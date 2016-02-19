Basic Aspects of Central Vestibular Mechanisms, Volume 37
1st Edition
Serial Editors: A. Brodal Pompeiano O.
eBook ISBN: 9780080861623
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 653
About the Serial Editors
A. Brodal Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Anatomical Institute, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway
Pompeiano O. Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Dipartimento di Fisiologia e Biochimica, Universitci di Pisa
