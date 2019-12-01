Basic Biotechnique for Bioprocess and Bioentrepreneurship
1st Edition
Description
Basic Biotechnique for Bioprocess and Bioentrepreneurship deals with the entire field of industrial biotechnology, starting from basic laboratory techniques, to scale-up, process development, demonstration and commercialization. The book compiles currently scattered materials on the topic and updates information based on practical experience and requirements.
Key Features
- Offers guidance for readers on how to develop new microbiological and biotechnical processes
- Focuses on solutions to practical difficulties at all levels, creating a thorough understanding of bioprocess development, commercialization, technology transfer, and more
- Provides multifaceted coverage, with industry insights from leaders in the field
Readership
(post) graduate students and researchers in microbiology, biochemistry, biotechnology, environmental sciences and industrial professionals
Table of Contents
UNIT-I : ISOLATION, SCREENING AND CULTURE MAINTENANCE
1. Isolation of microbes
M.K Gupta
2. Screening strategies
Arshad Jawed
3. Identification: Morphological, Biochemical and genetic characterization
Nivedita Sharma and Sanjay Singh
4. Activity enhancing strategies: Enrichment and Statistical method
Shashi Kant Bhatia
5. Culture maintenance, preservation and improvement
Rakshak Acharya
UNIT-II : LABORATORY TECHNIQUES & INSTRUMENTATION
6. Biomolecules: Types, Homogenization, Bead beater, sonication
Arshad Jawed
7. Centrifugation: Basic principle, types
Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh Upadhya
8. Spectroscopy: Basic principle types and uses
Debarati Paul and Ashutosh Upadhya
9. Protein Purification: Basic Principle and techniques
Deepak Pandey
10. Chromatography: Basic principle, types and applications
MAHESH K. GUPTA Sr. and Praveen Mehta
11. Electrophoresis: Basic principle, types and applications
G. K Joshi
UNIT-III : GENOMIC AND PROTEOMIC ANALYSIS
12. DNA, RNA, isolation methods, primer designing, sequence submission, phylogenetic analysis
Neel Kamal Sharma
13. RDT and genetic engineering: basic of RDT method, PCR and application
Vinay Tyagi and Anil Kumar
14. Protein sequence analysis
Kamal Dev and Anuradha Sourirajan
15. Protein structure prediction
Sanjeev Puri
16. Docking strategies
Ragothaman M. Yennamalli
17. Methods of protein and drug interaction
Hannah Martin, Vidushi Agnihotri, Ragothaman M. Yennamalli and Aurijit Sarkar
UNIT-IV : INDUSTRIALLY IMPORTANT ENZYMES
18. Types of enzymes and their properties
Tek Chand Bhalla
19. Enzyme kinetics
Antresh Kumar
20. Important industrial enzymes: Basic information, Assay and application
P.S. Panesar
UNIT-V : TECHNIQUES IN PROCESS DEVELOPMENT
21. Basic Fermentation
Sanjiv Kumar Soni
22. Sterilization
Gunjan Goel
23. Laboratory and scale-up
Sanjiv Kumar Soni
24. Bioprocess: Control, management and Biosafety issues
Rama Raju Badhe
25. Demonstration and industrial scale up
Hemant Kumar Verma
26. Downstream Processing
Dharam Singh
27. Waste Management & Environment
Narender Sharma and Nitin Endlay
UNIT-VI : FEASIBILITY, MARKETING AND BIOBUSINESS
28. Bio-business opportunitie
Shreenath Prasad
29. Feasibility and Business Plan
Arvind Kumar Bhatt
30. Patenting, IPR and Regulatory Issues
Sarita Devi Kapoor
31.Technology Transfer
Jog Raj Jaswal
32. Bio-product marketing strategies
Nitya Nand Sharma
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128161098
About the Editor
Arvind Bhatt
Dr. Arvind Kumar Bhatt has Ph.D. in Life Sc. with outstanding achievements in Academics, R&D, Industry and State Govt. departments where he has worked for more than last 26 years.. He is also Member of several Professional organizations, Editorial Board of Scientific Journals and has more than 40 research papers to his credit published in Scientific Journals of repute. He has guided/ guiding students for Ph. D. Degrees in Biotechnology/Microbiology/Life Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biotechnology, Himachal Pradesh University, India
Ravi Bhatia
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biotechnology, Himachal Pradesh University, India
Tek Bhalla
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biotechnology, Himachal Pradesh University, India