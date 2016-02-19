Basic Aspects of Central Vestibular Mechanisms - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444410481, 9780080861623

Basic Aspects of Central Vestibular Mechanisms, Volume 37

1st Edition

Serial Editors: A. Brodal Pompeiano O.
eBook ISBN: 9780080861623
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 653
No. of pages:
653
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080861623

About the Serial Editors

A. Brodal Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Anatomical Institute, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway

Pompeiano O. Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Dipartimento di Fisiologia e Biochimica, Universitci di Pisa

