresis: Basic principle, types and applications

G. K Joshi

UNIT-III: GENOMIC AND PROTEOMIC ANALYSIS

12. DNA, RNA, isolation methods, primer designing, sequence submission, phylogenetic analysis

Neel Kamal Sharma

13. RDT and genetic engineering: Basic of RDT method, PCR and application

Vinay Tyagi and Anil Kumar

14. Protein sequence analysis

Kamal Dev and Anuradha Sourirajan

15. Protein structure prediction

Sanjeev Puri

16. Docking strategies

Arushi Sharma and Ragothaman M. Yennamalli

17. Methods of protein and drug interaction

Hannah Martin, Vidushi Agnihotri, Ragothaman M. Yennamalli and Aurijit Sarkar

UNIT-IV: INDUSTRIALLY IMPORTANT ENZYMES

18. Types of enzymes and their properties

Tek Chand Bhalla

19. Enzyme kinetics

Antresh Kumar

20. Important industrial enzymes: Basic information, Assay and application

P.S. Panesar

UNIT-V: TECHNIQUES IN PROCESS DEVELOPMENT

21. Basic Fermentation

Sanjiv Kumar Soni

22. Sterilization

Gunjan Goel

23. Laboratory and scale-up

Sanjiv Kumar Soni

24. Bioprocess: Control, management and Biosafety issues

Rama Raju Badhe

25. Demonstration and industrial scale up

Hemant Kumar Verma

26. Downstream Processing

Dharam Singh

27. Waste Management and Environment

Narender Sharma and Nitin Endlay

UNIT-VI: FEASIBILITY, MARKETING AND BIOBUSINESS

28. Bio-business opportunity

Shreenath Prasad

29. Feasibility and Business Plan

Arvind Kumar Bhatt

30. Patenting, IPR and Regulatory Issues

Sarita Devi Kapoor

31.Technology Transfer

Jog Raj Jaswal

32. Bio-product marketing strategies

Nitya Nand Sharma